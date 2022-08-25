ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
wvua23.com

Alabama execution was botched, advocacy group alleges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – An anti-death penalty group says Alabama corrections officials apparently botched a man’s execution last month. The group cites the length of time that passed before Joe Nathan James Jr. received a lethal injection and a private autopsy indicating his arm was cut to find a vein.
ALABAMA STATE
wvua23.com

Flooding less severe than expected in Mississippi capital

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The Pearl River flooded streets and at least one home in Mississippi’s capital city, days after storms dumped heavy rain. But water levels were starting to recede Monday. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says the water did not rise as high as expected, and...
JACKSON, MS
wvua23.com

Traveling for Labor Day? Don’t forget safety first

Labor Day is around the corner, and that means everyone is making their last summer weekend plans before fall sets in. The Alabama Department of Transportation and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are each planning on ensuring travelers get where they’re going in one piece. ALDOT is putting a halt...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy