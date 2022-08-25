Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
Suspect in custody over fake bomb threat at Miami-Dade public defender’s office
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police accused a 21-year-old man of calling in a fake bomb threat at the Miami-Dade public defender’s office, located at 1320 NW 14th St. According to MDPD, Matthew Sanjurjo made the call at approximately 10:30 a.m. Friday, advising that there were four bombs...
WSVN-TV
Deputies still searching for suspects connected to crimes throughout South Florida
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are still looking for answers after a car chase in Fort Lauderdale. They detained six people but later released them after not having “probable cause.”. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were among several law enforcement agencies that chased after a blue Alfa Romeo, Monday...
Click10.com
Family grieves after teens’ deadly crime spree in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two teenage boys’ crime spree in Broward County turned tragic on Sunday morning when a crash — while they were trying to get away from police — killed Maria Tellez-Vaderrabano, a 35-year-old single mother of three, police said. The two teens, Jacory...
WSVN-TV
Hit-and-run incident turns deadly in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fender bender incident turned fatal seconds after a man stepped out of his car. The victim was runned down by a driver who struck his car. Initially, the victim was able to walk away from the crash after being hit by another car, but, according to deputies, the victim succumbed to his injuries in July.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Miami
Woman Accused of Stabbing Another Woman in the Head in West Park
A 22-year-old woman diagnosed with mental health issues is facing a charge of attempted murder after stabbing another woman in the head in a dispute over a baby, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. According to the arrest report, Ziana Letryce Taylor was visiting a friend in West Park about...
WSVN-TV
4 suspects in custody after police search Lauderhill condo following chase and bailout
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have six people in custody after a chase and bailout led them to set up a perimeter around a condo in Lauderhill. Four people were detained by police, Monday afternoon, including five males and one female. It is not clear whether these were the suspects...
WSVN-TV
Fender bender turns fatal near Fort Lauderdale after driver runs over man exiting car
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — A man died nearly a month after being the victim of a hit-and-run and now police are searching for the driver responsible. Surveillance video from the June 30 incident, at Northwest 25th Avenue in Franklin Park Drive, showed the hit-and-run driver in what is believed to be a Chevy Malibu.
WSVN-TV
Police pursue vehicle in Broward County; four suspects on the run
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police and Boyton Beach Police were in pursuit of a blue Alfa Romeo that was suspected of being involved in a felony. The incident happened Monday with a Boyton Beach detective following the vehicle in an unmarked car going westbound on Pembroke Road. 7Skyforce captured...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
5 arrested in Miami-Dade insurance fraud scheme, official says
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were arrested in a scheme that involved a staged Miami-Dade car wreck and nonexistent medical treatments -- all an effort to defraud two insurance companies out of more than $58,000, according to the office of Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Yulisa Del...
WSVN-TV
2 shot, hospitalized after Hollywood shooting
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A gunman injured two people after shots were fired in Hollywood. Police responded to a shooting on the 5600 block of Wiley Street around 8:15 p.m., Monday. Officials said, two men were found with shotgun wounds when aid was immediately rendered. The victims were transported to...
Click10.com
‘I try to keep up’: Grandmother of teen accused of stealing car, crashing into building speaks
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The grandmother of a 17-year-old accused of stealing a car and then crashing into a Fort Lauderdale apartment building Monday spoke to Local 10 News a day following the incident. Authorities said the suspect, identified Tuesday as Jeremy Belser, was inside a BMW that had...
WSVN-TV
Police investigating after 2 shot, killed in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police cleared the area near a Hollywood home Tuesday afternoon after they spent last night and the morning investigating a double homicide. An ATF agent used a dog to sniff the lawn on South 56th Avenue and Wiley Street as it searched for evidence. Hollywood Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Nephew of slain elderly man opens up about uncle’s relationship with accused murderer
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – On Aug. 19, Keith Rush, 56, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge, eight months after a 93-year-old man was found dead inside of his Fort Lauderdale condominium after a fire erupted inside, according to Fort Lauderdale police. Police identified the victim as Howard Perkins,...
WSVN-TV
Police set up perimeter in Lauderhill searching for 4 suspects who bailed out of vehicle
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have set up a perimeter in Lauderhill, after a police pursuit ended with four suspects bailing out of a car. Both Miami-Dade Police and Boynton Beach Police were following a blue Alfa Romeo suspected of being involved in separate crimes in their jurisdictions. Monday afternoon,...
Click10.com
Victim ID’ed after double homicide in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police are investigating a double homicide that occurred Monday night. Hollywood police Officer Christian Lata said officers responded to the area of Wiley Street and Southwest 56th Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting. One neighbor said they heard 5 or 6...
Click10.com
Juvenile arrested after bailing out of stolen car that crashed into Fort Lauderdale building
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A bailout ended with a juvenile in handcuffs in Fort Lauderdale on Monday. Authorities said the male suspect was inside a BMW that had been stolen in Hollywood and took off from officers, which led to that person finding themselves in the back of a police cruiser.
WSVN-TV
Teens face judge after police chase involving stolen car ends in multi-vehicle crash that left 5 hospitalized, 1 dead
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida teens faced a judge after a fatal wreck over the weekend. On Monday, 15-year-old Jah’Kobe Bessent and 13-year-old Jacory Flournoy faced a judge after being taken into custody Sunday. Bessent is being charged with grand theft auto, aggravated fleeing and resisting...
WSVN-TV
2 toddlers critical after being pulled unresponsive from NE Miami-Dade pool
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed two children to the hospital after they were pulled unresponsive from the swimming pool of a home in Northeast Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, a 1-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy were pulled from pool at a home near Northeast 150th Street...
Son's world shattered after double shooting claims his father's life
HOLLYWOOD – Hollywood police are investigating a double murder. It happened at the corner of Wiley Street and S 56 Avenue. Dominic Johnson says what started as a great night with his father ended in heartbreak. The two of them were standing in front of their home when they heard the sound of gunfire. They tried to run for cover, but his father was shot and killed."We heard gunshots. He tried to make his way to the house. I went to the truck. Then a couple more shots and they got my old boy. I was with him through the whole...
Click10.com
WATCH LIVE: Loved ones say final farewell to FDLE agent killed in DUI crash
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Loved ones of an FDLE special agent who lost his life in the line of duty are saying their final farewell Monday. Special Agent Jose Perez died earlier this month at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, 18 days after being hit by a driver in the area of Northwest 127th Avenue and Seventh Terrace.
Comments / 0