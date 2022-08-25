ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albertville, AL

FOX54 News

Huntsville Transit seeks public’s feedback on service, operations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As the City of Huntsville grows, Huntsville Transit is exploring ways it can improve operations while also evaluating an expansion of its service area. To that end, a series of community outreach meetings will be held next month to hear comments from Huntsville Transit users or anyone who has an opinion about operations. The City will use comments to help shape a strategic plan designed to guide future service improvements.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Is affordable housing in Huntsville on the brink of becoming unobtainable amidst city's rapid growth?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — "What I am noticing is that with that influx and the fact that Madison County is one of the higher area, median incomes in the state, it's bringing a situation where it's leaving a lot of our low to very low to moderate income families squeezed out of the housing market.", says Sherry McFerrin, who is the Housing Director for the Family Services Center in Huntsville.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Decatur Utilities begins 2022 natural gas system leak survey

DECATUR, Ala. — It's time for Decatur Utilities annual gas system survey. Beginning on August 30 and lasting for about three months survey will check for leaks in all natural gas mains and business/commercial service lines in Decatur. This year’s residential survey area (#4) includes portions of Decatur bordered by Almon Way SW on the north; Flint Creek to the south; Spring Avenue SW on the east; and Ala. Hwy. 24 on the west.
DECATUR, AL
FOX54 News

The initial launching of Artemis I was scrubbed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — NASA scrubbed the Artemis I launch from Kennedy Space Center early this morning. The cause of the cancellation... an engine bleed malfunction. With today's launch scrapped, NASA is looking at another chance for lift-off on Friday, September 2, 2022. Although people were initially disappointed, many understood...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Neighborhood Heroes: Meet Jerome Wallace

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Jerome Wallace is this month's Neighborhood Hero. He's the founder of a local nonprofit, The Angela Claxton Foundation. And just like every neighborhood hero, he goes out of his way to serve the community. He does it all because he's been there before. "I never thought...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Unzipped: Athens, 35611

ATHENS, Ala. — As we dive into unzipping the 35611, let's start at the beginning, which in the case of Limestone County goes waaaaay back to before Alabama was a state. The city of Athens maintains an archive of Limestone County history, and Rebekah Davis knows pretty much every thing there is to know about the area. "Well, Athens and Limestone County are older than the state of Alabama. they were established in 1818 and people started moving here even earlier on, like in the early 1800s.
ATHENS, AL
FOX54 News

Modern Manufacturing to launch pilot programs in four North Alabama schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Modern Manufacturing Program (MMP) is designed for high school students, to provide career pathways into the rapidly growing manufacturing industry. Manufacturing is a leading industry sector in the state of Alabama, and preparing students to enter the field is essential for the state’s economy and for the careers of young Alabamians entering the workforce.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

Huntsville's Best Places to Work recognized

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce honored the "Best of the Best" member businesses in the Tennessee Valley. The annual event celebrates businesses that create an excellent workplace culture through employee engagement, strong leadership and communication. "I think it says a lot about the Huntsville Community...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Huntsville police urge drivers near Morris Elementary, Middle schools to use alternate routes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — HUNTSVILLE, AL – School is back in session, and if your commute takes you through school zones, a simple detour could shave minutes from your drive. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is working to ease traffic near Morris Elementary and Morris Middle schools on Bob Wallace Avenue. Drivers who currently travel I-565 eastbound and use exit 15 are encouraged to use exit 17A for Jordan Lane as an alternate route during school drop-off hours of 7:15-8:05 a.m. and pick-up hours of 2:20-3:30 p.m.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

2022 Huntsville, Alabama Election Results

Get results for August 2022 Huntsville and Scottsboro Municipal Elections. Huntsville: City Council and School Board members for Districts 2, 3, and 4. Scottsboro: City Council Place 5 and Scottsboro City School Board Place 2. Results updated every 2 minutes or less (some races may update less frequently).
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Scottsboro Starbucks union election results in a tie

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — The results as of Tuesday in the Starbucks of Scottsboro union election was a tie, with four contested ballots to be examined by the National Labor Relations Board in the coming days and potentially deliver a more definitive conclusion to the union drive. A spokesperson for...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
FOX54 News

Special needs students and school buses

ATHENS, Ala. — An Athens City Schools student with special needs was dropped off at the wrong bus stop and his family is asking, "How did this happen?" Levi Hasting, father of Raylin Hasting, explained in a now-viral social media post what he believes happened. We spoke to Hasting to learn more.
ATHENS, AL
FOX54 News

AAMU students are moving in and masking up

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — New and returning students are thrilled to move into their dorms and get back to the books!. "I’m super excited, it’s my junior year, so I’m ready for new things," said Junior Alabama A&M University Student, Niemah Thomas. Students like Niemah were lined...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Huntsville Beautification Awards winners announced

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Mayor Tommy Battle joined the Huntsville Beautification Board and City Council President John Meredith at a Beautification Awards ceremony Friday, Aug. 5, at Oakwood University’s Community Health Action Center. In the first Beautification Awards ceremony since 2019, area businesses and landscapers were recognized for outstanding...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
