West Reading, PA

beckershospitalreview.com

Innovation

York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health is collaborating with General Catalyst on digital health and innovation, the fourth such partnership for the venture capital firm that's rapidly expanding into healthcare. The two sides aim to improve the quality, value and equity of care through technology. "Our collaboration with General Catalyst provides a...
beckershospitalreview.com

Penn State Health wraps construction on new medical center

Penn State Health in Hershey, Pa., has finished construction on its new acute care facility. Lancaster (Pa.) Medical Center is expected to open Oct. 3 and is 341,000 square feet, according to the health system's website. It has six stories and 132 private patient beds in addition to 10 observation beds.
beckershospitalreview.com

Penn State Health hospital president departs

Deborah Berini is no longer president of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey (Pa.) Medical Center, according to a health system statement shared with Becker's on Aug. 30. The statement did not give a reason for Ms. Berini's departure and indicated plans to conduct a national search for her replacement.
beckershospitalreview.com

St. Luke's University Health to build 'green space' on former hospital site

Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health will transform the former Palmerton (Pa.) Hospital into a public green space following the facility's demolition this fall. The hospital was closed after the health system acquired Blue Mountain State Health System. St. Luke's then began construction on St. Luke's Hospital Carbon Campus in Lehighton, Pa.
