2 East Texas residents arrested for felony drug crimes, meth found at home

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – Two people in Nacogdoches were arrested for felony drug crimes on Wednesday after the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation, said authorities.

Ottis Dale Solomon, 61, and Pamela Kay Stotts, 56, were detained after a joint investigation between the sheriffs office and Texas Department of Public Safety narcotics investigators.

Solomon was charged with two first-degree felonies for the manufacture or delivery of a

controlled substance, a first-degree felony for possession of a controlled substance, one third-degree felony for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a class-b misdemeanor for

the possession of marijuana.

Stotts was charged with the following: a first-degree felony for possession of a controlled

substance, a third-degree felony for the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and a class

b misdemeanor for possession of marijuana.

A search warrant was served at the pair’s residence in the 300 block of Evans Road.

At the home, deputies found more than 14 ounces of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $8,500. Law enforcement also discovered an ounce of marijuana, cash and other drugs, which will be tested at a laboratory.

Some items found at the scene are possibly connected to theft and burglary cases in Nacogdoches and other counties, said the sheriff’s office. This case is still being investigated and Solomon and Stotts could face other charges.

If convicted, each of the first-degree felony charges carries a potential punishment of between

five and 99 years of incarceration, while third-degree felonies are punishable by between two

and 10 years of incarceration, said authorities. Along with the charges, Solomon and Stotts could receive a fine of up to 10,000.

