Read full article on original website
Related
Pryor Police looking into arrest video circulating on social media
PRYOR, Okla. — The Pryor Creek Police Department is looking into an arrest after community members began questioning the force used. A viewer sent in the video in question, which is posted below this paragraph. In the video, shot by a bystander, the officer can be seen pulling his...
Suspect apprehended in Joplin after alleged vehicle attack
JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin Police Officers arrested a woman after she allegedly rammed a motorcyclist during a road rage incident. Dispatch says they received a call at 11:00 A.M. on August 29 regarding a vehicle crash near the area of 7th and Pearl Ave. When officers arrived at the...
Crawford County warns residents of recent phone scam
The Crawford County Sherrif's Office warns residents about an ongoing phone scam in the area.
news9.com
Former Investigator For Claremore Police Department Passes Away
The Claremore Police Department said one of its former investigators has died. Tim Norris was a police officer for 20 years. He spent five years with the Tulsa Police Department and six years with the Claremore Police Department before he retired in 2005. Claremore Police said a majority of Norris'...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas couple held in jail on burglary complaints; suspect allegedly left underwear at the scene
MIAMI, Okla. – A Kansas couple who allegedly teamed up to lure a truck driver to a casino parking lot where he told authorities he was robbed are being held in the Ottawa County jail, said Drug Task Force Director Mike Eason on Sunday. Kalen Ray McRay, 35, of Independence, Kan., and Karla Joan […]
pryorinfopub.com
One Adult, Four Children Injured in Hwy 69 Accident
PRYOR, Oklahoma - At approximately 11:30am, a crash involving a semi and a minivan from New York occurred at the intersection of State Hwy 69 and SW 49th St. The Pryor Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and Mayes County Sheriffs Department worked the accident and directed traffic throughout town for over an hour.
Four children hospitalized in Highway 69 crash near Pryor Industrial Park
PRYOR, Okla. — Three children are in critical condition this evening after police in Pryor said a semi truck rear ended a silver Honda minivan with four children and one adult inside around 11:30 Tuesday morning. According to police, the children range in ages from an infant to six...
Truck stop tire center on fire, closes MO-43 highway
JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday reports of heavy smoke coming from the Ozarko Tire Warehouse behind Pilot Travel Plaza on Mo-43 alerted Joplin E911. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. Redings Mill requested as mutual aid and then later Carl Junction and Duenweg requested. MoDOT Emergency Response has closed MO-43 at Cedar Road as hoses...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kggfradio.com
Independence Man Detained for Active Warrant Results In Drug Charge
Last week, Officers with the Independence Police Department came in contact with a male whom they knew had an outstanding active warrant. During a search of the male and his bag, Officers located illegal narcotics and paraphernalia. 20-year-old Anthony Minton of Independence was arrested for Failure to appear, alleged possession of methamphetamine, and alleged possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest report has been sent to the Montgomery County Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of formal charges.
Rogers County Sheriff’s Office seizes drugs, guns and grenade launcher after shooting in Inola
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Rogers County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) said they’ve seized drugs, guns and a grenade launcher from a property after a shooting in Inola. It happened late on Thursday night and into the early hours of Friday morning. Drugs, guns and cash – that’s what RCSO...
Sheriff: Free King Hwy down to one lane, semi rollover
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – Crews work to clean up the scene after a semi rollover on Free King Highway in Crawford County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a semi rolled over, causing the non-injury crash. Free King Highway between 160 Hwy and 580 Ave (McKay) is down to one lane.
Mother Demands Justice After Son Dies After Turning Himself Into Ottawa County Jail
A Green Country woman said she's waited too long for answers and for justice. Her son died seven years ago, 12 days after turning himself in to the Ottawa County Jail. Video released in 2020 showed Terral Ellis begging for help from the jail staff and being ignored. Terral Ellis'...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTLO
Man who lived in Marion Co. cave with female teen makes court appearance
A 40 year-old man found living in a cave with a 14-year-old girl listed as a runaway appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Isaac James Melder has listed addresses in Farmington and Yellville on documents in his case file. Because part of the incident involving Medler and the girl...
pittks.org
MEDIA RELEASE – Aggravated Battery Arrest
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were called to a residence in the 300 block of West Quincy in reference to a disturbance. When officers arrived at this location, they were informed that the 73-year-old victim had gone to a residence in the 600 block of Normal Street in Pittsburg to repossess a vehicle. During this attempt, the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Tarek Mekkaoui of Pittsburg, got into the vehicle and began to back up. In doing so, the victim was struck with the driver’s side door, which had been opened by the victim in an attempt to prevent Mekkaoui from leaving the area. The victim sustained observable injury to his right leg during this incident.
BREAKING: Fire crews battle fully engulphed tire shop
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Fire Department is called out to a tire shop and warehouse next to Pilot Truck Stop, after several 911 calls report thick smoke coming from the warehouse roof. Just before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening (8/30), crews from several fire stations around Joplin responded to “Ozarko Tire,” located along Highway 43. […]
OHP releases new details on I-44 collision that hospitalized five people
ADAIR, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has released new details on a collision on I-44 that hospitalized five people Saturday afternoon. OHP said three vehicles were traveling west on I-44, about 3.5 miles east of Adair in Mayes County:. A Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jesus Hernandez, 48, of...
ODOT to replace Highway 412 bridge over Verdigris River
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will soon begin a bridge replacement project in Rogers County. The bridge to be replaced is a section of US-412 over the Verdigris River. Specifically, ODOT said the westbound bridge is set for replacement. According to ODOT, the $13.8 million project will begin September 6th....
KYTV
Hay bales were destroyed by a fire in the Walmart parking lot in Mtn. Grove, Mo.
MTN. GROVE, Mo. (KY3) -A trailer carrying hay bales went up in flames in the Walmart parking lot Saturday night. The fire started around 7:00 p.m. It took three hours to put out the fire and move the bales. The city brought in two dump trucks and a loader to...
Kan. woman wanted by U.S. Marshals captured during traffic stop
MONTGOMERY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just after 4p.m. August 19, Sheriff's deputies conducted a vehicle stop at 14th and Walnut in Independence on a 2001 GMC Yukon for displaying a tag that belonged to a different vehicle, according to Sheriff Ron Wade.
kggfradio.com
Work Progresses at Coffeyville's Sherwin-Williams Park
The work on the destination park at Sherwin-Williams Park in Coffeyville is continuing. The park, across from Community Elementary at 4th and Cline is a project spearheaded by the Coffeyville Rec Commission with help from Sherwin-Williams and several community organizations. Rec Commission Director, David Raines says the project has been scaled back from it’s original plan.
Comments / 0