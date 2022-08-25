Read full article on original website
Rising natural gas prices push up Duke Energy electric rates in NC
Higher fuel costs and new renewable energy programs are pushing up rates for Duke Energy customers in most of western and central North Carolina. Residential rates will increase 9.5% on Sept. 1 at Duke Energy Carolinas, which includes Charlotte, Durham, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. That's $10.10 a month for a typical customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, pushing the typical bill to $116.33, according to the utility company.
PHOTOS: FAMU brings tradition, band to football clash in Chapel Hill
Just a smattering of college football games were played this past weekend in what has become known as "Week Zero" of the sport. One of them was in Chapel Hill, as the UNC Tar Heels hosted the Florida A&M Rattlers in a Saturday night clash televised by the ACC Network.
Duke volleyball player: BYU response slow to racial slurs
The Duke volleyball player who was subjected to racial slurs during a match at BYU said Sunday that officials onsite didn't react quickly enough when they were made aware of the behavior during play. Nor did they adequately address the situation immediately after the game, Rachel Richardson said in a...
