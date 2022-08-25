Read full article on original website
On first day of school, Fayetteville 6-year-old put on bus by mistake
A Fayetteville mom waited for two hours to pick up her son at school, only to learn that he'd been put on a bus home, where no one was waiting to greet him.
Nearly 800 students begin school at new Wake County elementary
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Students in Wake County’s traditional schools are back in the classroom and some of them are breaking in a brand new school. Nearly 800 students will attend the new Apex Friendship Elementary School. The school’s principal says construction teams put the finishing touches on the school a couple of weeks ago.
Wakefield schools on brief lockdown following Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting on Monday caused a brief lockdown for Wakefield Elementary, Middle and High Schools, the Wake County School System confirmed. Raleigh police responded to the Residences at Wakefield Apartments at 2:42 p.m. on Monday to reports of a shooting. Ayla Caballero, 16, was walking...
Only Durham public school built in last decade welcomes its inaugural class of 400 students
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools welcomed more than 30,000 students back to the classroom Monday. For the first time in a decade, hundreds of students got the opportunity to walk through brand new doors. Lyons Farm Elementary is a brand new, two-story, state-of-the-art facility that welcomed over...
Kenly votes to terminate Town Manager after investigation into police department, town staff resignations
KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Kenly Town Council voted in a 3-2 decision to terminate its contract with its Town Manager after the two hour closed meeting session. The council also received the results of an investigation into the police department’s resignations. The entire Kenly Police Department resigned...
Durham students head back to classroom with new schedule, dress code
Students in Durham Public Schools will have to get used to some changes this school year.
Cary mother spotted at sweepstakes for six hours, just before she was arrested for daughters’ deaths
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Before Launice Battle was arrested on murder charges in connection with the deaths of her two daughters, several people told CBS 17 she was spotted at a local sweepstakes. Even though her grandmother told CBS 17 the family hadn’t seen Battle for two weeks, people...
North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement arrest UNC student, witnesses share concerns
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)–North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agents made 189 arrests during a statewide operation Thursday. One of those incidents involving a UNC Chapel Hill student has some people concerned and prompted two people to call 911 when they saw what was happening. One of the 911 callers...
Georgia artist reunited with pottery trailer stolen in Cary, police say
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — While a Georgia man’s trip to Cary for the Lazy Daze Arts Festival was foiled by the Friday morning theft of his trailer full of pottery, the trip was not a total loss. Police told CBS 17 the trailer was successfully recovered on Monday—with most of the art intact.
Woman injured by gunfire,1 other injured in Raleigh crash: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A woman was injured by gunfire before a vehicle crash, according to Raleigh police. This happened shortly after 12 a.m. Wednesday near MLK Blvd and S. Raleigh Blvd. Police said a woman’s car was damaged by gunfire at a previous location before being involved in a crash...
NC State QB Devin Leary talks focus ahead of facing ECU
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — NC State’s starting quarterback Devin Leary met with the media on Tuesday. The veteran signal caller is excited to be playing such a high profile game right off the bat. “My full focus is on the team. My full focus is on ECU,” he...
The latest housing trend still in the work for Raleigh’s North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Micro apartments are becoming a growing trend across the country and developers in Raleigh’s North Hills neighborhood are looking at them, too. Kane Realty is asking the city to rezone 11 acres of land to allow 12, 30 and 40-story mixed-use buildings, and one of the plans could include microunits.
NC political battle begins with new campaign ads
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With less than two months before early voting begins, you can count on seeing more political ads. That includes the first ads for the biggest toss up congressional race in the state. State Senator Wiley Nickel (D) and Bo Hines (R) are both running for...
Raleigh’s PNC Arena holding job fair
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Raleigh’s PNC Arena is holding a job fair on Tuesday, and they are looking to fill hundreds of positions. Arena officials said they have more than 400 part-time event staff positions to fill. The jobs range from concession stand leaders, cooks, retail associates, security jobs, and...
80+ streets signs worth $20K stolen in Cumberland County
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 80 street signs worth more than $20,000 were stolen in Cumberland County earlier this month. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reported on Monday it received a call on Aug. 16 about a theft at the Cumberland County Sign Shop on Mayview Drive in Fayetteville.
WATCH: US airman reunites with military K9 at RDU for first time in 2 years
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was an emotional reunion Monday morning at the Raleigh Durham International Airport. A United States airman reunited with his military dog after two years apart and is finally bringing her home. Baggage claim was full of tears and tail wags as Lt. Johnny Baker...
1 shot, killed outside tobacco shop in Durham Tuesday night, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One person has been killed outside of a tobacco and vape shop in Durham, police said Tuesday night. The Durham Police Department is currently on scene in a parking lot at the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Cole Mill Road in northwest Durham investigating a homicide.
Man shot in north Durham, taken to hospital, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been hospitalized after he was shot in north Durham, police said. The Durham Police Department said officers responded to a shooting shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of New Castle Road. Officers said they found an adult male with...
What to know: When you need to stop for a school bus
Chapel Hill, N.C. (WNCN) – The new school year has kicked off and drivers are being asked to be more aware of increased pedestrian and bus traffic. Law enforcement officers and the North Carolina Department of Transportation are urging drivers to be patient on the roads and follow the law, including stopping for school buses when lights are flashing.
Raleigh to rebrand site named for slave owner, seeks public’s help
RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The City of Raleigh is transforming a former maintenance yard and vehicle fleet facility into a new $2 million urban park. The project is currently named Devereux Meadow Park. The problem is, the name Devereux is traced back to John Devereux, Jr.. Devereux was known to...
