kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Shirley Eileen Transue
Shirley Eileen Transue, age 94, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at Livingston Manor Care Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Shirley was born the only daughter of Cecil J. and Jesse R. (Jacobs) Transue on February 11, 1928, in rural Livingston County Missouri. Shirley was brought up on the farm living a simple life. She told stories of selling eggs as a child. She attended a one-room country schoolhouse for her education. Though Shirley never married, she considered herself a homemaker. She enjoyed playing music at all the nursing homes for several years. She was especially fond of the accordion, the guitar, the piano, and the violin. Later in life, she ate at the Golden Corral several times per week. She had her own table and everyone always knew to set a place setting there to ensure she got her favorite spot. She considered the workers there as her family, and they considered her family, too.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Emma Grace Passmore
Emma Grace Passmore, 23, Hillsboro, MO (formerly of Mercer, MO) passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, in an automobile accident in Hillsboro, MO. She was born August 12, 1999, in Corydon, Iowa the daughter of Kevin and B.J. (Miller) Passmore. Emma was a beautiful, antique soul. Her compassion was well...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Amber Nicole Gann
Amber Nicole (Price) Gann – age 29 of Trenton, MO passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, in Trenton. Amber was born on October 22, 1992, in Chillicothe, MO. She grew up in Jamesport and Trenton and attended Tri-County Schools in Jamesport. She was a CNA and Med Tech at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton. Amber enjoyed working on cars, drawing, making TikTok videos, and spending time with family and friends, especially her children. Amber also loved spending time at I35 Speedway, watching her favorite racecar drivers. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Karen Sue Fairchild
Karen Sue Fairchild, age 80, a resident of Midwest City, Oklahoma, and a former resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at her residence. Karen was born the daughter of Miles Earl and Virginia Arlene (George) Grisamore on November 26, 1941, in Wichita, Kansas. She was a 1959 graduate of Princeton High School. She then earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Truman State University in 1981. Karen was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Lincoln Fairchild on December 26, 1981, in Chillicothe, Missouri. After receiving her teaching degree, Karen worked as an elementary teacher at Ludlow, Missouri; at Chillicothe High School in the ISS program; and worked as the director of the PATCH Program and as a teacher for the Chillicothe Correctional Center, retiring in 2005 due to an illness.
kttn.com
Main Street Trenton to host virtual scavenger hunt
Main Street Trenton will host a virtual scavenger hunt this weekend as part of Trenton High School alumni activities. The walking hunt will begin at 903 Main Street and feature historic photos of downtown Trenton. Participants scan QR codes and receive clues to remember the old and discover the new. Eleven historic sites will be featured as part of the hunt.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: James Stephen Jelinek
James Stephen Jelinek – age 72 of Plattsburg, MO passed away Thursday morning, August 25, 2022, at home in Plattsburg. Steve was born on February 25, 1950, the son of James and Virginia (Killion) Jelinek in Excelsior Springs, MO. He grew up in Polo and graduated from Polo High School in 1968. He married Donna K. Williams on April 29th, 1972, in Polo, MO at the Methodist Church. Steve served in the US Army from 1969 to 1971 overseas in Germany, during Vietnam. He worked for Ford Motor Company, retiring in 2006, after 38 years of service.
northwestmoinfo.com
Authorities Identify Body Found Early July in Trenton
Authorities have identified a body found July 9 in Trenton at 431 West 11th Street. Reports say the Grundy County Coroner’s Office identified the body as 78-year-old Sondra Pouder. Regional Radio previously reported 59-year-old Randall Dale Kitchen faces a felony charge of abandonment of a corpse in the matter.
kttn.com
Audio: THS Alumni Association dates back to 1948
What began as picnics in each of the first three years of the Trenton alumni weekend has grown to attract thousands home for a multiple-day celebration. Events are planned from Friday through Sunday as the Trenton alumni reunion is held with many classes planning individual gatherings. Trenton resident John Holcomb...
kttn.com
“Heroes Past and Present” is Calamity Jane Days theme for 2022
“Heroes Past and Present” is the theme of this year’s Calamity Jane Days in Princeton. The 60th anniversary of the festival will be September 16th through 18th. That Friday will include a tractor cruise, music by High Strung and folk music, and a Princeton Chamber of Commerce dinner. The Northwest Missouri Tractor Pull Association will be at the fairgrounds at 6 o’clock. There will also be a Speed Show Buckle Series at 6 o’clock.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Richard C Lewis
Richard C Lewis, 90, Bethany, MO passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at his home in Bethany, MO. He was born on September 10, 1931, in Daviess County, Missouri the son of Evert and Corinne (Watson) Lewis. On June 18, 1955, he married Mary Buzzard in Martinsville, MO. She survives...
kttn.com
Grundy County Coroner releases name of deceased individual discovered July 9th in Trenton
The Grundy County Coroner has released the name of the deceased individual discovered July 9th at 431 West 11th Street in Trenton. Coroner Dewayne Slater reports the individual has been identified as 78-year-old Sondra Pouder who was a resident at that west Trenton address. After authorities went to the West 11th Street address, the body was taken to the Jackson County Medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. Authorities have not released a possible cause of death.
northwestmoinfo.com
Tire Failure Leads To Albany Fatality Accident
A tire failure on a tow truck west of Albany resulted in an accident leading to a fatality. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 62 year old Roger Smith of Albany was driving eastbound on Highway 136, 5 miles west of Albany, and the front driver’s side tire had an equipment failure. Smith lost control of the truck due to the failure and went off the side of the roadway. The tow truck overturned and landed on its top. The driver died at the scene of the accident.
kttn.com
NCMC Board of Trustees finalizes contract for real estate purchase in Trenton
A contract has been finalized regarding real estate action taken by the North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees in an executive session last week. Chief of Staff Kristi Harris reports the college purchased 109 East Crowder Road in Trenton from Gordon and Sue Gunter for $50,000. NCMC does not have set plans for the property.
kttn.com
Allison Haley selected as North Central Missouri College Outstanding Student
Allison Haley from Chillicothe, MO, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Student for August. Allison, a Missouri A+ scholarship student, is in her second year at NCMC studying psychology and working on her Associate in Arts degree. Allison will graduate in December and transfer to the University of Central Missouri to complete a bachelor’s degree in psychology. Allison hopes one day to be a clinical psychologist.
northwestmoinfo.com
Gallatin Resident Charged with Child Endangerment
GALLATIN, MO – Daviess County authorities arrested a Gallatin man on allegations of child endangerment. A probable cause statement issued by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office alleges 36-year old Jeremiah Gibson injected methamphetamine and heroin while a five-year-old child was in his care. Officers say the mixture of controlled substances was placed on a table next to the child, and that the child told authorities he had not had anything to eat.
kttn.com
Trenton man arrested on allegation of auto theft
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Trenton man on August 29th on felony theft of a motor vehicle, watercraft, or aircraft. The bond for 43-year-old Gregory Dee Baecht was set at $10,000, 10% cash or corporate surety. He is to have no contact with victims, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on September 13th.
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Man in Custody on Burglary, Tampering Allegations
BETHANY, MO – A Bethany man is in custody on allegations he broke into a residence in Bethany on Monday. Thirty-three year old Douglas Abe Dennis is charged with second degree Burglary, alleging that he forcibly entered a residence in the 900 block of South 15th Street in Bethany when the occupant was not home. The occupant of the residence reported that $400 was missing. Dennis is also charged with tampering with a motor vehicle on allegations that he operated a vehicle on the property without permission and moved it to another location on the property.
kq2.com
Man killed in Gentry County crash Monday afternoon
(GENTRY COUNTY, Mo.) An Albany, Missouri man was killed following a single-vehicle crash in Gentry County Monday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Roger Smith, 62, was driving east on U.S. 136, five miles west of Albany, when the vehicle's front drivers side tire had an equipment failure causing Smith to lose control.
kttn.com
Chillicothe Police Department announces upcoming road closings in September
The Chillicothe Police Department has announced road closings for events in September. Some streets will be closed for the Chillicothe High School Homecoming Parade September 16th from 1:30 to 3:15. The streets will include Polk from Sunset to Washington, south to Ann, east to Locust, north to Calhoun, and back to the middle school. The homecoming parade will start at 2:20.
kttn.com
Great Pershing Balloon Derby kicks off Friday near Brookfield
The 46th Great Pershing Balloon Derby will be held this weekend. Green Hills Ballooning, Incorporated sponsors the event, which will include activities in and near Brookfield from September 2nd through 5th. The South Main Night Flame will be on the night of September 2nd. September 3rd will include multiple balloon...
