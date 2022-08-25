Read full article on original website
Vienna receives ARP money to improve city infrastructure
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Vienna has recently received their second $1.3 million installment of ARP money to help rebuild and improve city infrastructure. Mayor Randy Rapp says the city has only used around $200,000 of the $2.6 million that they have been allocated. They have over $300,000...
WTAP
Obituary: Wilson, James L.
James L. Wilson, “Mr. Kroger,” of Belpre, OH went to receive his reward with Jesus while surrounded by family on Saturday, August 27, 2022. He was 79 years old. James was born in Parkersburg, WV on June 6, 1943, to the late Keith C. Wilson, Sr., and Elma Fetty Wilson. He graduated from Parkersburg High School and worked at Kroger for over 59 years. He was called to preach at the age of 14 and was ordained at the age of 23 by the late Rev. Dr. Harley E. Bailey. He served many years in ministry with the late Rev. Reva Hupp, his mother-in-law. He was known for teaching the Old Testament and always having an encouraging word and smile for anyone he met.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia DAR Northern District holds meeting
PARKERSBURG — The James Wood Chapter DAR hosted the West Virginia DAR Northern District meeting on Aug. 20 at the Stout Memorial Methodist Church. In attendance were Northern District Director Tina Seese, Secretary Annetta Siers, Treasure Katie Brown, state Regnt Jane Larke and honorary Regents Mindy Davis, Charla Nutter McNobe and Ginger Nalley. James Wood members attending were Jane Richards, Julia Hoffman, Stephanie Phelps, Katherine Brown, Dina Braniff, Louise Wince, Elizabeth Phelps, Mary Smith, Carolyn Kesterson and Marge Logue. Forty-two members from the remaining Northern District chapters, Anne Royall, Blennerhassett, Colonel William Lowther, Ohio Valley and Wheeling, DAR state officers and members also attended.
General Mills to bring 30 more jobs to Southeastern Ohio
WELLSTON, OH (WOWK) – General Mills and local organizations in Jackson County, Ohio are working on a new project to create 30 more jobs at the company’s Wellston, Ohio facility. Officials with General Mills say the company is investing $100 million to expand it’s operations creating Totino’s Pizzas and Pizza Rolls in Wellston. With the […]
WTAP
Obituary: Hess, Pamela S.
Pamela S. Hess 75, of Marietta, died peacefully at 3:45 am on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Harmar Place in Marietta. She was born in Marietta on May 7, 1947, to Neil Franklin and Helen Meredith Decker Green. She attended school in Marietta and Duncan Falls, Ohio, before returning back...
WTAP
Three high school bands will split donations of over $2000 after performances in the Artbridge Summer Concert Series
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Artsbridge collected over two thousand dollars for three local high schools from donations collected during their summer concert series. Artsbridge has been hosting the summer music series at the park for 20 years and said schools have always been part of their series. This was the...
WTAP
Obituary: Gifford, Sally Rose
Sally Rose Gifford, 92, of Springfield Ohio, passed away on August 22, 2022. She was born September 3, 1929, in Marietta, OH to Frank O. Smith and Marcia Rae (Ward) Smith. She graduated from Marietta High school in 1947 and received a BS in Education at Ohio University in 1950. She married Earl C. Gifford on July 29, 1950, and they were married 54 and ½ years before his death in March of 2005. Sally was a member of First Baptist Church in Marietta for many years where she sang in the choir, taught children’s Sunday School and VBS, served as Deaconess, and was on various committees. She was a teacher’s aide and then a 6th-grade teacher at Washington School. Being a member of the Marietta Chapter of Eastern Star for just over 70 years, she served in various offices including Worthy Matron and later as Deputy Grand Matron for District 25 of Ohio. She was Guardian of Bethel #40 Job’s Daughters for 2 years. Sally traveled the state and hosted many women’s events while Earl advanced to Grand High Priest of the Grand Chapter of Ohio. She then was his secretary as he was Grand Secretary for several years. They moved to Springfield OH in 2004 into an apartment at the Ohio Masonic Community. She became very active serving as a volunteer in the gift shop, a tour guide of the facility, and on the board of her apartment building. As a member of DAR, she was a docent at the Pennsylvania House in Springfield for a short time.
Weight-restricted bridge in Mason County to be replaced
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A weight-restricted bridge in Mason County, West Virginia is being replaced through a construction contract awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways. According to the WVDOH, the weight-restricted Capehart Bridge in the Capehart community is one of 15 construction contracts the DOH awarded on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Friday, […]
WTAP
Emergency officials advising people on how to be ready during disaster
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With September being National Preparedness Month, officials want people to take time to be ready in the event of a disaster. Wood County emergency officials say that emergency preparedness is year-round. And that it is important to take time to look at ways to be ready...
WTAP
North Bend State Park accepts applications for controlled deer hunt
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Applications are being accepted for controlled deer hunts at four state parks in West Virginia. The four state parks accepting applications will be Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, North Bend and Twins falls resort. Hunters have until Wednesday to submit all applications. The drawing will be held...
WTAP
Obituary: Havens, Merle Evelyn Lipscomb Shaffer
Merle Evelyn Lipscomb Shaffer Havens, 92, of Vienna, WV, passed peacefully away Sunday, August 28 at her residence. Merle was born June 1. 1930, in Lead Mine, WV, and grew up in the St. George, WV area. She was the daughter of Daniel Stephen and Rosa Wiles Lipscomb. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Vittie, Elmer, Odes, Velva, Lena, and Verla.
WTAP
Wood County warrant sweep ends in 11 arrests
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County law enforcement agencies worked together over the weekend to conduct a warrant sweep that ended with 11 arrests. Local law enforcement came together over the weekend to fight crime in Wood County all part of an effort to serve warrants of people who haven’t appeared for court.
WTAP
Former WVU offensive lineman Josh Jenkins reflects on the Backyard Brawl
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the long-awaited “Backyard Brawl” back for WVU football fans we reached out to a local former Mountaineer player to talk about his experience in the storied rivalry. Parkersburg high school alum and five-year West Virginia University offensive lineman, Josh Jenkins is excited to...
WSAZ
Road reopens following crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Both lanes of I-79 northbound in Elkview are back open following an early morning crash Monday. Crews at the scene tell us a man driving an SUV was traveling southbound when he crossed the median and hit a guardrail. Dispatchers say it happened before 6...
WTAP
Obituary: Barker, Sharon Kay Bibb
Sharon Kay Bibb Barker, 68, of Davisville WV, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, in Davisville, WV. Co-founder of Hope Freewill Baptist Church, Parkersburg, WV. Sharon is survived by three sons; Sean Morton of Cincinnati, OH, Bret Morton (Dena) of Marietta, OH, Chris Morton (Carla) of Parkersburg, WV, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several brothers and sisters.
WTAP
Obituary: Johnson, Anna Mae
Anna Mae Johnson, 95, of Vienna died August 27, 2022, at CCMC Memorial Campus. She was born in Vinton, OH a daughter of the late Orie E. and Hazel M. (Kent) Painter. She worked for the Internal Revenue Service and was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church for over sixty years where she was a member of Seekers Sunday School Class, the finance committee, and the leadership council. She was past president and life member of Camden Clark Auxiliary and had also volunteered for over twenty years. She enjoyed flower gardening and birds.
wchstv.com
High water, power outages reported in some spots after storms move through
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — High water and power outages were reported in some spots in West Virginia on Tuesday morning after storms moved through. About 1,400 Appalachian Power customers were without service as of 11 a.m., according to the power company's website. Kanawha had more about 370 without...
WSAZ
Traffic flowing after disabled vehicle is removed
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A disabled tractor-trailer that was blocking the westbound slow lane of I-64 near the Nitro-St. Albans bridge has been removed, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The disabled semi was reported just after 7 a.m. Monday, and it created backups on the westbound lanes. No injuries were...
WTAP
“Basically without bees what can we do?” Bearsville Bees speaks about the importance of bees
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County was buzzing this weekend in anticipation of the annual honey festival returning to town. Many vendors came to the event to sell their locally produced honey but also to give knowledge on bees and their impact. One specific company, Bearsville Bees, that is produced...
Suspects wanted for Meigs County, Ohio breaking and entering
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two individuals they say were involved in a breaking and entering. The sheriff’s office provided the photos below. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Rick Smith at 740-992-3371 or 740-992-4653.
