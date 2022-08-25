A Halifax man is scheduled for a first district court appearance on September 22 after he was stopped last week and cocaine and marijuana were found in his vehicle. Agent C. Batchelor of the Roanoke Rapids Police Department conducted a stop Thursday in the area of Branch Avenue and Hinson Street around 3 a.m. and learned 28-year-old Tyrone Conyers Jr. was operating a vehicle on a revoked license, according to Chief Bobby Martin.

ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO