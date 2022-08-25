ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches County, TX

2 East Texas residents arrested for felony drug crimes, meth found at home

By Cynthia Miranda
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I0LP9_0hVV1Rfn00

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – Two people in Nacogdoches were arrested for felony drug crimes on Wednesday after the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation, said authorities.

Ottis Dale Solomon, 61, and Pamela Kay Stotts, 56, were detained after a joint investigation between the sheriffs office and Texas Department of Public Safety narcotics investigators.

Tyler woman convicted of promoting prostitution sentenced to six years in prison

Solomon was charged with two first-degree felonies for the manufacture or delivery of a
controlled substance, a first-degree felony for possession of a controlled substance, one third-degree felony for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a class-b misdemeanor for
the possession of marijuana.

Stotts was charged with the following: a first-degree felony for possession of a controlled
substance, a third-degree felony for the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a class
b misdemeanor for possession of marijuana.

A search warrant was served at the pair’s residence in the 300 block of Evans Road.

Former Athens mayor pleads guilty to sending explicit messages to a minor

At the home, deputies found more than 14 ounces of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $8,500. Law enforcement also discovered an ounce of marijuana, cash and other drugs, which will be tested at a laboratory.

Some items found at the scene are possibly connected to theft and burglary cases in Nacogdoches and other counties, said the sheriff’s office. This case is still being investigated and Solomon and Stotts could face other charges.

If convicted, each of the first-degree felony charges carries a potential punishment of between
five and 99 years of incarceration, while third-degree felonies are punishable by between two
and 10 years of incarceration, said authorities. Along with the charges, Solomon and Stotts could receive a fine of up to 10,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

VIDEO: Rusk police looking for alleged gasoline bandits

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk police are seeking the public’s help locating unidentified persons of interest caught on camera stealing gasoline on Bonner Street and other locations in the city of Rusk. Rusk Police state that at approximately 10 p.m. Monday night, unknown persons, including the person in the attached video, committed multiple gasoline thefts […]
RUSK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nacogdoches County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Nacogdoches County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Nacogdoches, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Two arrested in Rusk County after power tool theft

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man and woman from Iowa were arrested in Rusk County on Tuesday after several power tools were reported stolen from a residence, according to the sheriff. The deputy who took the report was given descriptions from the caller of the stolen power tools and a description of a possible […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solomon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#East Texas#Drugs#Marijuana#Felonies
KETK / FOX51 News

Arraignments set for two Angelina County commissioners

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two Angelina County Commissioners have arraignments set for September, according to court records. Michael Steven Smith and Rodney Paulette are both scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 15 at 1:30 p.m. Pct. 4 Commissioner Michael Steve Smith was indicted on Aug. 18 on charges showing “closed meeting act,” according […]
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Company gives Polk County fire departments $16,000 to help them battle fires during statewide drought

CORRIGAN, Texas (KETK) – A company gave Polk County volunteer fire departments $16,000 to help them battle fires during a statewide drought, according to CSRwire. Georgia-Pacific is lending a helping hand to several first responders, who have seen an increase in fires due to the hot weather. The company produces tissues, building products and more. […]
POLK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

City of Overton issues boil water notice

OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – The city of Overton is under a boil water notice, according to city officials. A 10″ water main break was repaired on Friday. The city said water that is consumed should be boiled, including water used for washing hands/face, brushing teeth and drinking. Those who are more vulnerable to bacteria in […]
OVERTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson Animal Center sees success during Clear the Shelters

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – With NBC’s annual “Clear the Shelters” event winding down, Henderson Animal Center decided to open their doors this weekend to give people an extra opportunity to stop by with adoption fees waived. “I was really surprised this year has been more successful than the last,” said Director of the Henderson Animal […]
HENDERSON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Kilgore ISD votes in favor of guardian program

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Kilgore ISD will join the list of East Texas schools that will implement the state’s guardian program for this new year. The district’s superintendent, Dr. Andy Baker said they are ready to beef up its campus safety measures. Baker said all school districts are concerned about what happened in Uvalde. He […]
KILGORE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

UT Tyler to launch computer engineering program in Fall 2023

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The University of Texas at Tyler announced Tuesday it will offer a new bachelor of science in computer engineering degree to be launched in the fall 2023 semester. The program is set to be housed within the university’s college of engineering after it was approved by the Southern Association of Colleges […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy