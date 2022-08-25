Read full article on original website
Six Advanced U.S. CTVs Ordered for Developing Offshore Wind Sector
The efforts to develop the offshore wind energy sector in the United States are continuing to drive business opportunities for the U.S. maritime sector. In the latest development, Atlantic Wind Transfers, which pioneered the U.S. market for crew transfer vessels, announced a shipbuilding order to further expand its fleet. The market for U.S.-built CTVs is expected to grow along with the wind power sector, as the U.S. is requiring the small connector vessels to be Jones Act qualified in order to operate between U.S. ports and the offshore wind farms.
Aquametro's Shaft Power Limitation System Solves EEXI Compliance
Shaft power measurement and shaft power limitation (SHaPoLi) an easy and cost-effective solution to meet the EEXI requirements. The EEXI, one of IMO’s short-term measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, enters into force in 2023. Aquametro Oil & Marine’s SPM system is an easy and cost-effective solution to meet the EEXI requirements.
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
An "FPSO" for Green Ammonia Wins Approval in Principle
Green ammonia is one of shipping's best long-term bets for carbon-neutral propulsion on deep-sea routes, and it could be produced at sea too, if Norwegian startup H2Carrier succeeds. The company has designed a novel floating production and storage system for green ammonia, dubbed the P2XFloater, which takes in renewable electricity from any economical source and transforms it into the gaseous fuel. As of today, the idea has approval in principle from DNV.
Dominion May End $10B Offshore Wind Project Over Performance Clause
The giant utility Dominion Energy has found itself in a disagreement with state regulators over a proposed performance guarantee for its $10 billion Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project, one of the largest planned wind farms in the U.S. development pipeline. The clause is enough of a concern for Dominion that it has threatened to scuttle CVOW altogether and walk away - a seismic shock for the budding U.S. offshore wind industry.
Propelling the Transition: SCHOTTEL RudderPropeller for Offshore Wind
With a new rudder propeller optimized for DP use, SCHOTTEL is meeting the growing requirements for W2W vessels to operate efficiently and reliably. The SRP-D (“Dynamic”) is a further improved variant for highly demanding DP operations in service operation vessels. When developing the SRP-D, extensive CFD simulations and calculations were taken into account.
Deck-Based, Containerized System to Speed Hydrogen Commercialization
Seeking a solution to help fast-track the commercial use of hydrogen as ship fuel, a Norwegian startup, HAV Hydrogen has developed a containerized hydrogen energy system for ships. According to the company, its deck-based system provides cost advantages and can be used for the main propulsion systems, or for additional power supply on board the vessel.
Boskalis Accepts and Recommends Increased Buyout Valuation from HAL
The board of directors of Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster announced that it has finally reached an agreement with its largest shareholder for a deal that will take the dredging and marine services company private. The agreement comes just days before a deadline for acceptance of the offer by shareholders on a valuation that Boskalis’ board previously called “unconvincing.”
Research: Large Commercial Ships Have Most Potential for Nuclear Power
As the maritime industry continues to search for solutions to meet the challenges of decarbonization and long-term financially practical applications, new interest is building in nuclear-powered propulsion for commercial shipping. Considered 75 years ago to be the future of the maritime industry, researchers are renewing exploration based on new technologies.
US asked British spy agency to stop Guardian publishing Snowden revelations
Head of GCHQ rebuffed late-night request from National Security Agency amid strained relations in Five Eyes intelligence coalition
FDA authorizes Covid-19 booster shots retooled to tackle Omicron subvariants
The US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized retooled Covid-19 booster shots made by both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech to target the currently dominant BA.4/BA.5 Omicron subvariants of the coronavirus. Both vaccines also include the original version of the virus targeted by all previous Covid shots as the US prepares...
Matthew Leech Named CEO of Top U.S. Terminal Operator Ports America
Canadian-owned Ports America, the largest marine terminal operator and stevedore in North America, has announced the appointment of Matthew Leech as its new president and CEO, effective this coming November. Leech will take over from Mark Montgomery, who will retire from his previous role and support the firm in an advisory capacity going forward.
Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies Sees Reduction in Accidents with Cars Equipped with Safe Drive Systems Active Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022-- Safe Drive Systems (SDS), the leading developer and distributor of advanced auto safety technologies, has announced the results of a three-year pilot project conducted by Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005772/en/ Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies Sees Reduction in Accidents with Cars Equipped with Safe Drive Systems Active Driver Assistance System (ADAS). (Photo: Getty)
Baltic Nations Pledge to Increase Offshore Wind Power Sevenfold
Citing the Russian threat to European energy security, the leaders of eight Baltic nations agreed Tuesday to a massive increase in offshore wind power by 2030. While the investment will help address climate concerns, the primary objective of the commitment is to help make Europe "independent of Russian energy as soon as possible."
Hong Kong-based Digital Fashion Program FabriX Wants Designers to Get With the Metaverse
Reflecting the growing importance of digital creation and the metaverse for fashion, Hong Kong creative hub PMQ on Thursday will unveil the first designs to emerge from FabriX, a program geared at bolstering the skills of the city’s rising talents. They will be the centerpiece of an immersive physical installation at PMQ’s Hong Kong location from Thursday to Sept. 11 and disseminated online through its digital platforms and partnering social media stars.More from WWDScenes from Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion WeekMet Gala 2021 Red Carpet: All the LooksNew Designers Spring 2020: 'Future Femme' At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, project director Shin Wong,...
Futuristic WIG Sea-Skimming Ferries Complete AiP with BV
The wing-in-ground effect (WIG) seaglider, which has drawn attention both for the maritime and aviation sector, moved a step closer to commercialization with receipt of an Approval in Principle (AiP) from Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore. A Boston-based startup founded by former employees of Boeing's rapid-prototyping division, Regent (Regional Electric Ground Effect Naval Transport) is developing the concept for the high-wing, hydrofoiling, all-electric plane, that combines designs of airplanes and hydrofoils and is regulated as a ship.
VNET Group, Inc. (VNET) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
VNET earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Lekki Port: A Union of Economic Giants
Since China started to implement the BRI (Belt and Road Initiative) back in 2013, it has gained considerable access to strategic infrastructure in developing nations. To date, BRI is the largest development program any country has ever undertaken. Africa has emerged as the largest beneficiary of the BRI, and the platform has come in handy for China in redefining its trade partnership with the continent.
