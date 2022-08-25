ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

cowboystatedaily.com

Luke Bell: The Passing Of A Wyoming Troubador

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I first met Luke Bell in front of the Buckhorn Bar in Laramie. It must have been a dozen years or so ago. He was sitting cross-legged on the sidewalk, busking for spare change with his hat upside down beside him. He was trying to put together enough money to go inside and buy a beer.
county17.com

Obituary: Christian Dean Knigge

Christian Dean Knigge: October 21, 1965 – August 21, 2022. Christian Dean Knigge, Gillette resident, 56, died on Aug 21, 2022 at his home from suicide. Dean was the first born of Buzz and Kay (Nielsen) Knigge on October 21, 1965 in Jackson Hole, WY. Dean grew up in...
WyoPreps

Cheyenne East Races Past Campbell County

Cheyenne East has some very high hopes in football this season and the Thunderbirds made a statement right off the bat with a 47-28 win over Campbell County on Friday night at Okie Blanchard Stadium. East scored the first 40 points of the game all in the first half and received 3 touchdowns from Sheridan transfer Dom Kaszas. He scored on an 8-yard run in the first quarter, which was followed by a 34-yard TD, and caught a 23-yard pass from Cam Hayes for a score in the 3rd quarter. Drew Jackson, Jensen Renton, and Jakob Culver also scored touchdowns for East with Jackson rining up 100 yards on the ground plus 109 yards worth of balls through the air.
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Girls Swimming Team Starts 2022 Season at Gillette

Sheridan placed 5th out of 10 teams in Friday’s relay competition, and 4th out of 8 teams in Saturday’s Pentathlon. The next scheduled swim meets are scheduled for Friday, September 2nd at Natrona, and Saturday, September 3rd at Buffalo. Friday’s Relay Results:. Saturday’s Pentathlon Results:
K2 Radio

Wyoming Most Expensive State to Own a Car According to Report

According to a report by Doxo, people in Wyoming pay the most when it comes to average auto loans and auto insurance. In 2022, people in Wyoming have paid on average $307 a month for auto insurance and an average of $511 a month in auto loans, with 93% of households paying for the former and 85% of households paying for the latter.
oilcity.news

Wyoming riding heat wave into Labor Day weekend; Casper to see high near 90

CASPER, Wyo. — Don’t let the cool morning fool you: High pressure has settled into Wyoming and that will mean clear skies, dry conditions and hot temperatures into the Labor Day holiday weekend. “High pressure continues to build across the western US today, bringing some late summertime heat...
107.9 Jack FM

Which Wyoming Street Name Do You Think Is The Most Popular?

More than likely you've heard the song 'Where The Streets Have No Names', right? Good news for us, Wyoming is not that place. All over the country you can visit different cities and see some of the same street names as you would here in Wyoming. According to a Washington Post study a few years ago, there are over 1 million individual roads in the U.S., and some of the most popular streets in America are numbered, trees or named after Presidents.
county17.com

Obituaries: Honey; Franzen

Owen Michael Honey: August 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022. Owen passed away unexpectedly on August 22, 2022 at Campbell County Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family as they prepared to celebrate his arrival to the world. A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Owen M. Honey will held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with Father Bryce Lungren officiating; interment Upton Cemetery.
Branding Iron Online

Wyoming COVID-19 cases decline

The most recent reports published on August 21 by the Wyoming Department of Public Health show that COVID-19 cases are decreasing. The reports show an average of 61.3 cases per day in August, compared to a small spike in mid-July when cases hit an average of 197.1 cases per day. COVID-19 cases in the state hit an all time high in January at an average of 1,085.9. From January to March, reported cases dropped, hitting a low of 4.9.
NewsBreak
Sports
county17.com

Wyoming files motion against groups’ claims challenging federal lease sale

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming has filed a motion to intervene in a pair of cases filed by advocacy groups challenging Bureau of Land Management oil and gas lease sale held earlier this summer, according to a release from Governor Mark Gordon’s office. The sale for extraction on federal lands was the first approved since President Joe Biden took office and imposed a moratorium, and fewer parcels were auctioned than originally proposed. 123 of the 173 federal parcels challenged in the suit are located in Wyoming, the release said. Environmental coalitions including The Wilderness Society, Friends of the Earth, and The Dakota Resource Council h are among the parties in two suits filed suit in federal court protesting the sale. They allege that it violated the National Environmental Policy Act and the Administrative Procedure Act, and the greenhouse gases produced “will collectively cause billions of dollars in social and environmental harm to people and the planet.” Wyoming is countering in both suits, saying that if they succeed, the state’s sovereign and economic interests will be adversely affected. “The filings note that the oil and gas lease sale collected over $13 million in bonus bids, entitling the State to more than $6 million in revenue,” the release said. “In addition, if the lawsuits are successful Wyoming will not receive its share of rentals and federal mineral royalties from the leased parcels.” Montana, Oklahoma and Utah are also party to one of the suits. Wyoming notes in its motion that the BLM had evaluated impacts to groundwater, wildlife, and other resources, including working with Wyoming Game and Fish, and filed a Finding of No Significant Impact. Plaintiff’s in the suit say those FNSIs are “at odds with the voluminous body of scientific evidence discussed in each of the challenged [assessments].” The filings note that the oil and gas lease sale collected over $13 million in bonus bids, entitling the State to more than $6 million in revenue. “In addition, if the lawsuits are successful Wyoming will not receive its share of rentals and federal mineral royalties from the leased parcel,” the release said. Wyoming’s motions to intervene can be found here and here.
oilcity.news

Wyoming resident dies in motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan

CASPER, Wyo. — A 73-year-old Wyoming resident died Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. There were no witnesses, and the exact time of the crash is unknown, the highway patrol said. According to the report, the rider failed...
cowboystatedaily.com

‘Deadman’s Curve’ Takes Another Victim In Fiery Crash; WYDOT Launches Safety Campaign

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s a section of mountain highway just west of Buffalo in the Bighorns known locally as “Deadman’s Curve” that is aptly named, especially for out-of-state “flatland” drivers unaware or unbelieving of the dangers. Even with multiple safety measures in place, it continues to claim lives as authorities seek better accident prevention on the steep grade.
thetrek.co

Wyoming: Wind River Range (July 17-19)

A couple gave me a ride back to the trail, on the way to their own day hike. Back on trail, I started hiking over sage desert land, walking towards the Wind River Range. I soon met two ranchers, cutting brush on their land by the trail. They waved as I approached, gave me a cookie and told me to watch out for bears.
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Aug. 29

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
