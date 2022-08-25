Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Drier air on the way, more pleasant feels ahead
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The middle of the work week will be characterized by falling humidity and pleasant overnights. TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the lower 70s. WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Drier air arrives and gives the heat a more tolerable feel. Highs will still reach the...
wcbi.com
Staying hot this week, storms likely Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A Tuesday front brings higher rain chances and then drier air later in the week. MONDAY: A fairly typical late August forecast is in store today – highs top out in the low 90s with a 30% of afternoon downpours. Most activity should die out around sunset, leaving a few clouds overnight and lows in the 70s.
wcbi.com
MSU North Parking Garage officially open
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State students and staff are finding more parking spaces this semester. The $14 million MSU golf course and you will need to pay. It will cost you $1.50 to park there for one hour and $2.50 for each additional hour. The daily maximum charge...
wcbi.com
MSU golf course open after summer refurbishment project
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – If plan to hit the links at the MSU golf course it will have new look and feel. The course closed back on May second for a refurbishment. New grass was installed on the greens and the old ones were stripped. The approach to the...
wcbi.com
Atmos Gas helping The Mission in West Point converting to natural gas
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A utility company and the Public Service Commissioner come together to help a non-profit get a handle on its utility bills. ATMOS Gas is helping The Mission in West Point convert from all-electric HVAC and water heating to natural gas. Northern District Public Service...
wcbi.com
Hunters and sport shooters shop during Second Amendment Tax holiday
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi sportsmen hunting for a bargain this weekend were able to bag their limit. Hunters and sport shooters took advantage of the state’s Second Amendment Tax holiday to reload for the upcoming season. Over the weekend, the state sales tax was lifted on...
wcbi.com
Starkville Oktibbeha School District’s new security policy requires clear bags, metal detectors for sporting events
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Fans going to Starkville High School’s home-opener against West Point Friday night will have to follow some new rules to get into the football stadium. The Starkville Oktibbeha School District announced August 22 that there will be a new security policy for all sporting...
wcbi.com
Man accused of being involved in deadly accident facing more charges
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The man accused of being involved in a deadly Columbus accident is facing more charges. Tavaris Mosley is charged with four counts of aggravated DUI. His bond is set at $140,000. Mosley remains in the Lowndes County jail. Zabria Dodds and David Porter both died...
wcbi.com
Mississippi State University’s Music Department under one roof
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University’s Music Department is now under one roof. A new, 37,000 square foot building off Hardy Road is just north of the former band and choral rehearsal hall. The new facility features classrooms, a choral rehearsal hall, sound-proof practice rooms, a recital...
wcbi.com
Interim chief makes his case to be next full-time Columbus Police Chief
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Assistant Chief Doran Johnson took over as acting chief of the Columbus Police Department on August 15. Since then, the interim chief says there has been plenty to keep him busy since assuming the new role. But he says it’s one he was excited to take on.
wcbi.com
FEMA gives money to families for funeral expenses
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -An unexpected death can bring heartbreak to those left behind. And in the days following, it can also bring unexpected debt. It has happened to families who have lost loved ones to Covid19. But if you are eligible, FEMA can help. The federal agency is reimbursing families...
wcbi.com
Columbus city council holding proposed budget meeting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Tuesday night Columbus city council’s proposed budget hearing will have a number of surprises and changes. Right now, the $24.4 million dollar budget recommendation includes reducing the size of the police force but raising salaries. Other highlights include raising the city worker minimum wage...
wcbi.com
DUI charges for man after two are killed and another injured
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A car versus motorcycle crash kills two people, sends another to the hospital, and lands a man in jail. Now, investigators, and family members want answers. Early Sunday morning, Columbus Police responded to the area of the crash near US Highway 82 going west. An officer found...
wcbi.com
Fundraisers help West Point library put inclusive books on the shelves
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- The Bryan Public Library in West Point is adding to its book collection thanks to the help of community members–and complete strangers from across the nation. You’ve likely noticed the PRIDE display inside the Bryan Public Library. Michael Williams spearheaded a fundraiser to get more...
