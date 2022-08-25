ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

wunc.org

Rising natural gas prices push up Duke Energy electric rates in NC

Higher fuel costs and new renewable energy programs are pushing up rates for Duke Energy customers in most of western and central North Carolina. Residential rates will increase 9.5% on Sept. 1 at Duke Energy Carolinas, which includes Charlotte, Durham, Winston-Salem and Greensboro. That's $10.10 a month for a typical customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity, pushing the typical bill to $116.33, according to the utility company.
DURHAM, NC
wunc.org

Duke volleyball player: BYU response slow to racial slurs

The Duke volleyball player who was subjected to racial slurs during a match at BYU said Sunday that officials onsite didn't react quickly enough when they were made aware of the behavior during play. Nor did they adequately address the situation immediately after the game, Rachel Richardson said in a...
DURHAM, NC

