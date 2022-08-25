ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stefanowski puts focus on state taxes in campaign for governor

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski is taking aim again at Governor Ned Lamont. Tuesday, Stefanowski said he would eliminate 200 taxes and fees. He blamed Lamont for not doing enough to make the state more affordable. Last week Stefanowski was blaming Lamont for mismanagement...
Stefanowski proposes eliminating 200 Connecticut state taxes

HARTFORD, Conn. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski and his running mate, Laura Devlin, said Tuesday morning that if they’re elected this November, they’ll permanently eliminate 200 of what they call “nuisance taxes” in Connecticut. “On my first day as governor, when Laura and I...
VIDEO: Stefanowski turns focus to state taxes

Anti-abortion groups provided strong pushback on language that said a proposed amendment to the state constitution, enshrining a right to abortion in it, only “provided a legal framework for abortion.”. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:16 PM UTC. Details on the student loan forgiveness plan. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022...
420K customers behind on energy bills

About 420,000 Connecticut customers of Eversource Energy and Avangrid’s electric and natural gas utilities were more than 30 days behind in paying their bills last month, according to state Consumer Counsel Claire Coleman. That figure has Coleman and state officials, as well as social services advocates, worried what will...
Stimulus update 2022: Deadline for $750 one-time payments for Rhode Island families tomorrow

Families in Rhode Island seeking financial relief must make sure their taxes are filed and dependents claimed by tomorrow to qualify for the state's child tax rebate program. Gov. Dan McKee announced on Aug. 2 that families may receive $250 per child for a maximum of three children. The tax rebates come from the governor's fiscal year 2023 budget signed in June, the Washington Examiner previously reported.
Bob Stefanowski has shaken up his staff. Here’s what it will mean in his campaign for governor.

After a recent staff shakeup left Republican Bob Stefanowski’s gubernatorial campaign with new management in the final stretch to November, experts and party officials said they expect Stefanowski to emerge as a more aggressive presence on the campaign trail — holding more rallies and press conferences, while meeting face-to-face with voters to air grievances about the incumbent, Gov. Ned Lamont.
State Leaders, Homeowners Look Ahead to High Home Heating Costs This Winter

The cold winter months are just around the corner, and state leaders and Connecticut homeowners alike are already preparing for home heating costs. In a letter that six New England Governors sent to the U.S. Department of Energy, they write that global liquified natural gas prices have gone up by 300 percent. Northeast states rely on LNG for home heating, so the governors are raising concerns about inventory and costs going into winter.
No, you can’t kill bears in Connecticut. It’s the Law.

Some don’t like it. Others talk about changing it. And then there are those who just ignore it. But the law makes it clear that you can’t kill bears in Connecticut. And the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) as well as the State’s Attorney’s Office are responsible for enforcing that law.
Why police say new CT law is not stopping catalytic converter thieves

Carrying power saws for quick surgery on cars, buses and trucks, catalytic converter thieves have been running rampant in Connecticut this year. Police say thefts of the exhaust system components continue in the face of a new law, effective July 1, that prohibits scrap dealers in Connecticut from receiving detached converters and requires detailed paperwork on all sales. Police in several departments also say the recent federal investigation of an East Hartford-based “cat” theft ring shows that crooks can easily skirt the new law.
Hartford drug trafficker sentenced to more than 11 years in prison

HARTFORD — A man has been sentenced to 11¼ years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for trafficking heroin and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Gabriel Cordero, 35, of Hartford, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport on...
