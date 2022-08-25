Read full article on original website
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
A Demonstration Was Held In Utah To Support AfghanistanS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
Thousands to visit Midway for Swiss Days — but no pets
Midway’s preparing to welcome around 100,000 people for Swiss Days, an annual festival happening this Friday and Saturday. What began as a small, community fall festival has grown to one of Utah’s biggest annual events. Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson says the town’s tradition of gathering with food, art and handmade goods vendors dates back more than 75 years.
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake City
Booths at the Street Fair(Image is author's) Kensington Avenue between State Street and Main Street was closed on Saturday, August 27, for a street festival which many Salt Lake City residents attended for fun, entertainment, food, and information. There were various craft booths as well as a booth from the Salt Lake City Mayor's office. People were on hand manning the booths to provide information or items to sell.
gastronomicslc.com
Spanish-inspired cooking set to crown massive new Utah hotel
This week saw the first big PR push for the glittering Hyatt Regency in downtown SLC. Press, yours included, were invited to an online presentation for the towering build which has shot up on the corner of West Temple and 2nd South. The new four star is one of a variety of impressive projects close to fruition in the capital; and luckily for us most have grand culinary ambitions attached, corralling eager chefs far and wide toward Utah stoves.
utahstories.com
GARDEN PARTY Awesome Al Fresco at Nona Bistro
When a friend told me about the recent quiet opening of Nona Bistro on 900 South in Salt Lake City, I was eager to check it out. The reason for my enthusiasm is that Nona Bistro is the creation of Will and Emily McMaster, co-owners of one of the best pizzerias in Utah, Pizza Nono. Emily, of course, is also the owner and designer of her very successful Mabo kids clothing company. So with this talented couple at the helm, I had a feeling that Nona Bistro was going to be good. I wasn’t wrong.
deseret.com
Why Salt Lake views new 700-room hotel as a ‘game changer’ as it nears opening
The new 700-room Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake City is all but ready for its grand opening in October, which will officially mark the end of a building nearly two decades in the making. Planning for the building, which is attached to the Salt Palace Convention Center, began all...
kjzz.com
GALLERY: LEGO creations displayed in Sandy for BrickSlopes fan event
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — LEGO creations of all sizes were displayed for fans during the two-day BrickSlopes event in Sandy. It was held on Friday and Saturday at the Mountain America Exposition Center. More from 2News. Meet the Utah master builders from the 2nd season of 'LEGO Masters'. Event...
hebervalleyradio.com
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints News Roundup: August 29
SALT LAKE CITY-Monday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted new online content to assist those who are deaf or hard of hearing and have disabilities on its digital platforms. The Salt Lake City-based faith has updated its disabilities page at churchofjesuschrist.org. The content has also been posted...
Hiker falls 100 ft. down Little Cottonwood Canyon
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A 76-year-old hiker fell 100 feet down a steep slope in Little Cottonwood Canyon Friday evening, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SLCOSAR). SLCOSAR says the incident occurred at White Pine, when the hiker stumbled on the trail and fell down the slope. Rescue crews responded […]
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Salt Lake City
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Salt Lake City from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
ksl.com
A 'dream come true': Salt Lake City's long-waited park ranger program comes to life
SALT LAKE CITY — With his initial park ranger training winding down, Erik O'Brien says he's been able to familiarize himself with his new office along the Jordan River Parkway Trail. He lights up thinking about watching a great blue heron soaring over the river and also explaining its...
An inside look at the ‘jack and bore’ process of the Salt Lake Temple renovation and other August updates
How do you suspend a 187-million-pound historic temple while excavating 20 feet below its nearly 170-year-old foundation?. The answer: use reinforced steel tubes in a process called “jack and bore.”. Jack and bore crews are spending more than eight hours a day inside the steel tubes digging by hand...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Turning Hot and Dry
High pressure building across the state and drier air is moving in. We're turning off the monsoon moisture and bringing the heat with only a small chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms across eastern Utah on Sunday. For the rest of the week, sunny skies and record heat on tap with...
KSLTV
Salt Lake City sells out of grass blend that uses 30% less water
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City has innovated a way for its water users to enjoy a green lawn and save water this summer. It’s a blend of grass seeds that uses 30% less water than bluegrass. Based on its immediate popularity, this conservation concept could catch on across Utah.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Utah hospital ranked #1 by Fortune
Intermountain Alta View Hospital has been ranked the number one small community hospital in the country by Fortune as part of its 2022 Top 100 Hospitals list. “This recognition, which was earned in the face of a pandemic, shows how dedicated the physicians and caregivers are at our hospital,” said Hospital Administrator Scott Roberson in a press release.
Slightly cooler Sunday with few thunderstorms over Central Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! Mostly clear skies and slightly cooler temperatures are in store for the Wasatch Front this afternoon thanks to a weak front Saturday. Daytime highs will be roughly five degrees cooler than yesterday with breezy winds remaining. Most of the moisture moved east overnight with the cold front, however, […]
Daily Herald
Mayors of Utah Valley: Plenty to be optimistic about in Spanish Fork
Optimists and pessimists die the exact same death, but they live very different lives!. This quote is attributed to Shimon Peres who was an Israeli politician in the 19080s and 90s. In 1994 he won the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in engineering the Israel/Jordan peace treaty. Can you...
KSLTV
Why one part-time Utah mayor just announced he’s going full-time
MIDVALE, Utah — Many mayors in Utah are part-time, especially those in smaller cities, but one recently announced he’s now dedicating himself to the job full-time. Midvale Mayor Marcus Stevenson just left his other part-time job so that he could focus on the city. “Midvale needs an advocate...
KSLTV
Surveillance camera shows bear trying to get into trash cans at Park City home
PARK CITY, Utah — One man’s trash is a bear’s next meal. Morgan Lemaitre said she and her husband returned to their home near the Canyons Ski Resort Thursday night and noticed someone had moved their trash cans. She checked the security camera and she couldn’t believe...
ksl.com
Salt Lake small businesses, artists can apply for grants from $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds
SALT LAKE CITY — Small businesses and artists in Salt Lake City that have been negatively impacted by the aftershock of the COVID-19 pandemic will breathe a collective sigh of relief as they will have the opportunity to apply for funds from a pool of $2 million as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
kjzz.com
Concert review: Boy George & Culture Club at Red Butte Garden Amphitheater
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — So, I made my way up the mountain to what will likely be my last visit to the Red Butte Garden Amphitheater to see Boy George & Culture Club. It’s hard to believe that their last visit to the venue was back in 2016. I remember the night fondly. Albeit through a certain haze. Time does strange things to even the most sober of memories.
