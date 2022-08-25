Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Brighton Ax Murder - 40 Year Old Murder Case Goes to rialA.W. NavesBrighton, NY
From Hong Kong to Honeoye Falls, independent bookstore Bleak House Books to reopen in rural Western New YorkD.J. EatonHoneoye Falls, NY
Hungry for Breakfast? These 4 Spots Have You Covered—Hidden Gems to Check OutAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Fall in Rochester Is Approaching—Take Part in These Fun Activities to Make the Most of It!Alisha StarrRochester, NY
Joe Baranowski: The College Professor Who Changed My LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
WHEC TV-10
Mayor Evans responds to racist graffiti found at Roc City Skatepark
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — It’s happened once again, racist graffiti was found written on the ground of the Roc City Skate Park. The latest graffiti incident happened Monday afternoon at the skate park and has since been cleaned up by the city. News10NBC talked to the man who...
13 WHAM
Union vote could impact University of Rochester employees
Rochester, N.Y. — A union vote is underway that could impact jobs a the University of Rochester and the hospitals. 13WHAM was told wage negotiations have been going on for some time between U of R and the union that represents a variety of skilled trades staff including plumbers, electricians and building mechanics.
13 WHAM
RPD investigating stabbing on Garson Ave.
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a stabbing on Garson Avenue. Police responded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night to the 400 block of Garson Ave. Officers say the persons injuries are minor. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
13 WHAM
Rochester City Hall tightens security
Rochester, N.Y. — Starting next Tuesday, Rochester City Hall will increase visitor and employee restrictions. The security changes are "in light of the increase in domestic terrorism and threats at public buildings across the nation." Beginning Sept. 6, visitors will undergo screenings, including metal detectors and bag searches, at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gates man crashes into Rochester building before being arrested for DWI
Authorities say officers were led to the 800 block of Emerson Street just before 1 a.m. for the report of a car into a building.
Rochester man hospitalized following shooting near Ketchum St.
He was transported to a nearby hospital with what officials believe are non-life-threatening injuries.
13 WHAM
'Bands at Barnard' season finale dedicated to fallen officer
The 2022 Bands at Barnard concert series wraps up Wednesday, with performances from Tryst and JUMBOshrimp. The event runs from 5-10 p.m. at Barnard Park on Maiden Lane in Greece. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Rochester Police Locust Club in memory of Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz and in...
Sticky Soul & BBQ on Culver Rd. in Rochester closes
According to Nielsen, the current owner of the restaurant ran out of money and closed the business ahead of schedule.
IN THIS ARTICLE
13 WHAM
Making up for lost rainfall in Rochester
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - As you already know, rainfall has been a rarity for Rochester this summer, or at least until recently. We're certainly making up for lost time, or in this case, lost rainfall. Since August 20th, Rochester has received more than 3" of rain. This has put a...
WHEC TV-10
Community searches for answers after local musician killed in Olean St. shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Family and friends of James Hallenbeck are still coming to terms with his untimely death. Hallenbeck was shot and killed on Aug. 21 while walking near his home on Olean Street. As police search for the gunman, those who knew him well are also searching...
13 WHAM
Tall ship to visit Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A tall ship that serves as a floating museum of Spanish history will stop at the Port of Rochester later this week. The Nao Trinidad, a replica of Ferdinand Magellan's Armada del Maluco, is expected to arrive Friday after being delayed by weather. The 95-foot-long ship...
13 WHAM
Rochester Police investigate shooting on Ketchum Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for suspects after responding to a shooting on the city's north side late Tuesday night. Police responded to the area of North Clinton Avenue and Ketchum Street just before 10:00 p.m. When they arrived to the area, they found a 39-year-old male...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man retraces steps of Harriet Tubman, stops in Rochester
Johntston's walking journey has taken him from Poplar Neck, Maryland up to Rochester, and will continue to St. Catherine, Ontario.
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: Company that the NY AG says defrauded renters of tens of millions of dollars was operating in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — I’ve done a series of investigations on the rental crisis in Rochester. According to a recent study commissioned by the city, half the rentals in Rochester are substandard. Local advocates tell me renters are vulnerable to scams and landlord maltreatment. But Tuesday we learned...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester musician fatally shot remembered by community
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Members of the Rochester music scene are coming together to remember a local musician a week after his death. James Hallenbeck played keyboard for different metal bands around Rochester. His bandmates Matt Berry, Zane Knight and Brady Mentz say music was just one of James’ many...
13 WHAM
Family of fatal hit and run victim ask for justice
Rochester, N.Y. — It has been almost four weeks since a fatal hit and run and still no arrests have been made in a deadly hit-and-run on Lake Avenue. The victim, Jared Jones, 19, was riding his bike home from the beach and was struck head on by a truck.
Double shooting on Hewitt sends men to ECMC
Officials say it happened on the 500 block of Hewitt Avenue.
13 WHAM
RPD investigating 15 year old shot
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting on Ringle Street Tuesday night. Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the upper body. He was transported to a hospital and is in critical but stable condition. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
WHEC TV-10
15-year-old is recovering after shooting on Ringle Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A teenager was shot on Ringle Street Tuesday night, according to Rochester Police. Police say that they responded to Ringle Street for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a 15-year-old boy with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. The teen was transported to U of R Medical Center by ambulance, where he is listed in critical, but stable condition.
2 Rochester Men Arrested For Sneaking Contraband Into New York State Prison
New York State Police arrested two men from Rochester - one is accused of sneaking contraband into a prison the other is accused of promoting contraband in a prison. A 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were arrested on Friday, August 26, 2022. It is not clear if the men were together, but the incidents happened at the same prison. Guy M. Nguindou was charged with promoting prison contraband and Willie T. Manor was charged with introducing contraband into Attica Correctional Facility. NYS Police did not specify what item(s) the men were found to have. Both men were transported to the NY State Police precinct in Warsaw. Nguindou and Manor are both due in the town of Attica court in September 2022.
Comments / 0