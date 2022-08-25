Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Deputies arrest theft spree suspect in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - The Fayette County Sheriff's Office arrested a theft spree suspect Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office said on August 30, around 6:16 a.m., a deputy was dispatched to Hruska’s in Ellinger for a stolen pickup truck. It was later learned a man left another vehicle and stole the truck.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED IN FAYETTE COUNTY AFTER A WILD CHASE
Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Deputies had quite a morning on Tuesday. At approximately 6:16am, Deputy Michael Krenek was dispatched to Hruska’s in Ellinger for a stolen pickup truck. It was later learned from video surveillance that a male suspect exited another vehicle and stole the pickup...
seguintoday.com
Narcotics agents stop drug deal at area car wash
(Seguin) – A drug deal for one local couple was a complete wash after Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force officers put a stop to their illegal act at an area carwash. Officials say on Friday, Aug. 26 at approximately 8:15 PM, the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force conducted a narcotics operation in the 16800 block of IH 35 North in Schertz.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM POLICE INVOLVED IN HIGH SPEED CHASE FRIDAY
A traffic stop late Friday turned into a high speed chase for Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that late Friday night at 11:35, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer attempted to effect a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle that showed to be stolen out of Utah. The driver of the vehicle attempted to evade at high speeds. Officer Caskey was able to successfully deploy a tire deflation system, which caused the driver to take the West Main Street exit as the tire went flat. The driver of the vehicle then fled on foot and was located by Officer Marburger and Sgt. Guerrero of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department. The driver resisted but was taken into custody and identified as Julian Martin, 30 of Austin. Martin was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, and Possession of Marijuana less than 2oz.
fox44news.com
Arrests made in pursuit involving stolen truck
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Two arrests were made after a pursuit of a stolen truck came to an end in College Station. College Station Police said its officers apprehended two suspects in the pursuit on Saturday evening. Officers recovered two stolen firearms, in addition to another firearm with its serial number scratched off.
kwhi.com
KILLEEN MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY MORNING
A Killeen man was arrested early Saturday after parking his car in a city park after hours. Brenham Police report that early Saturday morning at 2:00, Officer Caskey checked out with a vehicle in Jackson Street Park for Violation of Park Hours. Upon approach to the vehicle Officer Caskey observed smoking emitting from inside the vehicle and smelled the distinct odor of burnt marijuana. He conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located a Vape Pen containing THC Oil, Drug Paraphernalia, as well as Tobacco Products. Adonte Drew Crayton, 19 of Killeen was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled substance in a Drug Free Zone, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Tobacco by a Minor. Crayton was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED FOR STOLEN FIREARM
A Houston man was arrested Saturday night for a stolen firearm. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 9:40, Officer Caskey effected a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Old Mill Creek Road for a license plate violation. A probable cause search was conducted and a firearm was located inside the vehicle and run through Communications. The firearm showed to be reported stolen out of Harris County on July 17. Jaheir Henry, 17 of Houston, was taken into custody for Theft of a Firearm and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANT
A Brenham man was arrested on an outstanding Warrant Saturday evening. Brenham Police report that On August 27, 2022 at approximately 8:15 p.m., Ofc. Marburger responded to the intersection of S. Baylor Street and E. Commerce Street to assist Chief Parker on a traffic stop. The driver, James Thomas IV, 28, of Brenham was found to have an active warrant for Motion to Revoke Probation for Theft of Property with 2 or more convictions. Thomas was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS BUMP UP STARTING PAY FOR SHERIFF’S OFFICE, JAIL EMPLOYEES
Washington County Commissioners today (Tuesday) approved raising starting pay for employees at the sheriff’s office and jail. Effective September 4th, the starting pay for corrections officers, jail sergeants and patrol deputies will all increase upwards of $2 per hour. Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak said the pay raises are...
KWTX
Drunk driver crashes into 18-wheeler on I-35; toddler in pickup critically injured, DPS says
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Isaiha Robinson, 21, of San Antonio, was arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail after police said he was driving drunk, crashed into the rear of an 18-wheeler, and critically injured a 2-year-old girl riding in a Ford 150 with him. Robinson is facing a...
Gonzales Inquirer
Collision with truck-tractor claims life of Bastrop woman
A Bastrop woman was killed and her husband was injured when their vehicle was struck by a truck-tractor and trailer on US 183, about 12 miles south of Gonzales, on Friday, Aug. 26. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Rueben San Miguel, the collision happened at about 10:45...
KBTX.com
DA: Man sentenced to life after terrorizing young women in College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a news release from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office:. Last week Christopher Williams was sentenced to life in prison by the 272nd District Jury. Williams’s sentence followed his conviction on Wednesday for Burglary of a Habitation with Attempted Sexual Assault.
CBS Austin
Three more arrested for written threat found in Lockhart ISD bathroom
Officials for Lockhart ISD say three juvenile females have been arrested in connection to a threat written on a girls’ bathroom wall at a high school. A 16-year-old boy was arrested Monday, and he could face felony terroristic threat charges. Now, the district says the three girls are most...
16-year-old arrested in connection with Lockhart school shooting threat
The situation is being monitored .
lavacacountytoday.com
Thursday night traffic stop ends in federal arrest
A late night traffic stop in Hallettsville Thursday ended in the arrest of a man police say was wanted on a federal warrant for illegal reentry into the United States, having been deported on five separate occasions. Hallettsville police made the stop at 9:13 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, in the...
5 juveniles, 3 adults arrested after shooting near Texas Walmart
CONVERSE, Texas (KETK) – Five juveniles and three adults were arrested after a shooting near a Texas Walmart on Saturday. A series of shootings happened at a house in Converse near San Antonio on Friday night, said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Deputies were called to locate someone the following day. The house was on […]
Teen arrested after threat at Lockhart High School
Lockhart ISD said Monday morning the threat was written on the wall in a girls' bathroom on the campus.
KSAT 12
Man headed to new home gets painful welcome as someone shoots him
SAN ANTONIO – A man who told San Antonio police he was walking to his new home in a West Side neighborhood was shot by someone in a car. Officers responded to the 2200 block of San Luis Street around 11 p.m. Monday and found the victim with a gunshot wound in his arm.
KENS 5
More arrests may be coming related to viral video of woman firing gun outside of car, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO — A just released court document offers a window into the investigation into what Sheriff Javier Salazar has called a "drunken act of stupidity." The affidavit for an arrest warrant against 22-year-old, Genesis Rodriguez, accusing her of deadly conduct with a firearm, details the evidence detectives and data analysts were able to gather related to a viral video on social media.
South Texas student apprehended for making threats to take firearm to campus
The post warned to 'not go to school tomorrow.'
