Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Pittsford
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Clover Street at Willard Road in Pittsford.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. No other details have been released.
Roadways surrounding the crash were closed for the investigation, but have since reopened.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
