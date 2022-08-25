Read full article on original website
Hoboken man charged in ‘construction noise’ rage incident
A Hoboken man who got into a dispute with a construction crew on Hudson Street Monday morning over what time work can commence was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses after he brandished a rifle-style BB gun, Hoboken Lt. Jonathan Mecka said. The incident on Hudson Street between Fifth...
Three People Found Dead Hours Apart In Newark
Three people were found dead in Newark on Monday, Aug. 29, according to police and news outlets. Police were called to the scene of a "sick or injured person" around 9:20 a.m., at Montclair Avenue and Broadway, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
N.J. state park closes for 2nd day to search for possibly rabid fox
Double Trouble State Park in Ocean County remained closed Tuesday as officials tried to remove a potentially rabid fox that has had “encounters” with visitors, state officials said. The fox was behaving erratically, the state Department of Environmental Protection said in announcing that the park was off limits...
Jersey City cop on mayor’s security detail charged with forgery in incident related to outside business
A Jersey City detective has been charged with forgery for a business related to a security company he helps run, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s office and his attorney, John J. Bruno Jr. Joel Chaviano, a detective assigned to Mayor Steve Fulop’s security detail, was arrested Tuesday on...
Route 440 closed for 2 weeks in Jersey City, Bayonne for emergency repairs
Route 440 in New Jersey is now closed for the next two weeks for emergency utility repairs in Jersey City and Bayonne.
One killed, two others injured in early-morning shooting in N.J. city
One person was killed and two others injured in an early-morning shooting in Newark, authorities said. Abdul Crowley, 23, of Newark, was found shot on the 100 block of Mitchell Place at about 12:50 a.m., the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital about 20 minutes later.
Man struck, killed by NJ Transit train in Union County is ID’d
Authorities have identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train in Plainfield last week as a 28-year-old man. Wilber Anibal Hernandez Rivas, of Plainfield, was hit near the Grant Avenue bridge in Plainfield shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday, officials said . The Raritan Valley Line train...
2 women found dead in N.J. house fire, authorities say
Two women were found dead inside a burning home Tuesday morning in Bloomingdale, authorities said. Firefighters made the discovery after they responded to the house fire on Hamburg Turnpike, according to a statement from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The prosecutor’s office did not release more information. It was...
Child Struck By Vehicle On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
A child was struck by a vehicle on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The accident was reported before 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29 on Main Street in Keansburg, initial reports said. The child suffered an arm injury, an unconfirmed report said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
Stranger strikes 13-year-old, threatens to ‘shoot up’ home after argument between girls
An armed man interrupted an argument between three girls on Storms Avenue Monday night and struck one of the girls in the face and then threatened to shoot onlookers, authorities said. The incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m., when the dispute between the girls, all 12 or 13 years old,...
N.J. man charged with stealing LGBTQ pride flags, tossing them in river
A 30-year-old New Jersey man was charged with bias intimidation and theft after LGBTQ pride flags reported stolen in Frenchtown over the weekend were found in the Delaware River, authorities said. The flags were stolen on Saturday night and found by a resident the next morning, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s...
Emergency sewer repair work on Route 440 to begin Monday morning
The emergency sewer replacement project that will close each side of Route 440 in Jersey City and Bayonne over the next few weeks will commence Monday after the start was postponed Friday, officials said. The around-the-clock work is expected to begin at 10 a.m. Monday, with Route 440 closed in...
UPDATE: Fierce Passaic County House Fire Kills Two, Authorities Confirm
Two women died in a fierce Passaic County house fire, authorities confirmed. The three-alarm fire broke out in the basement of two-story, wood-frame home at the top of a long, steep driveway across Hamburg Turnpike from the Stumble Inn in Bloomingdale around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. One victim was...
Jersey City man who likened himself to Jesus after 2018 acquittal admits to 2019 fatal shooting
A Jersey City man who likened himself to Jesus after being acquitted of a 2010 murder has pleaded guilty to the fatal shooting of a Bayonne woman in 2019, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Anthony Shuler, 31, admitted Thursday to one count of first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death...
Police: 2 people injured in hit-and-run crash at Edison car show
Two people are recovering from injuries they sustained when they were struck by an out-of-control driver who then left the scene of a car show in Edison.
Three robbed at gunpoint in Bayonne in early morning incident
Three people were robbed at gunpoint in the area of 11th Street and Broadway in Bayonne early Friday morning, police said. The victims told police that two men approached them, brandished a handgun and demanded they empty their pockets, Capt. Eric Amato said of the 2:17 a.m. incident. The assailants...
Overnight shooting at NJ shopping center leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
One person was killed and two were injured by a shooting at the Toms River shopping center early Saturday morning, according to police. Toms River Township Police responded to reports of the shooting just after 1 a.m.
Jersey City, NJ man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2019 slaying
JERSEY CITY — A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of a woman that occurred less than a year after he was acquitted of a separate homicide, prosecutors said Monday. Anthony Shuler, 31, of Jersey City pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in...
Congressman calls NYC congestion toll plan ‘insane.’ Business group says N.J. is left out.
A group representing 1,200 North Jersey businesses has opposed New York’s congestion pricing plan, with a $23 toll to drive south of 60th Street in Manhattan, saying the economic impact will hit New Jersey “like a sitting duck.”. U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-5th Dist., also joined the Garden...
Six people injured in Sunday night car crash on Route 59 in West Nyack
Police say the car crash happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Crosfield Avenue and Route 59 in West Nyack
