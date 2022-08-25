Sake lovers, rejoice! East Japan Railway Company is offering passengers a chance to sip the finest fermented rice wine while aboard its Shu*Kura train. The immersive (and perhaps intoxicating) experience comprises a daylong sightseeing tour through a region known as the “snow country” and a curated tasting of top-notch sakes. All the tipples are locally produced in Niigata Prefecture, which is known for harvesting the most amount of rice in all of Japan. During the three-hour expedition, Shu*Kura will take travelers across the area’s coastal and mountainous landscapes. Depending on the time of year, the scenery could be covered by blankets of...

TRAFFIC ・ 19 MINUTES AGO