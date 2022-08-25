Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Facebook Gaming is shutting down its app in October
It looks like the Facebook Gaming app will shut down on October 22 for both iOS and Android. However, users can still download their gaming app search data while it is still functional. “We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of you for everything that you’ve done to...
Digital Trends
I love the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but the Flip 4 is winning my heart
Since the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, I’ve been a Fold guy. Earlier this year, I used the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as my daily driver for about six months and got so used to it that transitioning to my iPhone 13 Pro Max was a heartbreaking move. After all, I need that screen estate!
Digital Trends
This PC case lets you draw in RGB right on the glass panels
Aerocool recently announced Skribble, a new mid-tower PC case with a unique feature that will appeal to anyone with an artistic side. The tempered glass front and side panels of the Skribble can be removed and used as a canvas for custom artwork. After finishing your masterpiece and replacing the...
Digital Trends
We finally might know what Apple will call its AR/VR headset
We have been patiently waiting for Apple to drop its much-anticipated virtual reality headset, and now it seems we’re closer than ever. Apple filed some trademark names for its upcoming AR/VR headset, indicating it’s one step closer to launch. The trademarks were filed simultaneously in the U.S., U.K.,...
Digital Trends
The Apple Watch Pro may be bad news for your watch band collection
If you’re anticipating the reveal of the Apple Watch Pro at next week’s Far Out event, you may want to look out for this little detail. There’s a rumor going around that the Apple Watch Pro may not be compatible with your existing Apple Watch bands. According...
Elon Musk's mom, Maye, says she sleeps in a 'garage' when she visits him because 'you can't have a fancy house near a rocket site'
Maye Musk says she has to "sleep in the garage" when she visits her son, Elon Musk, at SpaceX's Texas headquarters. "You can't have a fancy house near a rocket site," she told The Times UK. Elon has said he lives in a "very small" three-bedroom house in Boca Chica,...
Neuralink executive who had twins with Elon Musk told colleagues the pair conceived via IVF and did not have a romantic relationship, report says
Elon Musk had twins in late 2021 with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink. Zilis told colleagues the twins were conceived via in vitro fertilization, Reuters reported Friday. She also insisted that she did not have a romantic relationship with Musk, Reuters said. The Neuralink executive who had twins with...
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter Monday as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planets could happen again.
Digital Trends
T-Mobile adding a free year of Apple TV+ to its most expensive plans
T-Mobile today announced that it’s giving subscribers to its most expensive mobile plan a free subscription to Apple TV+, which normally costs $60 a year. Those who are subscribed to the Magenta Max plan — which costs $85 a month for a single line — will get Apple’s streaming service for free. If you’ve got T-Mobile’s Magenta plan, which costs $70 a month for one line, you’ll get six months of Apple TV+ for free.
Digital Trends
Save $500 on this massive 120-inch TV with an ALR screen
Whenever it’s time to purchase a new television, Best Buy is one of the go-to spots. That’s because Best Buy TV deals are often the best deals, and that is truer than ever at the moment. Right now, you can bring home the Hisense 120-inch L9 Series ALR TV for $5,500, saving you $500 off the original retail price of $6,000. For avid viewers, this is the deal you’ve been waiting for to take your home theater system to the next level.
Digital Trends
This cheap 65-inch TV just got even cheaper — only $550 this week
The 65-inch Hisense U6H Series 4K TV already provides great value for money with its sticker price of $900, so it’s an even more attractive purchase now that it’s part of Best Buy’s 4K TV deals. After a $350 discount, it’s yours for an affordable $550 — a price that you won’t often see when you look through retailers’ 65-inch TV deals. This offer will surely draw a lot of attention from shoppers, so don’t hesitate to take advantage of the bargain price while you still can.
Digital Trends
The Surface Pro 7 Plus with type cover and pen is $330 off right now
A tablet is a great way to go about your daily computing routines, and Surface Pro deals are a great way to catch a discount on one. Right now you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ for just $800 at Best Buy, which makes for a savings of $330 from its regular price of $1,130. It even comes with a free Type Cover and Pen as well as six free months of security software, which is an additional $30 savings. Free shipping is included and in-store pickup is available in most locations.
Digital Trends
How to delete a Slack Account
Slack is a versatile, work-oriented social app where you can create a variety of channels to hold discussions, get advice, talk one-on-one, and share content. We have a whole guide on the service (linked to above), and many of you might have gotten used to it during work-from-home situations in the past few years.
Digital Trends
Twitter Circle launches globally, but lots of us can’t add anyone yet
The bird app’s coveted Circle feature finally launched globally this week, but many users still can’t use it. On Tuesday, Twitter announced via a tweet that Twitter Circle (a feature that lets you tweet to just a chosen few), was finally available for all users on Android, iOS, and the web. But then, many of us quickly opened up our apps and checked online to try it out only to be met with a shiny new feature that apparently isn’t working properly right now.
Digital Trends
Moonbreaker: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Unknown Worlds has only recently come to prominence with the fantastic survival game Subnautica and its expansion, but the studio’s next project is about as far from that original title as possible. Rather than make a sequel or even stick in the survival genre, the team has decided to go in a completely new direction yet again. Called Moonbreaker, this sci-fi strategy game is attempting to do something not often seen in video games.
Digital Trends
Beware, these free Windows apps are hiding a dangerous secret
The installation of malware that is being spread via free software sites has been found to be activated following a month-long delay, ultimately helping it avoid exposure. As reported by Bleeping Computer, the malware campaign is being camouflaged as Google Translate or MP3 downloader programs. In reality, however, it operates as cryptocurrency mining malware for Windows-based systems.
Digital Trends
Asus Zenbook Fold 17 review: a foldable PC, done right
“The Asus Zenbook Fold 17 isn't perfect, but takes us one step closer to folding screen glory.”. Folding screens have promised us the future of technology for years now, but it’s been a slow roll-out. That’s especially true for PCs and Windows tablets, of which only the original ThinkPad X1 Fold was the only official launch of its kind.
Digital Trends
The System Shock remake stays true to its ’90s roots
Even if you’ve never played System Shock, you’ve probably played something that was inspired by it. The 1994 classic has been hailed as an influential masterpiece that helped pave the way for emergent shooters like Bioshock. So, how do you go about remaking a game that’s been iterated on to the extent that this game has been? By staying true to the source.
Digital Trends
Rocksmith+ launches next week, and it’ll cost you at least $100 a year
Following a lengthy period of silence on the matter, Ubisoft has taken to Twitter to announce that Rocksmith+ is receiving a surprise PC release next Tuesday, September 6. The company states that a console release date for the game “will be available at a later time.”. Rocksmith+ was initially...
Digital Trends
Logitech’s gaming handheld runs on Android, but looks like a Steam Deck
Recent leaks have showcased the design of an upcoming Logitech handheld gaming device, which is set to be a competitor to popular products, including the Valve Steam Deck and the Nintendo Switch. Industry informant Evan Blass aka @evleaks shared images of the device on Twitter, detailing that the gaming handheld...
