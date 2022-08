ATLANTA - Open Championship winner Cameron Smith is expected to be among the next wave of PGA Tour players who defect to LIV Golf, sources confirmed to ESPN on Saturday. Smith, the second-ranked player in the Official World Golf Ranking, will be the highest-ranked player to leave for LIV Golf, which is being fronted by fellow Australian Greg Norman and financed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO