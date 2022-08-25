Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
J.J. Taylor: Being waived by Patriots
The Patriots are slated to waive Taylor, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The same applies to rookie sixth-rounder Kevin Harris, which could bode well for the chances that Ty Montgomery's ankle issue may not be a long-term concern. As for Taylor, he figures to be a practice squad candidate or a post-cutdown roster addition, assuming he clears waivers.
CBS Sports
Ryquell Armstead: Let go by Jaguars
Armstead was waived by the Jaguars on Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Armstead will look for another team after he spent the 2021 campaign on and off multiple practice squads. The running back has appeared in 18 career games -- all with the Jaguars -- turning 50 carries into 188 yards while also catching 17 passes for 160 yards and two scores. Given he has a serviceable body of work in the NFL, Armstead should be able to find another landing spot in the league.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Ross Blacklock: Traded to Vikings
Blacklock and a 2023 seventh-round pick were traded from the Texans to the Vikings on Tuesday in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick. Blacklock was selected by the Texans with the 40th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and appeared in 29 games over the last two seasons. The 24-year-old racked up 36 tackles (24 solo), two sacks, a forced fumble and two pass defenses during his time with the Texans. Blacklock missed Houston's preseason finale with a groin issue but has presumably moved past the issue and could compete for a starting role on Minnesota's defensive line after Armon Watts was waived Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Trishton Jackson: Waived by Vikings
Jackson was waived by the Vikings on Tuesday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Jackson failed to make the Vikings' final roster after he caught five passes for 71 yards this preseason. The wide receiver has yet to make his NFL debut after going undrafted in 2019 and will likely end up starting the 2022 campaign on a new team's practice squad.
CBS Sports
Danny Etling: Waived by Packers
Etling was waived by the Packers on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Etling once again failed to make the active roster after throwing for 220 yards and a touchdown this preseason. The quarterback has yet to make his regular season debut after getting drafted in the seventh round in the 2018 NFL Draft. He'll likely end up on a practice squad for the 2022 campaign.
SB Nation
The biggest names released during NFL cut day 2022
It’s a grim day in the NFL for dozens of players. At 4 p.m. ET, teams must submit their 53-man rosters to the league, ending the dreams of playing pro football for a lot of people. Some players will find a second life on practice squads, or late signings before the season starts — but for most this will be the last they’ll be a part of an NFL team.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Earns spot on initial 53-man roster
Jones has a spot on Kansas City's initial 53-man roster, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. The team will likely start off with four running backs, also rostering Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco. They could still cut that down to three before Week 1, but it appears Jones has a spot for the time being, even if it's possibly at the bottom of the depth chart. The former Buccaneer reportedly was on the bubble but won Kansas City's coaching staff over with a strong showing in the final preseason game.
CBS Sports
Deon Cain: Waived by Eagles
Cain was waived by the Eagles on Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Cain reeled in eight catches for 106 yards in three games this preseason, but he wasn't able to crack the Eagles' final roster. The wide receiver will likely have many teams interested in him, but if he goes unclaimed on waivers, he could end up back with the Eagles' practice squad to open the 2022 campaign.
CBS Sports
Dontae Johnson: Released by 49ers
The 49ers released Johnson (ribs) on Tuesday. Johnson has been dealing with a rib injury since the 49ers' preseason opener in mid-August. However, he's a candidate to be re-signed Wednesday since Jimmie Ward (hamstring) is expected to be placed on injured reserve, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
NFL・
CBS Sports
49ers' Trey Lance: To be backed up by Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo has signed a restructured one-year contract to remain with the 49ers to serve as Lance's backup to start the coming season, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. It generally was expected that Garoppolo would be playing elsewhere once the offseason dust cleared, but by amending his contract the veteran signal-caller now is slated to stay with San Francisco as a well-paid backup behind Lance. While retaining Garoppolo gives the franchise a very capable insurance policy should Lance suffer an injury, there's nothing to suggest that the 49ers' plans to start the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft have changed, with Lance's ability to contribute as a rusher giving him intriguing fantasy upside in his second campaign as a pro.
CBS Sports
Texans' Dameon Pierce: RB starter not named by coach
As Week 1 approaches, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle notes that coach Lovie Smith declined Monday to name a starting running back in a Texans backfield that includes Pierce, Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead. When asked whether Pierce, who has been impressive during the preseason, had done enough...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Nate McCrary: Does not make final roster
The Ravens have waived McCrary, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. McCrary is a casualty to Baltimore's final roster cuts, as he was unable to move up the depth chart during the preseason. He spent time on the team's practice squad in 2021. He will be a candidate to start 2022 there again assuming he clears waivers.
CBS Sports
Colts' Phillip Lindsay: Released by Indianapolis
Lindsay has been released by the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. This is a surprise, as he was seen as the leading candidate to win the No. 3 running back role. Deon Jackson started in Saturday's preseason finale and could win the job to be the distant backup to Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines.
CBS Sports
Keith Kirkwood: Released by Panthers
Kirkwood was released by the Panthers on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Kirkwood caught five passes for 69 yards while appearing in two preseason games, but he ultimately won't survive the final cut. The wide receiver played in three games with the Panthers last year, reeling in three passes for 17 yards. The 27-year-old's next opportunity will likely be with a team's practice squad.
CBS Sports
Ken Giles: Let go by Giants
The Giants released Giles on Monday. His stint in the Giants organization lasted just one week, with Giles receiving his release after allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out two over 2.2 innings across his three appearances at Triple-A Sacramento. Giles will now look to move on to his third organization of the season, as he was previously cut loose by Seattle earlier this month.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ty France: Ejected in return to action
France (calf) went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Saturday's loss to the Guardians before being ejected in the bottom of the fifth inning for arguing balls and strikes. France was making his return from a one-game absence due to a calf bruise, but he only got about half his usual allotment of at-bats. The Associated Press reports France was unhappy with the called third strike that ended his second plate appearance in the fourth inning and argued with plate umpire Lance Barrett immediately thereafter, and while coming back to the dugout at the conclusion of the top of the fifth as well. Assuming he had no residual effects with the calf from his time on the field Saturday, France is likely to be back in the lineup for Sunday afternoon's series finale.
CBS Sports
JaQuan Hardy: Waived by Broncos
Hardy was waived by the Broncos on Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Hardy was let go Monday after signing with the team Aug. 10. The running back appeared in three games with the Cowboys last season, compiling 29 rushing yards and a touchdown on four carries. Hardy will likely have to settle for a practice squad spot on whatever team he joins next.
CBS Sports
Bears' Ryan Griffin: Secures top backup role
Griffin is the only tight end on the Bears' roster aside from Cole Kmet, according to the team's official site. With James O'Shaughnessy not making the team, Griffin will be on the field when the Bears use two tight end sets. In addition, should Kmet miss time, Griffin could have streamer value if pushed into a prominent role.
CBS Sports
Bills' Tommy Sweeney: Indirect promotion
Sweeney's teammate O.J. Howard was released by the Bills on Tuesday. Howard, a 2017 first-rounder, never really shined for the Bills this summer while Sweeney took a big step forward, as he's been praised by the coaching staff for weeks. Unless the Bills bring in a veteran, he's set to serve as the No. 2 tight end behind Dawson Knox, the takeaway being that the former would get plenty of looks in a high-powered offense should Knox ever go down with injury.
CBS Sports
Giants' Joey Bart: Enters concussion protocol
Giants manager Gabe Kapler said after Monday's 6-5 loss to the Padres that Bart is in the concussion protocol but is dealing with only mild symptoms, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports. Kapler didn't rule out the possibility of Bart clearing the concussion protocol and starting behind the plate in...
