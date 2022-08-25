Read full article on original website
Honda N-One Style + Urban Special Edition With Faux Wood Dashboard
The Honda N-One is a cute, retro-styled Kei-class car available in Japan. The design specifically evokes N360 – the brand's first passenger car. A new Style + Urban special edition adds some luxury and sophistication to the little machine. On the outside, the Style + Urban edition has a...
Mini Multitone Roof Looks Way Better As A Special Edition Model
Mini has been known to introduce several special edition models for its cars, and that's in addition to the bevy of customizations one can employ to their vehicle upon purchase. Among those you can customize, Mini's roofs are usually where owners can express themselves in various ways (such as the 26-color striped version of the Mini Paul Smith).
2024 Ford Mustang Sings A V8 Song In Latest Instagram Teaser
The latest teaser for the 2024 Ford Mustang gives us our best taste of the sound of the new pony car's V8 engine. We don't have to wait too long to see the whole thing because the unveiling is on September 14. Judging by this teaser, the new Mustang makes...
Holiday Rambler Eclipse RV Debuts With Theater Seats, Drop-Down Loft
The Holiday Rambler Eclipse is a new motorhome model from the builder. It’s available in three different lengths with three different layouts, packing in features like a full-size residential stainless-steel refrigerator and much more, depending on the floor plan. The Eclipse has a $199,888 starting MSRP. The Eclipse makes...
Heidi Klum Serves White-Hot Style In 6-Inch Satin Pumps With Plunging Vest & Pleated Trousers For ‘America’s Got Talent’ Red Carpet
Heidi Klum was a vision in a white — not once, but twice while arriving at “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena, Calif., on Tuesday. The co-judge hit the red carpet during the season 17 live show at the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel in a white satin suit. Klum’s ensemble consisted of a sharp double-breasted blazer jacket that had wide lapels and a pointy hemline. Sticking to a sophisticated style moment, the German model teamed the outerwear with a vest and matching pleated high-waist trousers. Klum gave her look an elegant touch with long diamond chandelier earrings and a chunky sparkling ring. The television...
Mercedes T-Class Compact Van Gets Marco Polo Camper Upfit
Mercedes-Benz unveiled the new T-Class in April this year and now celebrates its market launch with the addition of a camper version. The T-Class Marco Polo takes the position of the brand’s entry-level motorhome, slotted below the V-Class Marco Polo. The vehicle will be displayed during the 2022 Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf starting tomorrow.
2023 Nissan Z Already Wrecked Before It Leaves The Dealership
The new Nissan Z has been a long time coming, and we aren't just talking about the 11 years for which its predecessor was in production. It's been a year since the production 2023 Z was unveiled, and it's finally reaching dealerships now. Unfortunately for one Z customer, it looks like the wait has been extended.
Weird Mustang Shelby GT350 With Ginormous Hood Bulge Has A 7.3L V8
Back in March of this year, a weird Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 test mule was seen testing out on the streets with a massively weird hood bulge. It's something that no one has ever seen before, and there were many speculations as to what it actually was. We partook in...
Etched Taillights From Talented Artist Adds Custom Touch To Cool Cars
There are all kinds of ways to customize your car, and with decades of automotive experience under our belts, there's little the Motor1.com crew hasn't seen. But we haven't seen anything like this. We recently came upon an interesting TikTok account called etcheddout, and the name exactly matches the content....
Cadillac Celestiq Spied Riding On Michelin Pilot Sport Tires
After a slow buildup with teasers that literally spanned years, things are now moving much faster for the Cadillac Celestiq. This is technically our first proper catch of a Celestiq test vehicle in public, and while the camo wrap hides details regarding the final design, its tires offer clues to power and performance.
Bugatti Chiron Successor Will "Blow People Out Of The Water," Says Designer
Bugatti isn't hiding that a successor to the Chiron is coming, but there's still plenty of mystery about how it looks. Autocar had the opportunity to interview several designers of the new model and got their take on the new vehicle. "It's going to be amazing, proportionally, technologically, in terms...
The Macallan Horizon Comes In Weird Bottle Made From Recycled Bentleys
Amid the sea of cars that graced the Monterey Car Week and at Pebble Beach, Bentley and The Macallan announced the continuation of their partnership born in July 2021. And of course, it comes with another product called The Macallan Horizon. The previous collaborative effort between the two companies gave...
Kia EV9 Rendering Previews Imposing Electric Family Hauler
In November last year, Kia previewed its largest and most luxurious electric vehicle to date with the EV9 concept. This machine will soon morph into a production model which is currently under development. We’ve seen a number of spy photos with the EV9 and now it’s time to take an early look at the final design of the family hauler.
2023 Nissan Z Meets Ford Mustang GT And Dodge Challenger In Drag Race
The new Nissan Z entered the US sports car market in a very turbulent period. There are many new and very capable performance models and some of the icons in the segment are soon to be retired and replaced by the next generations. But before that happens, the newcomer from Japan gets a chance to prove itself against the old dogs.
Nissan Skyline GT-R Reimagined By Artist For Modern Times
A little of the R34 and modern GT-R come together to consider the future. The Nissan GT-R seems to be nearing retirement, especially after its removal from the European and Australian markets. Artists Roman Miah and Avante Design imagine how the sports coupe might evolve in the future by looking into the vehicle's past. Here's their rendering that envisions the future R36 generation.
You Can Now Take a Sake-Fueled Train Ride Through the Japanese Countryside
Sake lovers, rejoice! East Japan Railway Company is offering passengers a chance to sip the finest fermented rice wine while aboard its Shu*Kura train. The immersive (and perhaps intoxicating) experience comprises a daylong sightseeing tour through a region known as the “snow country” and a curated tasting of top-notch sakes. All the tipples are locally produced in Niigata Prefecture, which is known for harvesting the most amount of rice in all of Japan. During the three-hour expedition, Shu*Kura will take travelers across the area’s coastal and mountainous landscapes. Depending on the time of year, the scenery could be covered by blankets of...
Opel Zafira-e Life Becomes Electric Camper Van With 200-Mile Range
The number of electric motorhomes on the market is rapidly increasing, especially in Europe. The Crosscamp Flex, using an Opel Zafira-e Life as a starting point, is the latest one on the horizon. A prototype for it debuts at the Caravan Salon 2022 in Düsseldorf, Germany, and sales begin in 2023.
Ferrari Daytona SP3 1:8 Scale Model Coming Soon From Amalgam
The Ferrari Daytona SP3 is a vehicle very few of us are ever likely to see in person, never mind own. Thanks to the designers, engineers, and artists at Amalgam Collection, there's at least the possibility for a few more folks to get a taste of Ferrari's extremely rare supercar. That is, in 1:8 scale anyway.
Audi R8 Drag Races Tuned RS3, RS Q8 In Thrilling Sibling Showdown
The Audi R8 serves as the brand's supercar, but the automaker offers a slew of other high-performance models. The RS3 and RS Q8 roll off the assembly line with potent powertrains hiding under the hood, but the two competing against the R8 V10 Performance Spyder in the latest Carwow YouTube video aren't stock. This helps level the playing field between the three as they drag race each other.
Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS Spied Rocketing Around The Nurburgring
Porsche is readying a hotter 718 Boxster Spyder RS that not only looks the part but sounds like it, too. A new spy video shows off the high-performance convertible rocketing around the Nurburgring, and the video also captures the car’s exhaust note. It sounds righteously raspy and loud. We...
