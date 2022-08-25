ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Click10.com

Family grieves after teens’ deadly crime spree in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two teenage boys’ crime spree in Broward County turned tragic on Sunday morning when a crash — while they were trying to get away from police — killed Maria Tellez-Vaderrabano, a 35-year-old single mother of three, police said. The two teens, Jacory...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Hit-and-run incident turns deadly in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fender bender incident turned fatal seconds after a man stepped out of his car. The victim was runned down by a driver who struck his car. Initially, the victim was able to walk away from the crash after being hit by another car, but, according to deputies, the victim succumbed to his injuries in July.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Accused of Stabbing Another Woman in the Head in West Park

A 22-year-old woman diagnosed with mental health issues is facing a charge of attempted murder after stabbing another woman in the head in a dispute over a baby, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. According to the arrest report, Ziana Letryce Taylor was visiting a friend in West Park about...
WEST PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Police pursue vehicle in Broward County; four suspects on the run

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police and Boyton Beach Police were in pursuit of a blue Alfa Romeo that was suspected of being involved in a felony. The incident happened Monday with a Boyton Beach detective following the vehicle in an unmarked car going westbound on Pembroke Road. 7Skyforce captured...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

5 arrested in Miami-Dade insurance fraud scheme, official says

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were arrested in a scheme that involved a staged Miami-Dade car wreck and nonexistent medical treatments -- all an effort to defraud two insurance companies out of more than $58,000, according to the office of Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Yulisa Del...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

2 shot, hospitalized after Hollywood shooting

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A gunman injured two people after shots were fired in Hollywood. Police responded to a shooting on the 5600 block of Wiley Street around 8:15 p.m., Monday. Officials said, two men were found with shotgun wounds when aid was immediately rendered. The victims were transported to...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigating after 2 shot, killed in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police cleared the area near a Hollywood home Tuesday afternoon after they spent last night and the morning investigating a double homicide. An ATF agent used a dog to sniff the lawn on South 56th Avenue and Wiley Street as it searched for evidence. Hollywood Police...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Victim ID’ed after double homicide in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police are investigating a double homicide that occurred Monday night. Hollywood police Officer Christian Lata said officers responded to the area of Wiley Street and Southwest 56th Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting. One neighbor said they heard 5 or 6...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Son's world shattered after double shooting claims his father's life

HOLLYWOOD – Hollywood police are investigating a double murder. It happened at the corner of Wiley Street and S 56 Avenue.  Dominic Johnson says what started as a great night with his father ended in heartbreak.  The two of them were standing in front of their home when they heard the sound of gunfire.  They tried to run for cover, but his father was shot and killed."We heard gunshots.  He tried to make his way to the house.  I went to the truck.  Then a couple more shots and they got my old boy.  I was with him through the whole...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

WATCH LIVE: Loved ones say final farewell to FDLE agent killed in DUI crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Loved ones of an FDLE special agent who lost his life in the line of duty are saying their final farewell Monday. Special Agent Jose Perez died earlier this month at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, 18 days after being hit by a driver in the area of Northwest 127th Avenue and Seventh Terrace.
MIAMI, FL

