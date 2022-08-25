Read full article on original website
Related
wvua23.com
Alabama execution was botched, advocacy group alleges
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – An anti-death penalty group says Alabama corrections officials apparently botched a man’s execution last month. The group cites the length of time that passed before Joe Nathan James Jr. received a lethal injection and a private autopsy indicating his arm was cut to find a vein.
wvua23.com
Flooding less severe than expected in Mississippi capital
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The Pearl River flooded streets and at least one home in Mississippi’s capital city, days after storms dumped heavy rain. But water levels were starting to recede Monday. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says the water did not rise as high as expected, and...
wvua23.com
Traveling for Labor Day? Don’t forget safety first
Labor Day is around the corner, and that means everyone is making their last summer weekend plans before fall sets in. The Alabama Department of Transportation and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are each planning on ensuring travelers get where they’re going in one piece. ALDOT is putting a halt...
Comments / 0