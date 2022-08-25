ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

NBC Miami

Woman Accused of Stabbing Another Woman in the Head in West Park

A 22-year-old woman diagnosed with mental health issues is facing a charge of attempted murder after stabbing another woman in the head in a dispute over a baby, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. According to the arrest report, Ziana Letryce Taylor was visiting a friend in West Park about...
WEST PARK, FL
NBC Miami

Family in Pain After Mother Killed in Oakland Park Crash

The family of a woman who died in a crash in Oakland Park opened up about their loss and about the teens who are now in juvenile detention, facing multiple charges. Loved ones said Maria Tellez, 35, was killed when a 13-year-old and 15-year-old escaping police crashed into her car Sunday morning.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
CBS Miami

Suspects questioned in police chase, bailout in Lauderhill

MIAMI – Police are searching for a trio of suspects in Lauderhill after they bailed from vehicle used a lengthy chase.It was initially reported that the vehicle stolen, but it turns out it was rented.Boca Raton PD said the vehicle was connected to a robbery at Town Center Mall.Boca police said the victim was approaching her car after her shift Sunday night when she noticed a blue sedan driving towards her. As she entered her vehicle, two men got out of the newer model bright blue Alpha Romeo Giulia. Pointing a handgun at her, the suspects began yelling, "Give me...
LAUDERHILL, FL
NewsBreak
CBS Miami

Son's world shattered after double shooting claims his father's life

HOLLYWOOD – Hollywood police are investigating a double murder. It happened at the corner of Wiley Street and S 56 Avenue.  Dominic Johnson says what started as a great night with his father ended in heartbreak.  The two of them were standing in front of their home when they heard the sound of gunfire.  They tried to run for cover, but his father was shot and killed."We heard gunshots.  He tried to make his way to the house.  I went to the truck.  Then a couple more shots and they got my old boy.  I was with him through the whole...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Double homicide under investigation in Hollywood

MIAMI - Hollywood Police homicide detectives are investigating a double homicide that occurred Monday night. The shooting happened last night at 8:15 right outside of a home near Wiley Street and Southwest 56th Avenue. The house was surrounded in crime scene tape overnight and up until this afternoon as detectives finished collecting evidence.When police arrived on scene last night, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.  They were quickly transported to Memorial Regional Hospital and later died from their injuries.  The Hollywood Police Department's Homicide Unit is now taking over the investigation.  Police say they have yet to catch the shooter and right now they say they aren't getting much help from the community.The ATF was on scene with specially trained K9 dogs that can help locate bullet casings.  Police are hoping the casings will lead them to the person responsible.  Detectives are asking anyone who may have information to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357(HELP) or 954-967-4411. 
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Victim ID’ed after double homicide in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police are investigating a double homicide that occurred Monday night. Hollywood police Officer Christian Lata said officers responded to the area of Wiley Street and Southwest 56th Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting. One neighbor said they heard 5 or 6...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WPBF News 25

Guilty: Jury reaches verdict in MMA fighter murder trial

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The jury reached a verdict Tuesday afternoon in the State of Florida vs. Roberto Ortiz case. Roberto Ortiz has received three consecutive life sentences after being convicted of first-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of home invasion robbery with a firearm. The...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Police: 2 teens shot, 1 killed in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Police in Palm Beach County are investigating a double shooting involving two teenagers. It happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 5100 block of Caribbean Boulevard in West Palm Beach on Friday just before 10 p.m. Authorities said the victims...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Talk Media

Aggressive Drivers, Beware: Specialized Police Officers Will Target Violators in Coral Springs

Aggressive drivers, beware. Coral Springs Police on Monday announced the creation of two new positions in the department’s traffic unit to curb aggressive driving. The new positions are classified as Aggressive Driving Officers, police said, and will focus on speeding, tailgating, red light violations, and other infractions that cause a danger on city roads. The officers will utilize both marked and unmarked vehicles, according to the department.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL

