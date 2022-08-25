ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12-year-old hit by car while riding bike in Farmington Hills

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DQh1E_0hVV6Rqq00

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – A 12-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by a car while riding his bike in Farmington Hills Thursday afternoon.

Police officials tell WWJ they were called to the area of 10 Mile and Middlebelt Roads after receiving reports the boy had been hit by a vehicle.

When officers showed up, they provided medical treatment to the boy, who was eventually taken to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital with a severe laceration on his leg.

Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King tells WWJ the boy had no broken bones and the injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Officials are still investigating what led to the incident, and haven’t yet said exactly what happened.

“Before we release any information on directions of travel and any fault, we want to make a clear determination of everybody’s involvement and what they were doing,” King said.

The driver stopped at the scene and was said to be cooperating with the investigation.

Comments / 1

 

