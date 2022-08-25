CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming has filed a motion to intervene in a pair of cases filed by advocacy groups challenging Bureau of Land Management oil and gas lease sale held earlier this summer, according to a release from Governor Mark Gordon’s office. The sale for extraction on federal lands was the first approved since President Joe Biden took office and imposed a moratorium, and fewer parcels were auctioned than originally proposed. 123 of the 173 federal parcels challenged in the suit are located in Wyoming, the release said. Environmental coalitions including The Wilderness Society, Friends of the Earth, and The Dakota Resource Council h are among the parties in two suits filed suit in federal court protesting the sale. They allege that it violated the National Environmental Policy Act and the Administrative Procedure Act, and the greenhouse gases produced “will collectively cause billions of dollars in social and environmental harm to people and the planet.” Wyoming is countering in both suits, saying that if they succeed, the state’s sovereign and economic interests will be adversely affected. “The filings note that the oil and gas lease sale collected over $13 million in bonus bids, entitling the State to more than $6 million in revenue,” the release said. “In addition, if the lawsuits are successful Wyoming will not receive its share of rentals and federal mineral royalties from the leased parcels.” Montana, Oklahoma and Utah are also party to one of the suits. Wyoming notes in its motion that the BLM had evaluated impacts to groundwater, wildlife, and other resources, including working with Wyoming Game and Fish, and filed a Finding of No Significant Impact. Plaintiff’s in the suit say those FNSIs are “at odds with the voluminous body of scientific evidence discussed in each of the challenged [assessments].” The filings note that the oil and gas lease sale collected over $13 million in bonus bids, entitling the State to more than $6 million in revenue. “In addition, if the lawsuits are successful Wyoming will not receive its share of rentals and federal mineral royalties from the leased parcel,” the release said. Wyoming’s motions to intervene can be found here and here.

WYOMING STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO