Opioid overdose prevention workshop in Altoona
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -According to Eau Claire City-County Health Department, Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day. According to a media release from Eau Claire City-County Health Department, in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and the Alliance for Substance Misuse Prevention encourage the public to attend an upcoming workshop to learn more about opioid use, overdose prevention, as well as local support groups and resources.
Evers: $414k in career and technical education grants announced for 11 Wisconsin school districts
Monday, Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development announced more than $414,000 in grants for career and technical education programs throughout the state.
Man dies in Rusk County ATV crash Monday
TOWN OF ATLANTA (Rusk County), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after an ATV crash on Monday in Rusk County. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Jay Holcomb of Bruce was pronounced dead at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake after being pinned under his ATV. First...
2 people charged with fraud, identity theft in Eau Claire County
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are charged with financial fraud and identity theft in Eau Claire County after a string of unauthorized purchases using cards illegally obtained in transactions worth over $10,000, according to the Augusta Police Department. According to a release by the Police Department, 48-year-old Carrolee...
Chippewa Falls school district holds forum at Chi-Hi focused on crisis situation response
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Parents came out to Chippewa Falls High School Monday night to hear from police on how they would respond to a critical situation. The forum had representatives from the Chippewa Falls police and fire departments as well as from other local schools to discuss what the plan would be if a crisis like an active shooter event were to happen.
Cadott Dollar General closes, receives threats from customers
CADOTT Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A business in Cadott is forced to shut down for safety issues. The Dollar General was ordered by the fire department to close temporarily due to excessive amounts of overstock items in the aisles and in the shipping and receiving area. The Cadott Police Chief...
More than nine months since disappearance, search for David Lee Strahota continues
LINCOLN COUNTY – More than nine months since a Tomahawk-area man was last seen, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into his disappearance and is asking for the public’s help in locating him. David Lee Strahota, age 61, described as being 5’4” tall and...
Health Department advises residents to keep an eye out for bats in the home
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is advising people to take steps to bat-proof their homes. This comes as the health department is getting increased reports of bat sightings in the area. The sightings bring about concerns to the health of residents, with rabies being...
History and Hayrides
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Museum and Connell’s Family Orchard are joining forces for “History and Hayrides, Thursday, September 8. The event runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. You can enjoy dinner, Connell’s apple pie, learn about Little Ireland, and stay for the fireworks.
Friends and Family Asking for Help Covering Final Expenses of WAOW TV Anchor
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Friends and family of a former WAOW TV anchor are asking for help to cover her final expenses. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of Neena Pacholke who died unexpectedly Saturday at the age of 27. Pacholke, who started with the station in 2017 after graduation from the University of South Florida, had been with WAOW in several roles, most recently as anchor for Wake Up Wisconsin, and was beloved by many both at the station and in the Wausau community.
UPDATED: Accident Sends Wausau Bus Into Residental Yard
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — An accident sent a Wausau MetroRide bus into a residential yard near 15th Avenue and Sherman on Tuesday. WAOW TV reports it happened when the driver of a semi failed to yield the right-of-way to the bus, rear-ending the vehicle and sending it into the yard.
Local farm brings back sunflower maze for a good cause
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jaquish Farms in Eau Claire county brought back their sunflower maze, and it was all for a good cause. The event that was held Sunday afternoon raised funds for a local non-profit called “Joshua’s Camp.”. “Joshua’s camp is a family retreat for families...
1 injured, facing charges in Tomahawk rollover
A 67-year-old Tomahawk man is facing charges of operating while intoxicated and going armed while intoxicated after a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Lincoln County, officials said. The crash was reported in the area of County Hwy. D and Cloverbelt Road in the town of King. Arriving deputies found the driver...
Man Pronounced Dead After Authorities Respond To ATV Crash
RUSK COUNTY - A report of an ATV crash on Monday night has resulted in the death of Jay Holcomb from Bruce, WI, according to a press release from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Monday, August 29, 2022, at approximately 8:45p, it was reported to the...
One suspect in custody after fleeing police, jumping in the Chippewa River
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is in custody after a lengthy negotiation on the banks of the Chippewa River. The Eau Claire Police Department says officers were first called to an incident at the Beacon House around midnight Wednesday morning when the suspect ran away from them. He...
Fairfax Pool closes out summer season with dog swim
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local pool closes out its summer season with a dog swim event Sunday afternoon. The Fairfax Pool closed out its pool to humans to allow for our furry four legged friends to enjoy a dip before the pool closes for the year. People from...
Former journalist reflects on mental health after Wisconsin news anchor dies
As the Wisconsin journalistic community grieves the sudden death of Wausau news anchor Neena Pacholke, it reveals the importance of caring for mental health.
Marshfield Police Department Receives Reports of Facebook Scams
Area residents need to be cautious of scams when using Facebook. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, they recently had two incidences of scams involving Facebook reported to them. In one, a woman reported that she sent $300 via Facebook marketplace for an authentic Louis Vuitton Alma Handbag and did not receive it.
1 injured after Wausau bus crash with semi
One person received minor injuries in a crash Tuesday involving a Wausau bus and a tractor-trailer. The crash was reported at about noon on Sherman Street at South 12th Avenue, on the city’s west side. Witnesses say the bus was headed east on Sherman Street and was struck by a southbound semi-tractor trailer at the intersection.
Neillsville Businesses Given "Fake Money" as Payment
In the past two weeks, two City of Neillsville businesses received copy money as payment. The first bill was marked "REPLICA" in the upper left hand corner. The other bill was marked "Copy Money". If you have received any bills like these, please contact the City of Neillsville Police Cheif...
