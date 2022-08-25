ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Opioid overdose prevention workshop in Altoona

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -According to Eau Claire City-County Health Department, Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day. According to a media release from Eau Claire City-County Health Department, in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and the Alliance for Substance Misuse Prevention encourage the public to attend an upcoming workshop to learn more about opioid use, overdose prevention, as well as local support groups and resources.
ALTOONA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man dies in Rusk County ATV crash Monday

TOWN OF ATLANTA (Rusk County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after an ATV crash on Monday in Rusk County. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Jay Holcomb of Bruce was pronounced dead at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake after being pinned under his ATV. First...
RUSK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 people charged with fraud, identity theft in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are charged with financial fraud and identity theft in Eau Claire County after a string of unauthorized purchases using cards illegally obtained in transactions worth over $10,000, according to the Augusta Police Department. According to a release by the Police Department, 48-year-old Carrolee...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
County
Taylor County, WI
Taylor County, WI
Government
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls school district holds forum at Chi-Hi focused on crisis situation response

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Parents came out to Chippewa Falls High School Monday night to hear from police on how they would respond to a critical situation. The forum had representatives from the Chippewa Falls police and fire departments as well as from other local schools to discuss what the plan would be if a crisis like an active shooter event were to happen.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
wiproud.com

Cadott Dollar General closes, receives threats from customers

CADOTT Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A business in Cadott is forced to shut down for safety issues. The Dollar General was ordered by the fire department to close temporarily due to excessive amounts of overstock items in the aisles and in the shipping and receiving area. The Cadott Police Chief...
CADOTT, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Farm#Depopulation#Chronic Wasting Disease#Cwd
WEAU-TV 13

History and Hayrides

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Museum and Connell’s Family Orchard are joining forces for “History and Hayrides, Thursday, September 8. The event runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. You can enjoy dinner, Connell’s apple pie, learn about Little Ireland, and stay for the fireworks.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
cwbradio.com

Friends and Family Asking for Help Covering Final Expenses of WAOW TV Anchor

(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Friends and family of a former WAOW TV anchor are asking for help to cover her final expenses. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of Neena Pacholke who died unexpectedly Saturday at the age of 27. Pacholke, who started with the station in 2017 after graduation from the University of South Florida, had been with WAOW in several roles, most recently as anchor for Wake Up Wisconsin, and was beloved by many both at the station and in the Wausau community.
WAUSAU, WI
947jackfm.com

UPDATED: Accident Sends Wausau Bus Into Residental Yard

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — An accident sent a Wausau MetroRide bus into a residential yard near 15th Avenue and Sherman on Tuesday. WAOW TV reports it happened when the driver of a semi failed to yield the right-of-way to the bus, rear-ending the vehicle and sending it into the yard.
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Local farm brings back sunflower maze for a good cause

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jaquish Farms in Eau Claire county brought back their sunflower maze, and it was all for a good cause. The event that was held Sunday afternoon raised funds for a local non-profit called “Joshua’s Camp.”. “Joshua’s camp is a family retreat for families...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
WausauPilot

1 injured, facing charges in Tomahawk rollover

A 67-year-old Tomahawk man is facing charges of operating while intoxicated and going armed while intoxicated after a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Lincoln County, officials said. The crash was reported in the area of County Hwy. D and Cloverbelt Road in the town of King. Arriving deputies found the driver...
TOMAHAWK, WI
drydenwire.com

Man Pronounced Dead After Authorities Respond To ATV Crash

RUSK COUNTY - A report of an ATV crash on Monday night has resulted in the death of Jay Holcomb from Bruce, WI, according to a press release from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Monday, August 29, 2022, at approximately 8:45p, it was reported to the...
RUSK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Fairfax Pool closes out summer season with dog swim

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local pool closes out its summer season with a dog swim event Sunday afternoon. The Fairfax Pool closed out its pool to humans to allow for our furry four legged friends to enjoy a dip before the pool closes for the year. People from...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Police Department Receives Reports of Facebook Scams

Area residents need to be cautious of scams when using Facebook. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, they recently had two incidences of scams involving Facebook reported to them. In one, a woman reported that she sent $300 via Facebook marketplace for an authentic Louis Vuitton Alma Handbag and did not receive it.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

1 injured after Wausau bus crash with semi

One person received minor injuries in a crash Tuesday involving a Wausau bus and a tractor-trailer. The crash was reported at about noon on Sherman Street at South 12th Avenue, on the city’s west side. Witnesses say the bus was headed east on Sherman Street and was struck by a southbound semi-tractor trailer at the intersection.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Neillsville Businesses Given "Fake Money" as Payment

In the past two weeks, two City of Neillsville businesses received copy money as payment. The first bill was marked "REPLICA" in the upper left hand corner. The other bill was marked "Copy Money". If you have received any bills like these, please contact the City of Neillsville Police Cheif...
NEILLSVILLE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy