Report: Texans DT Ross Blacklock out against the 49ers with groin injury

The Houston Texans are playing it safe with Ross Blacklock.

According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the former 2020 second-round defensive tackle will be unavailable for the preseason finale against the San Francisco 49ers due to a groin injury.

Coach Lovie Smith ruled out Blacklock out of the preseason finale on Aug. 23 when he met with reporters after practice at Houston Methodist Training Center.

Blacklock has had a more productive time in Smith’s Tampa 2 scheme. The former TCU product generated 2.04 sacks and two pass breakups through 14 games last year, including two starts. As Blacklock enters his third season, the Texans could use another step of progress from their fromer second-rounder.