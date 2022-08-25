Read full article on original website
thecoastalstar.com
Along the Coast: Cool times in old places
The Grand Hall at Whitehall, Henry Flagler’s 1902 mansion in Palm Beach. A model of innovation in its day, the house is now home to the Flagler Museum. Photo provided by Henry Morrison Flagler Museum. Beat the heat in five air-conditioned house museums open to public. By Scott Simmons.
cw34.com
Health advisory for six beaches in south Florida
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Six beaches in south Florida are under a health advisory watch after the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said high levels of bacteria were found in the water on Monday. The FDOH said health department staff sampled the beach water at 13 locations...
cw34.com
Delray Beach change of command; Chief Sims is out and Chief Mager steps in
DELRAY BEACH; Fla (CBS12) — It's official! Chief Javaro Sims with the Delray Beach Police Department has retired and Tuesday night the change of command was held at West Atlantic High School. Assistant Chief Russ Mager was sworn in and will take over for Chief Javaro Sims. After 30...
Deerfield News
Mayor Ganz Asking Deerfield Beach Residents To Vote For Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex In Park Contest
Deerfield-News.com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-What easier way to help support your community than by casting a vote online for “our park” Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex to help win $75,000 for renovations!!! Link is provided below come on Deerfield! We got this with your vote!. #DEERFIELDBEACH IS TWO WEEKS AWAY FROM...
bocamag.com
Boca Raton Regional Hospital 59th Annual Ball
After a change in date and venue, the annual Boca Raton Regional Hospital Ball returned for its 59th year in lavish fashion. Hosted at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, the event drew in a crowd of 1,100 guests who were treated with a live performance by iconic Police frontman Sting, who played a 90-minute set of his greatest hits.
G.L. Homes May Learn Wednesday If OK To Build Another 1000 West Boca Homes
At Clint Moore Road And 441, Many Fear Traffic, Destruction Of “Agricultural Reserve.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: The agenda item will now be heard on Thursday, September 1st. Stay tuned… BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Mega-builder G.L. Homes is expected to learn Wednesday if the Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Boynton Beach Fire Rescue launches new career-driven program for local youth
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It’s a crucial, life-saving job every community in our country depends on. Fire and rescue. Now, one department in our area is on a mission to get teens and young adults excited about pursing a possible future career as a firefighter or first responder.
pointpubs.com
FIRST INDOOR TENNIS CENTER IN BROWARD COUNTY PLANNED FOR POMPANO BEACH
Plans are in the works to build an indoor tennis center on a 9-acre property located at 3100 W. Atlantic Blvd. in Pompano Beach. It would be the first indoor tennis facility in Broward County. The project is being developed by partners Neal Feinberg of Parkland and Carl Gordon of...
COUNTY COMMISSIONER MARIA SACHS SLAMS G.L. HOMES OVER LYONS ROAD CRISIS
DISASTER CONTINUES AS “BRIDGES” HOMEOWNER COMPLAINS ABOUT TRAFFIC LAWS, WHILE COUNTY WORKERS OVERSEEING FAILED PROJECT OFFER EXCUSES, BUT NO QUICK FIX. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — BocaNewsNow.com’s exclusive reporting on the failed $10M Lyons Road expansion project that spans West Boca Raton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WOMAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT IN BOCA RATON TOWN CENTER MALL PARKING LOT
VICTIM WALKING FROM TRUE FOOD KITCHEN…YOUNG MEN IN ALFA ROMEO WEARING HOODIES PULL GUN… “GIVE ME YOUR MONEY!” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Boca Raton’s Town Center Mall. The suspects — believed […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
If This Guy Is Your Drug Dealer In Boca Raton, You May Need A Replacement
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It is tough to find good workers nowadays, and thanks to the Boca Raton Police Department, it’s even tougher to find a good drug dealer. If accusations made by police are correct — and we of course do not […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Deerfield News
Dirty in Deerfield- Food Inspection Reports-WAWA Met Requirements But Has Violations
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-More food establishment inspection reports from Florida Department of Agriculture. First up is Wawa on Hillsboro and S.W. 12th Ave. Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Division of Food Safety. FOOD SAFETY INSPECTION REPORT. Chapter 500, Florida Statutes. (850) 245-5520. Print Date: April 14, 2022. Visit...
Pool contractor who stole millions, left massive holes in homeowners’ backyards gets 30 years
In some cases, the contractor dug massive holes in homeowners' backyards and left piles of debris around the project site before abandoning his duties.
More zero-waste grocery stores opening up around South Florida
With inflation at a 40-year high, finance experts say zero waste grocery stores are helping people save money, while also helping the environment too.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel to Florida often whether for work or simply pleasure, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
From Crack USA to Wall Street South, West Palm Beach has come a long way baby
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. In 1989, West Palm Beach was such a cauldron of drugs and crime that HBO's documentary Crack USA: County Under Siege featured the city and its, um, challenges. ...
Deerfield News
Boca Raton Police Investigate Armed Robbery At Town Center Mall Parking Lot
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-From Boca Raton Police. Boca Raton, FL – Detectives with the Boca Raton Police Department are investigating an armed robbery. that took place just before 9:30 pm, Sunday, August 28, 2022, in the parking lot of the Town Center Mall. As the victim was approaching her...
cw34.com
Man from Riviera Beach wins $3.5M Florida Lotto jackpot
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Riviera Beach claimed a $3.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot. The drawing happened in May. David James, 70, chose to get his cash in a one-time lump sum payment of $2.26 million. James bought the winning ticket from the Publix on Blue...
bocamag.com
Delray Beach Restaurant Month is (Almost) Here
As a new month quickly approaches, it’s bringing us another reason to dine out. September is Delray’s celebration of its neighborhood restaurants. The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and the city’s downtown restaurants have teamed up for the 7th annual restaurant month. Hungry patrons can look forward to more than 50 restaurants offering prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus alongside other culinary treats. Regardless of what you’re craving—from sushi to sundaes—you’ll be able to find it at a participating restaurant.
Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."
The Hamptons in the northeastern United States is said to be a playground for celebrities and the wealthy. Many New Yorkers take a reprieve from city life in the Hamptons. According to Travelila, this destination is highly sought after because of its rural environment and luxurious amenities. Some popular attractions in the Hamptons are Cooper’s Beach, Shinnecock Golf Club, and the Hampton Classic horse show, to name just a few. But the Hamptons are also known for fine dining and shopping.
