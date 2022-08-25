ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Of Pittsford, NY

Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Pittsford

By James Battaglia
 5 days ago

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Clover Street at Willard Road in Pittsford.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. No other details have been released.

Roadways surrounding the crash were closed for the investigation, but have since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

WHEC TV-10

Teenager shot on Ringle Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A teenager was shot on Ringle Street Tuesday night, according to Rochester Police. Police say that they responded to Ringle Street for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they located a 15-year-old with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. The teen was transported to URMC by ambulance, where he is listed in critical, but stable condition.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Dirt Bike Rider Dies From Injuries in Crash

Rochester police say the 20-year-old dirt bike rider who was injured in a weekend crash has died at the hospital. Police are still withholding his name. The crash happened shortly after midnight Sunday morning, at the intersection of Upper Falls Boulevard and Joseph Avenue. Police say an SUV was making...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Victim Identified in Beechwood Homicide

Rochester police have identified the victim of a homicide over the weekend in the Beechwood neighborhood. 24-year-old Christopher Sherman was gunned down early Saturday morning at Cedarwood Terrace and Quincy Street. No one has been arrested. Sherman is the city's 52nd homicide victim this year.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

51-year-old woman shot on Woodward Street is expected to recover

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police were on the scene of an investigation on Woodward Street. Shortly before 6 p.m. they received a report of a gunshot. When they arrived there was a 51-year-old woman who had a gunshot wound to the upper body. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Police searching for Key Bank robbery suspect in Sweden

SWEDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that occurred in the Town of Sweden Tuesday afternoon. At around 12:50 p.m., deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Key Bank located at 4707 Lake Road for the report of a robbery.
SWEDEN, NY
