Columbus, MS

wcbi.com

Drier air on the way, more pleasant feels ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The middle of the work week will be characterized by falling humidity and pleasant overnights. TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the lower 70s. WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Drier air arrives and gives the heat a more tolerable feel. Highs will still reach the...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Staying hot this week, storms likely Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A Tuesday front brings higher rain chances and then drier air later in the week. MONDAY: A fairly typical late August forecast is in store today – highs top out in the low 90s with a 30% of afternoon downpours. Most activity should die out around sunset, leaving a few clouds overnight and lows in the 70s.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

MSU North Parking Garage officially open

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State students and staff are finding more parking spaces this semester. The $14 million MSU golf course and you will need to pay. It will cost you $1.50 to park there for one hour and $2.50 for each additional hour. The daily maximum charge...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

MSU golf course open after summer refurbishment project

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – If plan to hit the links at the MSU golf course it will have new look and feel. The course closed back on May second for a refurbishment. New grass was installed on the greens and the old ones were stripped. The approach to the...
STARKVILLE, MS
City
Columbus, MS
wcbi.com

Atmos Gas helping The Mission in West Point converting to natural gas

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A utility company and the Public Service Commissioner come together to help a non-profit get a handle on its utility bills. ATMOS Gas is helping The Mission in West Point convert from all-electric HVAC and water heating to natural gas. Northern District Public Service...
WEST POINT, MS
wcbi.com

Hunters and sport shooters shop during Second Amendment Tax holiday

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi sportsmen hunting for a bargain this weekend were able to bag their limit. Hunters and sport shooters took advantage of the state’s Second Amendment Tax holiday to reload for the upcoming season. Over the weekend, the state sales tax was lifted on...
WEST POINT, MS
wcbi.com

Man accused of being involved in deadly accident facing more charges

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The man accused of being involved in a deadly Columbus accident is facing more charges. Tavaris Mosley is charged with four counts of aggravated DUI. His bond is set at $140,000. Mosley remains in the Lowndes County jail. Zabria Dodds and David Porter both died...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Mississippi State University’s Music Department under one roof

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University’s Music Department is now under one roof. A new, 37,000 square foot building off Hardy Road is just north of the former band and choral rehearsal hall. The new facility features classrooms, a choral rehearsal hall, sound-proof practice rooms, a recital...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

FEMA gives money to families for funeral expenses

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -An unexpected death can bring heartbreak to those left behind. And in the days following, it can also bring unexpected debt. It has happened to families who have lost loved ones to Covid19. But if you are eligible, FEMA can help. The federal agency is reimbursing families...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus city council holding proposed budget meeting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Tuesday night Columbus city council’s proposed budget hearing will have a number of surprises and changes. Right now, the $24.4 million dollar budget recommendation includes reducing the size of the police force but raising salaries. Other highlights include raising the city worker minimum wage...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

DUI charges for man after two are killed and another injured

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A car versus motorcycle crash kills two people, sends another to the hospital, and lands a man in jail. Now, investigators, and family members want answers. Early Sunday morning, Columbus Police responded to the area of the crash near US Highway 82 going west. An officer found...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Fundraisers help West Point library put inclusive books on the shelves

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- The Bryan Public Library in West Point is adding to its book collection thanks to the help of community members–and complete strangers from across the nation. You’ve likely noticed the PRIDE display inside the Bryan Public Library. Michael Williams spearheaded a fundraiser to get more...
WEST POINT, MS

