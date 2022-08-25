Read full article on original website
"Steak 101" with Steak 48
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Do you ever go to order a steak, but are unsure of which one to order, or how to order it? Rickey Perry from Steak 48 joined Charlotte Today on Monday to go over the different cuts of steak. Bone-in Strip is a great cut of...
Fahrenheit was just named one of the best rooftop bars in America
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fahrenheit was ranked number 27 noting its excellent views as one of the reasons it made the list. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. "Soaring 21 stories above Second Ward, you’re guaranteed an excellent view wherever you...
Charlotte plus-size store slammed by fatphobic social media comments and phone calls
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A popular Charlotte clothing store is making strides despite a wave of nasty phone calls and comments on social media in response to a feature on NBC's "Today" show. Summer Lucille, the owner of Juicy Body Goddess, became a social media star after making a name...
A new Black-owned book cafe just opened on Beatties Ford Road
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Black-owned bookstore and cafe opened in Charlotte featuring items ranging from HBCU yearbooks, vintage photography and more. Archive, located on Beatties Ford Road, will host an array of events such as coffee tastings, monthly book clubs, wellness and community engagement events with much more to be added to the calendar.
'God blessed me. So, I want to bless others' | Food pantry founder sees her life's mission as helping others, recognized as Hyundai Hometown Hero
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On distribution day at Care to Share Outreach Center and Food Pantry, families in cars are lined up for essentials and their share of compassion. Volunteers take turns loading boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables into trunks, selecting additional goodies like a cake or pastries to give to the people inside the vehicles.
Popular Charlotte restaurant closing next week before relocating to Uptown
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Midnight Diner, the popular '50s-style diner in Charlotte's South End, will be closing next week ahead of its relocation to Uptown, the restaurant announced Monday. According to a post on Midnight Diner's Facebook page, the busy diner at the corner of South Tryon and East Carson...
Filipino Americans from the Carolinas help foreign exchange teachers in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Across the United States schools are losing teachers dramatically, resulting in a nationwide teacher shortage. WCNC Charlotte has reported some districts in our area are heading back into the year with hundreds of teacher openings. Shortages have made the critical role of international teachers coming to the United States to teach even more important.
Fastest-selling new cars in Charlotte are quick to leave the lot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you’re in the market for a new car, be prepared to burn rubber. , the microchip shortage continues to impact the auto industry, causing new car production to slow, and creating a dip in supply. Less supply means more competition for the vehicles that dealers are able to get on the lot.
Homicide investigation underway at a Salisbury shopping center
SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a homicide in a shopping center early Wednesday morning. Right now, details are extremely limited but WCNC Charlotte learned that it happened right on Statesville Boulevard just after 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and...
'Everything looked legit' | Job scams on the rise
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The pandemic has changed the workforce with more employers offering hybrid or remote positions. It has also opened the door to scammers looking to take advantage of those looking for a job. According to the Better Business Bureau, job scams increased by 42% in 2021 from...
Bags are not allowed in Cabarrus County high school athletic events
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Cabarrus County Schools announced Tuesday that spectator bags will no longer be allowed inside Cabarrus County Schools' high school stadiums and gymnasiums for athletic events. The school district cited student and fan safety as the reason for this change. This policy will be in effect...
CMPD: 4-year-old hurt after shooting in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 4-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot in southeast Charlotte Monday night, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting at the Wallace Woods apartments just off Independence Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 29. When officers arrived, they found a young child who had been shot.
CMPD: Police investigating homicide in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a shooting in south Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police are investigating it as a homicide. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Sharon Road West, which is near the intersection with South Boulevard. Police responded to the...
Parent tried to bring gun inside Matthews high school, CMS says
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A parent attempted to bring a gun onto the campus of Butler High School in Matthews last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Monday. A CMS spokesperson said the incident happened during an open house at Butler last week and the district has launched an investigation. No further...
How to check if your expired at-home COVID test is still good to use
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday is your last chance to order free at-home COVID-19 tests from the government. The federal government is ending the free at-home test program this week, citing a lack of funding. Many have been complaining about the program saying their tests expire in just a few...
'I was terrified': Mom pulls daughter from Charlotte day care after troubling video on TikTok
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte day care center is facing allegations of abuse after parents shared videos on social media that they say show staff members hitting a child and slamming another on the ground. Alyssa Stillwell, who lives in Raleigh, said her 3-year-old daughter was enrolled at Tutor...
Duke Energy to close Mountain Island Park until 2026
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Mountain Island Park in Mount Holly will be closed for several years due to renovations to a Duke Energy dam, the company announced. Duke Energy made the decision to close the park in conjunction with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the city of Mount Holly. The required maintenance is expected to be completed in early 2026. Mountain Island Park at Mount Holly will close on Sept. 7.
Have you seen the pink robots in Uptown? What's next for Charlotte Center City
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's new life for the tiny pink robots that were originally part of a pilot delivery program in Plaza Midwood with Undercurrent Coffee. Lately, they've been scooting around Uptown. WCNC Charlotte reporter Lexi Wilson learned they're part of a brand new project. Over the last few...
Yes, it is legal to take unpaid leave to attend your student's school activity
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students across the Charlotte area will go back to school on Monday, Aug. 29, and this time of year can be hectic for many families. While parents struggle with finding the time to be present for school activities, a trending Facebook post says there could be a legal allowance. The post claims that North Carolina workers can legally take four hours of unpaid leave from work to attend a school activity or participate at their child's school.
'Daddy was the best daddy on earth' | Family seeks justice after man shot and killed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A family continues to seek justice after a man was shot and killed in southwest Charlotte. The shooting took place about four months ago on Deep Rock Circle; 33-year-old Demarcus Allen is just one of several victims of gun violence on that street this year. “Eight...
