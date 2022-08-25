Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Pittsford

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Clover Street at Willard Road in Pittsford.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. No other details have been released.

Roadways surrounding the crash were closed for the investigation, but have since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

