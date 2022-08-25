ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken man charged in ‘construction noise’ rage incident

A Hoboken man who got into a dispute with a construction crew on Hudson Street Monday morning over what time work can commence was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses after he brandished a rifle-style BB gun, Hoboken Lt. Jonathan Mecka said. The incident on Hudson Street between Fifth...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Three People Found Dead Hours Apart In Newark

Three people were found dead in Newark on Monday, Aug. 29, according to police and news outlets. Police were called to the scene of a "sick or injured person" around 9:20 a.m., at Montclair Avenue and Broadway, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
NEWARK, NJ
One killed, two others injured in early-morning shooting in N.J. city

One person was killed and two others injured in an early-morning shooting in Newark, authorities said. Abdul Crowley, 23, of Newark, was found shot on the 100 block of Mitchell Place at about 12:50 a.m., the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital about 20 minutes later.
NEWARK, NJ
2 women found dead in N.J. house fire, authorities say

Two women were found dead inside a burning home Tuesday morning in Bloomingdale, authorities said. Firefighters made the discovery after they responded to the house fire on Hamburg Turnpike, according to a statement from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The prosecutor’s office did not release more information. It was...
BLOOMINGDALE, NJ
Child Struck By Vehicle On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A child was struck by a vehicle on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The accident was reported before 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29 on Main Street in Keansburg, initial reports said. The child suffered an arm injury, an unconfirmed report said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
KEANSBURG, NJ
Three robbed at gunpoint in Bayonne in early morning incident

Three people were robbed at gunpoint in the area of 11th Street and Broadway in Bayonne early Friday morning, police said. The victims told police that two men approached them, brandished a handgun and demanded they empty their pockets, Capt. Eric Amato said of the 2:17 a.m. incident. The assailants...
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ
