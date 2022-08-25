ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KPCW

Thousands to visit Midway for Swiss Days — but no pets

Midway’s preparing to welcome around 100,000 people for Swiss Days, an annual festival happening this Friday and Saturday. What began as a small, community fall festival has grown to one of Utah’s biggest annual events. Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson says the town’s tradition of gathering with food, art and handmade goods vendors dates back more than 75 years.
S. F. Mori

A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake City

Booths at the Street Fair(Image is author's) Kensington Avenue between State Street and Main Street was closed on Saturday, August 27, for a street festival which many Salt Lake City residents attended for fun, entertainment, food, and information. There were various craft booths as well as a booth from the Salt Lake City Mayor's office. People were on hand manning the booths to provide information or items to sell.
gastronomicslc.com

Spanish-inspired cooking set to crown massive new Utah hotel

This week saw the first big PR push for the glittering Hyatt Regency in downtown SLC. Press, yours included, were invited to an online presentation for the towering build which has shot up on the corner of West Temple and 2nd South. The new four star is one of a variety of impressive projects close to fruition in the capital; and luckily for us most have grand culinary ambitions attached, corralling eager chefs far and wide toward Utah stoves.
utahstories.com

GARDEN PARTY Awesome Al Fresco at Nona Bistro

When a friend told me about the recent quiet opening of Nona Bistro on 900 South in Salt Lake City, I was eager to check it out. The reason for my enthusiasm is that Nona Bistro is the creation of Will and Emily McMaster, co-owners of one of the best pizzerias in Utah, Pizza Nono. Emily, of course, is also the owner and designer of her very successful Mabo kids clothing company. So with this talented couple at the helm, I had a feeling that Nona Bistro was going to be good. I wasn’t wrong.
kjzz.com

GALLERY: LEGO creations displayed in Sandy for BrickSlopes fan event

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — LEGO creations of all sizes were displayed for fans during the two-day BrickSlopes event in Sandy. It was held on Friday and Saturday at the Mountain America Exposition Center. More from 2News. Meet the Utah master builders from the 2nd season of 'LEGO Masters'. Event...
hebervalleyradio.com

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints News Roundup: August 29

SALT LAKE CITY-Monday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted new online content to assist those who are deaf or hard of hearing and have disabilities on its digital platforms. The Salt Lake City-based faith has updated its disabilities page at churchofjesuschrist.org. The content has also been posted...
ABC4

Hiker falls 100 ft. down Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A 76-year-old hiker fell 100 feet down a steep slope in Little Cottonwood Canyon Friday evening, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SLCOSAR). SLCOSAR says the incident occurred at White Pine, when the hiker stumbled on the trail and fell down the slope. Rescue crews responded […]
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Salt Lake City

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Salt Lake City from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Turning Hot and Dry

High pressure building across the state and drier air is moving in. We're turning off the monsoon moisture and bringing the heat with only a small chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms across eastern Utah on Sunday. For the rest of the week, sunny skies and record heat on tap with...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Utah hospital ranked #1 by Fortune

Intermountain Alta View Hospital has been ranked the number one small community hospital in the country by Fortune as part of its 2022 Top 100 Hospitals list. “This recognition, which was earned in the face of a pandemic, shows how dedicated the physicians and caregivers are at our hospital,” said Hospital Administrator Scott Roberson in a press release.
ABC4

Slightly cooler Sunday with few thunderstorms over Central Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! Mostly clear skies and slightly cooler temperatures are in store for the Wasatch Front this afternoon thanks to a weak front Saturday. Daytime highs will be roughly five degrees cooler than yesterday with breezy winds remaining. Most of the moisture moved east overnight with the cold front, however, […]
KSLTV

Why one part-time Utah mayor just announced he’s going full-time

MIDVALE, Utah — Many mayors in Utah are part-time, especially those in smaller cities, but one recently announced he’s now dedicating himself to the job full-time. Midvale Mayor Marcus Stevenson just left his other part-time job so that he could focus on the city. “Midvale needs an advocate...
kjzz.com

Concert review: Boy George & Culture Club at Red Butte Garden Amphitheater

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — So, I made my way up the mountain to what will likely be my last visit to the Red Butte Garden Amphitheater to see Boy George & Culture Club. It’s hard to believe that their last visit to the venue was back in 2016. I remember the night fondly. Albeit through a certain haze. Time does strange things to even the most sober of memories.
