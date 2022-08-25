ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortions#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Biden Administration#Republican
The Hill

Democrats highlight Herschel Walker abuse allegations in new ad

Democrats on Wednesday issued a new attack ad in the hotly contest Georgia Senate race highlighting abuse allegations against Republican candidate Herschel Walker, as the former football star remains in a tight race with incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. “Herschel Walker has repeatedly threatened to kill his ex-wife,” the 30-second...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Justice Department Says Documents Were “Likely Concealed and Removed” From Mar-a-Lago to Obstruct Probe

The Justice Department says classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from a storage room at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. The FBI also seized boxes and containers holding more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and found classified documents stashed in Trump’s office, according to a filing late Tuesday that lays out the most detailed chronology to date of months of strained interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the discovery of government secrets.More from...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy