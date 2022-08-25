ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levi, Ray & Shoup names Ryan Levi new CEO

By Staff report
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 5 days ago
Springfield-based technology firm Levi, Ray & Shoup announced Thursday that Ryan Levi, son of company founder Dick Levi, would be named the company's new CEO as part of leadership changes within the company.

Ryan, who had been serving as the company's vice president since 2015, takes over for his father, who is moving up to become the company's chairman of the board. LRS also announced that Greg Matthews, the company's vice president of IT solutions, would become its new chief operating officer.

Dick Levi founded the company that bears his last name in 1979, starting out as a small firm providing technology solutions to state agencies and other businesses. He was soon joined by Roger Ray and Bob Shoup, two partners who would eventually be bought out as the company grew into a global leader in information technology.

Under his leadership, the company expanded out of its original space along West Monroe Street, building a pair of distinctive office buildings in 1989 and 2019 in a showcase of the company's rapid expansion. Today, the firm employs more than 900 people at 24 offices across the country, including Springfield.

Dick Levi said in a statement that his level of involvement in the company would remain unchanged, with the new executive team working together to keep the company growing in the years to come.

"My level of involvement will continue as it has been since LRS’ beginning," Dick said. "I continue to be fully engaged in LRS’ overall operations and Ryan, Greg, and I will be working closely together on a daily basis. I believe this management structure positions LRS for continued future growth and tremendous success as we go forward."

