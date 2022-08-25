NBA Reacts To The Los Angeles Lakers Squad For The 2022-23 Season: "We Gonna Sit Here And Act Like This Is A Good Team?"

Read full article on original website
Ric,Dix, on
4d ago
I've been a laker fan since 1980 I've seen great games and cried for sad losses but up or down I'm still going to be there! the Lakers and Boston Fan's have something in common we are winners!
Reply(2)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles rent soars to $3,295 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 17 percent in one yearBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
5 Iconic LA Foods You Didn't Know Were Invented HereLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Taking Care of Pets in Late SummerSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Ankara Fashion & Music Festival Los Angeles (AFLA) September 2-4, 2022Lashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
Related
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
LeBron James leads the support for Duke volleyball player after she was racially abused at game against BYU... with the LA Lakers star telling her to 'stand tall, be proud... we have her back'
A racist incident that occurred at a college women's volleyball tournament has sparked criticism aimed at coaches and administrators while support for an athlete targeted is spread across social media. During a match between Duke University and Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah on Friday evening, a fan repeatedly used...
A Juror Spotted An Error In Vanessa Bryant’s Lawsuit Winnings, Leading To Them Being Reduced By 7 Figures
The verdict regarding Vanessa Bryant's case against the LA County has changed since initially awarding the widow $16 million.
Dwyane Wade admits becoming NBA owner taught him he shouldn’t have given up money during Miami Heat Big 3 era
Dwyane Wade said in a recent interview that he now realizes that financial sacrifices he made during the Miami Heat’s magical Big 3 era didn’t really need to be made. Wade appeared on the “Point Forward” podcast and spoke about how his financial sacrifice for the team came about.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakers star LeBron James’ strong message to John Wall after suicide confession
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall has faced a rough patch in his career, especially in the past three seasons. Wall recently admitted during a Foundation event with the Salvation Army that he was having suicidal thoughts. But LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has nothing but love and support for his on-court intracity rival.
Yardbarker
Luka Doncic Was Reportedly Playing Cards, Drinking Coke, And Smoking Cigarettes Before Slovenia's Loss To Germany
Luka Doncic might be just 23 years old, but the Dallas Mavericks superstar has already been to the Western Conference Finals. Although he was unable to carry the Mavs to the NBA Finals, it was still a great effort against a team of the Golden State Warriors' caliber. Luka was...
Julius Erving says NBA shouldn’t retire Kobe Bryant’s numbers: ‘I wouldn’t even try to compare Kobe Bryant to Bill Russell’
The prospect of the NBA retiring the numbers of Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant doesn’t sit well with Hall of Famer Julius Erving. TMZ Sports asked Erving about the league’s recent decision to retire the number of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, and he was also asked about the idea of the league retiring Bryant’s number.
Yardbarker
LeBron James And Savannah James Were Seen Dancing And Living It Up At A Kendrick Lamar Concert In Vancouver
The expectations from LeBron James for the coming season are as intense as they have ever been for the King. LeBron is no stranger to being asked to be perfect, he has been dealing with that since he was in high school. And with the Los Angeles Lakers not being able to make many significant changes to the roster so far, a lot seems to once again be resting on the shoulders of King James.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lakers to be involved in trade for star player?
The Los Angeles Lakers are unlikely to pull off any blockbuster trades in the coming weeks, but they could still be involved in one. NBA reporter Marc Stein was told by sources that there is a “decent chance” the Lakers will be the third team in any potential trade involving Donovan Mitchell. Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge is looking to stockpile future first-round picks, and the Lakers have a 2027 and 2029 first-round pick that Stein believes Ainge would love to acquire.
Yardbarker
Stephen Curry Once Revealed That He Still Has A Signed Jersey LeBron James Gave Him In College: "He Wrote It To Me, Called Me The King Of Basketball In North Carolina."
Speaking of the most impactful players of our generation, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry's rank is pretty high among them. The 34-year-old has simply changed the way that the game of basketball is played in the modern era with his insane three-point shooting ability. Although Curry showed signs of...
Ayesha Curry Stuns In Insanely Sexy Plunging Dress For Wedding With Steph: Photos
Ayesha Curry looked absolutely incredible while dressed to the nines to attend a wedding with her husband, Steph Curry, this week. The gorgeous cookbook author totally stole the show, wearing a strapless, black leather gown with low-cut neckline. Meanwhile, Steph looked totally dapper in his black tuxedo as the two posed for a series of photos together.
NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Announcement
Congratulations are in order for Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa Diab, on Sunday night. The former NFL quarterback and his longtime girlfriend, a music personality, announced that they've welcomed their first child into the world. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Patrick Beverley making notable move after trade to Lakers
Patrick Beverley is wasting no time after arriving for his second career stint in Los Angeles. The newly-acquired Lakers guard Beverley will be launching a podcast with Barstool Sports, founder Dave Portnoy announced on Twitter. Beverley is set to team up with Barstool personality Adam Ferrone for the podcast, which will debut this fall.
Tim Hardaway apologizes for his ‘I hate gay people’ comments from 15 years ago: ‘I was just taught differently’
Former Miami Heat guard Tim Hardaway has expressed regret for his controversial homophobic remarks from 2007. He cited his religious upbringing as being partly responsible for his caustic comments. Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle interviewed Hardaway by phone, and the former standout guard explained the reasoning behind his...
Lakers News: The Big L.A. Name Jeanie Buss Failed To Mention In Season Preview
Is this a sign of things to come?
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says His Shorthanded Lakers ‘Mystified’ the 76ers in the 1980 NBA Finals
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar missed Game 6 of the 1980 NBA Finals, but his Lakers still rolled past the Philadelphia 76ers. The post Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says His Shorthanded Lakers ‘Mystified’ the 76ers in the 1980 NBA Finals appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Dwyane Wade Once Said Michael Jordan Will Be Forgotten In The GOAT Conversation By Future Generations: "They’re Gonna Forget About Jordan Like We Forget About Kareem."
The Chicago Bulls discovered a gold mind when they drafted Michael Jordan. Jordan took just a few seasons to get well-adjusted in the league, and following that, he never looked back. Behind MJ's amazing talent, the Chicago Bulls completed two three-peats and won six NBA Championships in the 1990s. Mike...
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Thinks The Lakers Could Move Anthony Davis For Deandre Ayton And Cam Johnson
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that underperformed this year. Despite having three stars on the roster, the Los Angeles Lakers were unable to make the playoffs, even missing the play-in tournament. Anthony Davis' availability was a problem last season for the team, and some have suggested that the...
Shaquille O'Neal cops a right hook from Hasbulla after meeting in Australia
NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal has copped a right hook from 19-year-old Russian internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov as they met up in Australia. A modern-day David against Goliath meeting, the seven-foot-one ex-basketballer and the three-foot-four influencer were filmed making some hilarious content and having some general fun together. The duo were...
Comments / 34