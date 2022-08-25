Bovina man dies in Parmer County crash after vehicle collides into back of semi

A 34-year-old died after his vehicle collided with a semi tractor-trailer in Parmer County, approximately eight miles east of Friona early Thursday.

According to a news release from the Department of Public Safety, a 2000 Freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer and a 2016 Jeep Cherokee were heading westbound on US 60 at approximately 12:40 a.m. The Jeep was traveling behind the semi when the semi slowed to enter the turning lane; the Jeep then collided with the semi's trailer.

The driver of the Jeep, Eric Fierro, Jr., 34, of Bovina, was pronounced dead on the scene by Parmer County Justice of the Peace Rhonda Wilkins.

The driver of the semi, Sergio Acosta-Rocha, 60, of Perryton, was not injured.

Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

The posted speed limit was 75 mph, and road and weather conditions were dry and clear.