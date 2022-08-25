The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $60,000 to replace two culverts on M-123 north of Newberry in Luce County. The project starts on Monday and should be done by September 2nd. One lane of alternating traffic will be maintained on M-123 using traffic regulators. A lane width restriction of 12 feet will be in place during the project. This project will increase safety for motorists and extend the lifespan of the roadway.

LUCE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO