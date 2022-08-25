ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Cassidy79
5d ago

If Abbott is so confident that he’s following the will of the people, he’d put it on the ballot and let us vote on it instead of arbitrarily banning it.

III Percenter
5d ago

TEXAS - Re-elect Abbott and petition to have the law changed. Simple. Don't put your entire livelihood in the hands of a DEMONcrat. You're not blind. You've all seen what happens when they have control. They're selling out to communist China for God's sake!!! Do the right thing.

Bill Cope
5d ago

He has to attack because he can’t run in his nonexistent record. The one other than wanting a job. And him it’s any job.

Chron.com

Second Baptist pastor Ed Young calls for Democrats to be voted out during sermon

A leading Houston pastor is facing criticism this week for a call to action that many regard as political campaigning from the pulpit. During Dr. Ed Young's sermon to Second Baptist Church in Houston Sunday, the prominent preacher called on congregants to vote out elected officials who he considers at fault for the city's crime. The pastor argued that "delayed justice," including bail bonds, is to blame for the rising rates and is what occurs when "you put left-wing progressives in office."
Houston Chronicle

Ken Paxton again tries to intervene in suit with Texas hospital over transgender care

DALLAS — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is attempting for the second time to intervene in a legal fight over gender-affirming medical care at two Dallas hospitals. In an appeal filed this month, Paxton said that a lower court judge erred in ruling the state could not intervene in Dr. Ximena Lopez’s lawsuit against Children’s Medical Center of Dallas.
californiaexaminer.net

Joel Osteen Net Worth 2022: How Did He Make His Money?

Joel Osteen is a pastor and writer from the United States. Osteen was born in Houston, Texas, and as of 2018, 10 million people in the United States watched his sermons on TV. His sermons are also watched every week in more than 100 different countries. He has also written a lot of books that are very popular.
