Freeport, Gilpin establish first regional police force in Armstrong County: Southern Armstrong Regional

beavercountyradio.com
Tar and Chipping Starts in Beaver County This Week
(Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is announcing seal coating operations on various roadways in Beaver County will begin Tuesday, August 30 weather permitting. Lane restrictions will occur during the mobile seal coating operations. Work will occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through late September on the following roadways:
wtae.com
Man dies in collision in South Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person died in a two-vehicle crash in South Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County, on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Mount Pleasant Road between Nichols Road and Renaissance Lane. The coroner's office said Nathan T. Dzimiera, 29, of Monessen, was pronounced...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sharpsburg police dog Jango retires due to health issues
Sharpsburg K-9 Officer Jango, a 6-year-old German Shepherd, has retired after a little more than four years of service. Partnered with Officer Jeffrey Husar and sworn in May 1, 2018, the beloved barker was forced to call it a career due to health issues. Jango was recently diagnosed with renal...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport alum killed in Armstrong County burn barrel explosion
An Alle-Kiski Valley native died in Armstrong County last week when something inside a burn barrel he was using exploded. Mark Liti, 48, was struck by debris in the explosion Tuesday and later died at ACMH Hospital. “He was a great family guy,” his brother, Chris Liti, told Tribune-Review news...
2 men accused in Cranberry Township smash-and-grab scheme
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two men from out of state are accused in a series of crimes that spanned across county lines. The investigation into suspected accomplices Le Terrence Johnson, of Georgia, and Derek Washington, of Florida, began earlier this month in Cranberry Township. According to a criminal complaint...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hempfield woman charged in July crash in North Huntingdon
A Hempfield woman is accused by police of driving under the influence during a July crash in North Huntingdon that seriously injured her and another motorist, according to court papers. Melinda G. Fesh, 55, of Wendel, was arraigned Monday and is free on $5,000 unsecured bail. She is charged with...
butlerradio.com
Butler Twp. Home Destroyed By Sunday Night Fire
Crews spent hours fighting a fire at a Butler Township home Sunday night. The initial call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 9 p.m. for smoke coming from a home on Westview Drive. Once they learned the house was on fire, Butler Township firefighters were joined by crews from Prospect, Unionville, Evans City, Penn Township, Butler City and Connoquenessing to help.
1 dead, 1 injured in Youngstown crash
According to detectives, there were two people in the one vehicle.
Man charged for threatening to shoot person, DUI in Elk County
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Butler man is in jail after he was charged with threatening to shoot another man and driving while intoxicated. On Aug. 23, just before 6 p.m., state police were sent to Owls Nest Road in Highland Township for possible gunshots. According to court documents, a man called police saying […]
wtae.com
Garage collapses on cars, police searching for hit-and-run driver
CRABTREE, Pa. — The ceiling of the garage behind 44 Middle Row in Crabtree has collapsed. The walls are broken and the two cars and the items stored inside are severely damaged. Watch the report from Westmoreland County: Click the video player above. "It's all destroyed," said Luke Finlay.
Times News
Car hits pole, lands in stream in Franklin
A crash along Long Run Road in Franklin Township led to a power outage Monday afternoon. The crash occurred about 3 p.m. as the driver was traveling east and apparently lost control, went off the road and snapped off a utility pole. The car continued on, coming to rest in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Early reopening possible for Logans Ferry Road as slide work progresses
Logans Ferry Road in Plum may reopen to traffic earlier than expected, a PennDOT spokesman said Monday. The heavily traveled road between Entrance Drive and Columbia Road near New Kensington has been closed since Aug. 2 while a contractor works to repair a landslide. The closure has forced the more...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police probe fatal shooting in Mt. Oliver
A man was shot to death Tuesday evening in Mt. Oliver, the Allegheny County Police Department said. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 20-year-old Timothy Coates. According to county police, Coates was found by police shot in the head in the 100 block of Dawes Street at about 7:20 p.m. Coates died at the scene.
Westmoreland County grandfather assists police in finding suspect involved with scam
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — It’s a call no grandparent ever wants to get. “He was sorry to tell me that my grandson was in an accident, and I said, ‘Oh, my God!’ And I said, ‘How is he?’” Lawrence Yokopenic said. Well, that...
Indiana County meth lab bust shines light on large problem facing our region
WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The discovery of a meth lab in Indiana County last week is providing another example of how meth is on the rise around our region. A tip about possible meth manufacturing inside a North 4th Avenue home just outside of Indiana led troopers to finding multiple one-pot cooking vessels inside, and three people facing charges.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State police search for Kittanning suspect in rape, strangulation cases
State police in Kittanning are searching for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting and strangling multiple women. Zachary William Baum, 24, of Kittanning is facing several charges including rape, corruption of minors, strangulation, harassment, indecent assault, simple assault, open lewdness, harassment and disseminating photos or videos of child sex acts, court documents show.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Dollar General moving from Salem Plaza to Route 66 corridor in Murrysville
Murrysville council will vote next month on a proposal to bring a Dollar General store to the Route 66 corridor just north of Delmont. Bob Gage of GBT Realty, a Tennessee firm that contracts with Dollar General, outlined plans for a 10,640 square foot store on the northeast side of Route 66 across from Ringertown Road. Murrysville and adjacent towns are currently home to a dozen Dollar General stores.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Transportation issues delayed Penn Hills students' return home on first day
Students in Penn Hills School District returned to school on Aug. 29, and the day had its ups and downs, according to superintendent Dr. Nancy Hines. “Transportation was more challenging than we had expected, particularly for younger students. Several bus routes had to be combined, and that was confusing to many students and their families,” Hines said. “When you consider the cumulative effect of a three-tiered system, several groups of Penn Hills Elementary students did not arrive home until about 6:00 pm yesterday. Of course, that is completely unacceptable, and we trust that Krise Transportation is taking appropriate measures to bring these routes back into line.”
explore venango
Local Man Killed in Rollover Crash on Clintonville Road
IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was killed early Sunday morning in a rollover crash on Clintonville Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 12:51 a.m. on Sunday, August 28, on Clintonville Road, in Irwin Township, Venango County. Police say 30-year-old Scott E. Shultz...
wtae.com
Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area taken to the hospital following Mercer County crash
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — Three teenagers from the Pittsburgh area were taken to a hospital following a crash in Mercer County on Friday afternoon. The crash happened along Tower Road in Springfield Township. State police said it was raining at the time of the crash and the 18-year-old woman from...
