NBC Miami
Woman Accused of Stabbing Another Woman in the Head in West Park
A 22-year-old woman diagnosed with mental health issues is facing a charge of attempted murder after stabbing another woman in the head in a dispute over a baby, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. According to the arrest report, Ziana Letryce Taylor was visiting a friend in West Park about...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested in $1 Robbery Shooting in Miami Beach Charged in Separate Violent Robbery
A man accused of shooting a student during a $1 robbery in Miami Beach is now facing charges in a separate violent robbery. Ranier Figueroa, 25, was arrested back on Aug. 18 in connection with the July 21 shooting and robbery. But a new arrest report said Figueroa is facing...
NBC Miami
Man Facing 5 Arson Charges in Deerfield Beach Fire That Caused $1M in Damages
An arson attack that caused an estimated $1 million worth of damage has landed a Pompano Beach man in jail, officials said. David Allen Vazquez, 53, is charged with five counts of arson following several fires at BrandStar Studios, a film and TV production company in Deerfield Beach about 5 a.m. on Aug. 25.
WSVN-TV
Fender bender turns fatal near Fort Lauderdale after driver runs over man exiting car
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — A man died nearly a month after being the victim of a hit-and-run and now police are searching for the driver responsible. Surveillance video from the June 30 incident, at Northwest 25th Avenue in Franklin Park Drive, showed the hit-and-run driver in what is believed to be a Chevy Malibu.
Deputy arrested for stealing $1,500 from purse while working at airport
A South Florida deputy who worked off-duty at an airport was arrested after allegedly stealing money from a lost purse.
NBC Miami
Family in Pain After Mother Killed in Oakland Park Crash
The family of a woman who died in a crash in Oakland Park opened up about their loss and about the teens who are now in juvenile detention, facing multiple charges. Loved ones said Maria Tellez, 35, was killed when a 13-year-old and 15-year-old escaping police crashed into her car Sunday morning.
Click10.com
Juvenile arrested after bailing out of stolen car that crashed into Fort Lauderdale building
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A bailout ended with a juvenile in handcuffs in Fort Lauderdale on Monday. Authorities said the male suspect was inside a BMW that had been stolen in Hollywood and took off from officers, which led to that person finding themselves in the back of a police cruiser.
Suspects questioned in police chase, bailout in Lauderhill
MIAMI – Police are searching for a trio of suspects in Lauderhill after they bailed from vehicle used a lengthy chase.It was initially reported that the vehicle stolen, but it turns out it was rented.Boca Raton PD said the vehicle was connected to a robbery at Town Center Mall.Boca police said the victim was approaching her car after her shift Sunday night when she noticed a blue sedan driving towards her. As she entered her vehicle, two men got out of the newer model bright blue Alpha Romeo Giulia. Pointing a handgun at her, the suspects began yelling, "Give me...
WSVN-TV
Teens face judge after police chase involving stolen car ends in multi-vehicle crash that left 5 hospitalized, 1 dead
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida teens faced a judge after a fatal wreck over the weekend. On Monday, 15-year-old Jah’Kobe Bessent and 13-year-old Jacory Flournoy faced a judge after being taken into custody Sunday. Bessent is being charged with grand theft auto, aggravated fleeing and resisting...
Man kills friend at West Palm apartment, thought gun wasn't loaded
A 25-year-old man was killed after he was shot by a longtime friend who thought a handgun wasn't loaded, West Palm Beach police said.
cw34.com
Police: Man kills longtime friend in shooting in West Palm Beach, no charges
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say a man from Lake Worth shot and killed his longtime friend at an apartment in West Palm Beach. The shooting happened Friday night at the Emerald Isle apartment complex on San Marino Boulevard. The first officers on scene found the 25-year-old...
Victim follows gunman for 15 miles after road rage shooting, police say
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police are crediting the victim of a road rage shooting with helping them find the suspect’s car, saying that she followed the gunman for 15 miles before pulling over. The victim, a 44-year-old woman, was involved in a verbal altercation with people in...
Son's world shattered after double shooting claims his father's life
HOLLYWOOD – Hollywood police are investigating a double murder. It happened at the corner of Wiley Street and S 56 Avenue. Dominic Johnson says what started as a great night with his father ended in heartbreak. The two of them were standing in front of their home when they heard the sound of gunfire. They tried to run for cover, but his father was shot and killed."We heard gunshots. He tried to make his way to the house. I went to the truck. Then a couple more shots and they got my old boy. I was with him through the whole...
Woman Hospitalized After Road Rage Incident In West Palm Beach
Police say the incident began on Sunday with an exchange of words between several people in one car and the 44-year-old victim in another vehicle, who followed the suspects' car after being shot.
Double homicide under investigation in Hollywood
MIAMI - Hollywood Police homicide detectives are investigating a double homicide that occurred Monday night. The shooting happened last night at 8:15 right outside of a home near Wiley Street and Southwest 56th Avenue. The house was surrounded in crime scene tape overnight and up until this afternoon as detectives finished collecting evidence.When police arrived on scene last night, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were quickly transported to Memorial Regional Hospital and later died from their injuries. The Hollywood Police Department's Homicide Unit is now taking over the investigation. Police say they have yet to catch the shooter and right now they say they aren't getting much help from the community.The ATF was on scene with specially trained K9 dogs that can help locate bullet casings. Police are hoping the casings will lead them to the person responsible. Detectives are asking anyone who may have information to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357(HELP) or 954-967-4411.
Click10.com
Victim ID’ed after double homicide in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police are investigating a double homicide that occurred Monday night. Hollywood police Officer Christian Lata said officers responded to the area of Wiley Street and Southwest 56th Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting. One neighbor said they heard 5 or 6...
WPBF News 25
Guilty: Jury reaches verdict in MMA fighter murder trial
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The jury reached a verdict Tuesday afternoon in the State of Florida vs. Roberto Ortiz case. Roberto Ortiz has received three consecutive life sentences after being convicted of first-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of home invasion robbery with a firearm. The...
Click10.com
Police: 2 teens shot, 1 killed in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Police in Palm Beach County are investigating a double shooting involving two teenagers. It happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 5100 block of Caribbean Boulevard in West Palm Beach on Friday just before 10 p.m. Authorities said the victims...
NBC Miami
Woman Killed, 6 Injured in Crash Involving Teens Fleeing Police in Oakland Park
A woman was killed and six other people were hospitalized after teen suspects who were fleeing from police in a stolen car caused a multi-vehicle crash in Oakland Park Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash happened around 6 a.m. along the 900 block of Oakland Park Boulevard near Powerline Road.
Aggressive Drivers, Beware: Specialized Police Officers Will Target Violators in Coral Springs
Aggressive drivers, beware. Coral Springs Police on Monday announced the creation of two new positions in the department’s traffic unit to curb aggressive driving. The new positions are classified as Aggressive Driving Officers, police said, and will focus on speeding, tailgating, red light violations, and other infractions that cause a danger on city roads. The officers will utilize both marked and unmarked vehicles, according to the department.
