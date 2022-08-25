ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Union vote could impact University of Rochester employees

Rochester, N.Y. — A union vote is underway that could impact jobs a the University of Rochester and the hospitals. 13WHAM was told wage negotiations have been going on for some time between U of R and the union that represents a variety of skilled trades staff including plumbers, electricians and building mechanics.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPD investigating stabbing on Garson Ave.

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a stabbing on Garson Avenue. Police responded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night to the 400 block of Garson Ave. Officers say the persons injuries are minor. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester City Hall tightens security

Rochester, N.Y. — Starting next Tuesday, Rochester City Hall will increase visitor and employee restrictions. The security changes are "in light of the increase in domestic terrorism and threats at public buildings across the nation." Beginning Sept. 6, visitors will undergo screenings, including metal detectors and bag searches, at...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

'Bands at Barnard' season finale dedicated to fallen officer

The 2022 Bands at Barnard concert series wraps up Wednesday, with performances from Tryst and JUMBOshrimp. The event runs from 5-10 p.m. at Barnard Park on Maiden Lane in Greece. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Rochester Police Locust Club in memory of Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz and in...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Fire Captain#Capt#Scribd Paperwork#Kentucky Fried Chicken
13 WHAM

Making up for lost rainfall in Rochester

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - As you already know, rainfall has been a rarity for Rochester this summer, or at least until recently. We're certainly making up for lost time, or in this case, lost rainfall. Since August 20th, Rochester has received more than 3" of rain. This has put a...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Tall ship to visit Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A tall ship that serves as a floating museum of Spanish history will stop at the Port of Rochester later this week. The Nao Trinidad, a replica of Ferdinand Magellan's Armada del Maluco, is expected to arrive Friday after being delayed by weather. The 95-foot-long ship...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police investigate shooting on Ketchum Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for suspects after responding to a shooting on the city's north side late Tuesday night. Police responded to the area of North Clinton Avenue and Ketchum Street just before 10:00 p.m. When they arrived to the area, they found a 39-year-old male...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Ethics
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester musician fatally shot remembered by community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Members of the Rochester music scene are coming together to remember a local musician a week after his death. James Hallenbeck played keyboard for different metal bands around Rochester. His bandmates Matt Berry, Zane Knight and Brady Mentz say music was just one of James’ many...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Family of fatal hit and run victim ask for justice

Rochester, N.Y. — It has been almost four weeks since a fatal hit and run and still no arrests have been made in a deadly hit-and-run on Lake Avenue. The victim, Jared Jones, 19, was riding his bike home from the beach and was struck head on by a truck.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPD investigating 15 year old shot

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting on Ringle Street Tuesday night. Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the upper body. He was transported to a hospital and is in critical but stable condition. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

15-year-old is recovering after shooting on Ringle Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A teenager was shot on Ringle Street Tuesday night, according to Rochester Police. Police say that they responded to Ringle Street for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a 15-year-old boy with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. The teen was transported to U of R Medical Center by ambulance, where he is listed in critical, but stable condition.
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

2 Rochester Men Arrested For Sneaking Contraband Into New York State Prison

New York State Police arrested two men from Rochester - one is accused of sneaking contraband into a prison the other is accused of promoting contraband in a prison. A 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were arrested on Friday, August 26, 2022. It is not clear if the men were together, but the incidents happened at the same prison. Guy M. Nguindou was charged with promoting prison contraband and Willie T. Manor was charged with introducing contraband into Attica Correctional Facility. NYS Police did not specify what item(s) the men were found to have. Both men were transported to the NY State Police precinct in Warsaw. Nguindou and Manor are both due in the town of Attica court in September 2022.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy