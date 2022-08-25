ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, IL

DeKalb man sentenced for smuggling undocumented workers

By John Clark
 5 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Luis Delacruz, 53, owner of Alfredo’s Iron Works in Cortland, was sentenced to 3 years in federal prison Thursday for smuggling undocumented workers into the country for personal gain.

According to the U.S. Justice Department, Delacruz admitted he paid a smuggling fee to bring an alien into the country to work at his business in 2015.

Once the worker began working for Delacruz, he deducted the smuggling fee from the worker’s paychecks as an “employee loan repayment,” officials said.

When investigators raided Delacruz’s office, they found fake IDs for 10 additional undocumented workers.

Delacruz admitted to authorities that he had smuggled at least two people into the country illegally on four separate occasions.

