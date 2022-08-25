Read full article on original website
UAH receives $1M commitment to establish Ashok K. Singhal Endowed Chair in Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), a part of The University of Alabama System, announced that Sangeeta Singhal has pledged $1,000,000 to establish the Ashok K. Singhal Endowed Chair in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, named in honor of her late husband, Dr. Ashok K. Singhal.
Huntsville Transit seeks public’s feedback on service, operations
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As the City of Huntsville grows, Huntsville Transit is exploring ways it can improve operations while also evaluating an expansion of its service area. To that end, a series of community outreach meetings will be held next month to hear comments from Huntsville Transit users or anyone who has an opinion about operations. The City will use comments to help shape a strategic plan designed to guide future service improvements.
Dr. Opal Lee, the "Grandmother of Juneteenth" visits Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Dr. Opal Lee, also known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth" is in Huntsville to celebrate "The Joy of Juneteenth." She's doing a book signing and a public dialogue panel in partnership with UAH. Dr. Lee describes herself as, "a little old lady in tennis shoes getting...
Is affordable housing in Huntsville on the brink of becoming unobtainable amidst city's rapid growth?
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — "What I am noticing is that with that influx and the fact that Madison County is one of the higher area, median incomes in the state, it's bringing a situation where it's leaving a lot of our low to very low to moderate income families squeezed out of the housing market.", says Sherry McFerrin, who is the Housing Director for the Family Services Center in Huntsville.
Local organizations work to address 'diaper need' in the community
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Costs are high on many everyday items and that includes diapers. Some families may struggle to afford them but local organizations are teaming up to provide these diapers to anyone who needs them. Jamie Thomas, the founder and president of Amelia's Closet says, "Diapers are approximately...
Decatur Utilities begins 2022 natural gas system leak survey
DECATUR, Ala. — It's time for Decatur Utilities annual gas system survey. Beginning on August 30 and lasting for about three months survey will check for leaks in all natural gas mains and business/commercial service lines in Decatur. This year’s residential survey area (#4) includes portions of Decatur bordered by Almon Way SW on the north; Flint Creek to the south; Spring Avenue SW on the east; and Ala. Hwy. 24 on the west.
The initial launching of Artemis I was scrubbed
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — NASA scrubbed the Artemis I launch from Kennedy Space Center early this morning. The cause of the cancellation... an engine bleed malfunction. With today's launch scrapped, NASA is looking at another chance for lift-off on Friday, September 2, 2022. Although people were initially disappointed, many understood...
Groundbreaking ceremony marks start of new multi-family development in downtown Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala — With a momentous groundbreaking ceremony on Aug. 22, 2022, T2 Capital Management, LLC, launched the construction of Vista at Councill Square, the initial phase of the redevelopment of 600 St. Clair Street in downtown Huntsville. In attendance were members of T2’s team, including Jeff Brown, CEO...
Neighborhood Heroes: Meet Jerome Wallace
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Jerome Wallace is this month's Neighborhood Hero. He's the founder of a local nonprofit, The Angela Claxton Foundation. And just like every neighborhood hero, he goes out of his way to serve the community. He does it all because he's been there before. "I never thought...
Every college and university handles COVID-19 protocols differently
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — COVID-19 has complicated a lot, including going back to school. When it comes to college and university campuses, each school handles COVID-19 protocols differently. FOX54 spoke with the folks at Calhoun Community College and Alabama A&M University. "Mask are strongly encouraged. There are some areas in...
Unzipped: Athens, 35611
ATHENS, Ala. — As we dive into unzipping the 35611, let's start at the beginning, which in the case of Limestone County goes waaaaay back to before Alabama was a state. The city of Athens maintains an archive of Limestone County history, and Rebekah Davis knows pretty much every thing there is to know about the area. "Well, Athens and Limestone County are older than the state of Alabama. they were established in 1818 and people started moving here even earlier on, like in the early 1800s.
Modern Manufacturing to launch pilot programs in four North Alabama schools
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Modern Manufacturing Program (MMP) is designed for high school students, to provide career pathways into the rapidly growing manufacturing industry. Manufacturing is a leading industry sector in the state of Alabama, and preparing students to enter the field is essential for the state’s economy and for the careers of young Alabamians entering the workforce.
Huntsville's Best Places to Work recognized
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce honored the "Best of the Best" member businesses in the Tennessee Valley. The annual event celebrates businesses that create an excellent workplace culture through employee engagement, strong leadership and communication. "I think it says a lot about the Huntsville Community...
Huntsville police urge drivers near Morris Elementary, Middle schools to use alternate routes
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — HUNTSVILLE, AL – School is back in session, and if your commute takes you through school zones, a simple detour could shave minutes from your drive. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is working to ease traffic near Morris Elementary and Morris Middle schools on Bob Wallace Avenue. Drivers who currently travel I-565 eastbound and use exit 15 are encouraged to use exit 17A for Jordan Lane as an alternate route during school drop-off hours of 7:15-8:05 a.m. and pick-up hours of 2:20-3:30 p.m.
2022 Huntsville, Alabama Election Results
Get results for August 2022 Huntsville and Scottsboro Municipal Elections. Huntsville: City Council and School Board members for Districts 2, 3, and 4. Scottsboro: City Council Place 5 and Scottsboro City School Board Place 2. Results updated every 2 minutes or less (some races may update less frequently).
Scottsboro Starbucks union election results in a tie
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — The results as of Tuesday in the Starbucks of Scottsboro union election was a tie, with four contested ballots to be examined by the National Labor Relations Board in the coming days and potentially deliver a more definitive conclusion to the union drive. A spokesperson for...
Special needs students and school buses
ATHENS, Ala. — An Athens City Schools student with special needs was dropped off at the wrong bus stop and his family is asking, "How did this happen?" Levi Hasting, father of Raylin Hasting, explained in a now-viral social media post what he believes happened. We spoke to Hasting to learn more.
AAMU students are moving in and masking up
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — New and returning students are thrilled to move into their dorms and get back to the books!. "I’m super excited, it’s my junior year, so I’m ready for new things," said Junior Alabama A&M University Student, Niemah Thomas. Students like Niemah were lined...
"End Addiction" walk in Huntsville honors those lost and provides resources for those struggling.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Not One More Alabama hosted their 5th annual "End Addiction" Huntsville walk. This walk acts as a memorial for those lost due to overdose and a way to find recovery and support resources. Richard Crawford is in recovery and as he stood with his friends he...
Huntsville Beautification Awards winners announced
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Mayor Tommy Battle joined the Huntsville Beautification Board and City Council President John Meredith at a Beautification Awards ceremony Friday, Aug. 5, at Oakwood University’s Community Health Action Center. In the first Beautification Awards ceremony since 2019, area businesses and landscapers were recognized for outstanding...
