ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, WI

Marquette University postpones 2022 Convocation after on-stage protest

By Bruce Harrison, Jackson Danbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hj3QN_0hVV51CE00

Marquette University postponed its 2022 Convocation ceremony on Thursday after members of multiple student organizations held an on-stage protest.

Watch video of the protest:

Marquette University cancels 2022 Convocation

The Black Student Council (BSC) said in an announcement that the protest was held in response to the elimination of the school's Office of Engagement and Inclusion. It said shutting it down "without stating why is unacceptable."

The BSC also said "it's absurd" that the university's Urban Scholars program has over 100 students — mostly students of color — but just one full-time staff member and no plans to hire another until 2023.

TMJ4
Students protesting on stage during the ceremony on Thursday.

"We implore you all to take a stand and not attend today’s Convocation," said the announcement.

The Students of Color for Change was the umbrella organization leading the protest.

Convocation is for incoming freshmen.

Marquette University said in a statement that the event has been rescheduled.

School officials write that they remain committed to their diversity/equity/inclusion goals, and the Office of Engagement and Inclusion has not been closed. They said they're looking to fill vacant positions following resignations.

Read Marquette University's statement below:

"Marquette values our students’ voices and respects their freedom of expression in alignment with our values. Unfortunately, due to the disruptive nature of today’s demonstration at the New Student Convocation, the university rescheduled the event.

We are deeply committed to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion on campus. As a result of our ongoing efforts, 30% of our incoming first-year class identifies as students of color, which is an all-time high in student diversity. We are proud of this progress and remain committed to initiatives that will continue to further DEI goals shared by the university and MUSG. Marquette has grown its Urban Scholars program for first-generation and financially disadvantaged students from the Milwaukee area, and has already committed to hiring another full-time staff person for the program in 2023. Marquette has not closed the Office of Engagement and Inclusion. Supporting the Office of Engagement and Inclusion and the Division of Student Affairs remains a priority as the university actively recruits to refill positions left open due to resignations. Many of these positions are posted online with interviews underway. These roles are expected to be filled this semester.

Marquette leadership has been actively working with Marquette University Student Government on these initiatives; in fact, the MUSG leadership meets regularly with the vice president of student affairs and the provost to discuss priorities and progress.

Like his predecessors, the MUSG president was invited to speak at today’s New Student Convocation because of his role as leader of the undergraduate student government. His claim that he was the only person of color slated to speak at today’s New Student Convocation is not correct. Both Provost Ah Yun and Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Xavier Cole, who both identify as people of color, had speaking roles at today’s Convocation."

TMJ4 News crews recorded the ceremony around 4 p.m. on Thursday. Video shows parents and students sitting in chairs while student demonstrators stood on stage with posters.

About ten minutes after the event was supposed to begin, Provo and Vice President of Academic Affairs Kimo Ah Yun announced to incoming freshman and their families that the event would be postponed.

"I hope you'll take the time to be able to have conversations with us. And I look forward to being with you when we reschedule," said Provost Ah Yun.

After brief applause for the Provost, the incoming class of 2026 began to file out.

"I'm quite surprised," said Katie Woolley, a Marquette freshman. "I read the signs. I understand they want their voices to be heard. I knew nothing of this [beforehand]."

"I appreciate that Marquette acknowledges the First Amendment rights of free speech. I don't enjoy how in the end the event was still canceled, and I don't get to experience this," said incoming freshman Brennan Wills.

The protesters remained on stage until most of the Central Mall had cleared, leaving just empty chairs.

"We shut this down to represent how they're trying to shut us down," said senior and McNair Scholar Lionel Clay. "Trying to silence our voices. How they're trying to mute us. How they don't want us to be there."

Clay said that just one advisor for the university's Urban Scholar's program speaks to a lack of support for diversity.

Provost Ah Yun said they'll be hiring a second advisor next year, and the program is currently supported by a dozen other people, from faculty members to associate deans.

"It's in our mission to reach out to diverse populations. Thirty percent of our incoming class is diverse. Marquette is at an all-time high for student and faculty diversity, and we're proud of that," said Ah Yun.

The Black Student Council said two advisors is still far too few to work with the more than 100 scholars now in the program.

The program, Clay said, should have at least four or five full-time advisers.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

After Vos cancels subpoenas against Wisconsin mayors in Gableman investigation, case dropped

MADISON, Wis. — Days after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended Michael Gableman’s investigation into the 2020 election, a lawsuit related to the investigation has officially been dismissed, online court records show. The case, filed in Waukesha County, was dismissed in its entirety on Monday. On Friday, Vos withdrew subpoenas that required a number of Wisconsin mayors to testify in...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Vos cancels mayors’ subpoenas, ends threat of jailing

MADISON, Wis. — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended the embattled Gableman election investigation Friday by withdrawing subpoenas to Wisconsin mayors that compelled them to testify in the investigation. The subpoenas were also the subject of a Waukesha court case in which election investigator Michael Gableman sought to imprison the mayors of Madison, Green Bay and Racine for failing to...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marquette, WI
Education
City
Marquette, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Milwaukee, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh Police arrest escaped inmate in Waushara County

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has given an update regarding the missing inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to a Facebook post, Michael Blake was located in Waushara County around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday and was taken into custody. At this time, officers are...
OSHKOSH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marquette University#University President#Convocation#Student Government#College#Bsc
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Escaped inmate believed to be on the road with a female

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has released more information regarding the escaped inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to an update, Michael Blake is believed to be traveling in a 2005 Ford Explorer that is bronze in color with the Wisconsin license plate AJF7851.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin Justice Dept. takes over case of Fox River boat crash

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice confirmed with Action 2 News it is taking over the case of a hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River and “any potential prosecution.”. The DOJ did not provide a reason that it was taking over the review. As Action...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
nbc15.com

Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still searching for the three men accused of tying up and robbing two victims in their Madison home. According to the Madison Police Department, the suspects broke into the home, in the 2800 block of Dryden Drive, around 2 a.m. and restrained two people who lived there. The trio also allegedly took cash and other unnamed property from them.
MADISON, WI
Fox11online.com

Spring Lake man gets a dramatic Monday Morning Makeover

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) - After growing out his long beard and hair, Brent Beyer decided it was time for a change. The Spring Lake man reached out to stylist Josif Wittnik asking for a Monday Morning Makeover. Beyer said his hair has changed following treatments for Leukemia. He's a welder,...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
whby.com

Man killed at Kaukauna paper mill identified

KAUKAUNA, Wis. — Family members release the name of a man killed at a Kaukauna paper mill last week. Aaron Hobart died in an industrial accident at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo Thilmany Plant last Tuesday. The nature of the incident in the plant has not been released yet. According to his...
KAUKAUNA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man killed in north Madison shooting ID’d

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a shooting on Madison’s north side Friday night. Corey Mitchell, 30, of Fitchburg, died after being shot in the 1700 block of Northport Drive just before 8:40 p.m. Friday. In a news release Monday afternoon, the medical examiner’s office said preliminary autopsy results showed he...
MADISON, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Sheriff seeks couple suspected of dine and dash theft at Kaukauna area restaurant

KAUKAUNA — Authorities are seeking information from the public on the identity of a couple they say ate at a Kaukauna area restaurant, then left without paying. In a social media post Monday, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the couple who they say ate at the Out-O-Town Supper Club and skipped out on the bill.
KAUKAUNA, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy