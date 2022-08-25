Read full article on original website
Stefanowski puts focus on state taxes in campaign for governor
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski is taking aim again at Governor Ned Lamont. Tuesday, Stefanowski said he would eliminate 200 taxes and fees. He blamed Lamont for not doing enough to make the state more affordable. Last week Stefanowski was blaming Lamont for mismanagement...
Stefanowski proposes eliminating 200 Connecticut state taxes
HARTFORD, Conn. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski and his running mate, Laura Devlin, said Tuesday morning that if they’re elected this November, they’ll permanently eliminate 200 of what they call “nuisance taxes” in Connecticut. “On my first day as governor, when Laura and I...
Stefanowski wants to permanently get rid of ‘nuisance taxes’; Democrats call it ‘silly’
(WTNH) – The Republican ticket for governor is calling out the current administration for not getting rid of small taxes and fees that residents think are annoying. Examples are a fee for bringing a witness into court, a fee to request a jury trial, and a hypnotist registration fee. Bob Stefanowski, the Republican candidate for […]
VIDEO: Stefanowski turns focus to state taxes
Anti-abortion groups provided strong pushback on language that said a proposed amendment to the state constitution, enshrining a right to abortion in it, only “provided a legal framework for abortion.”. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:16 PM UTC. Details on the student loan forgiveness plan. Updated: Aug. 25, 2022...
