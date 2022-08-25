Read full article on original website
Luke Bell: The Passing Of A Wyoming Troubador
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I first met Luke Bell in front of the Buckhorn Bar in Laramie. It must have been a dozen years or so ago. He was sitting cross-legged on the sidewalk, busking for spare change with his hat upside down beside him. He was trying to put together enough money to go inside and buy a beer.
If Wyoming Had Flavor, Locals Think It Would Be One of These…
Last week, we asked, "if Wyoming had a flavor, what would it be?" and I had such a fun time going through the answers. "Wyoming wouldn’t have a flavor cause Wyoming doesn’t exist." I get this every time I travel. People always ask me "Wyoming? I've never met...
Wyoming seniors hit the gym
Can you imagine 90-year-olds doing deadlifts and squats in a weight-lifting gym? That’s exactly what’s happening in Cody.
Obituary: Christian Dean Knigge
Christian Dean Knigge: October 21, 1965 – August 21, 2022. Christian Dean Knigge, Gillette resident, 56, died on Aug 21, 2022 at his home from suicide. Dean was the first born of Buzz and Kay (Nielsen) Knigge on October 21, 1965 in Jackson Hole, WY. Dean grew up in...
Cheyenne East Races Past Campbell County
Cheyenne East has some very high hopes in football this season and the Thunderbirds made a statement right off the bat with a 47-28 win over Campbell County on Friday night at Okie Blanchard Stadium. East scored the first 40 points of the game all in the first half and received 3 touchdowns from Sheridan transfer Dom Kaszas. He scored on an 8-yard run in the first quarter, which was followed by a 34-yard TD, and caught a 23-yard pass from Cam Hayes for a score in the 3rd quarter. Drew Jackson, Jensen Renton, and Jakob Culver also scored touchdowns for East with Jackson rining up 100 yards on the ground plus 109 yards worth of balls through the air.
Sheridan Girls Swimming Team Starts 2022 Season at Gillette
Sheridan placed 5th out of 10 teams in Friday’s relay competition, and 4th out of 8 teams in Saturday’s Pentathlon. The next scheduled swim meets are scheduled for Friday, September 2nd at Natrona, and Saturday, September 3rd at Buffalo. Friday’s Relay Results:. Saturday’s Pentathlon Results:
Wyoming Most Expensive State to Own a Car According to Report
According to a report by Doxo, people in Wyoming pay the most when it comes to average auto loans and auto insurance. In 2022, people in Wyoming have paid on average $307 a month for auto insurance and an average of $511 a month in auto loans, with 93% of households paying for the former and 85% of households paying for the latter.
Wyoming riding heat wave into Labor Day weekend; Casper to see high near 90
CASPER, Wyo. — Don’t let the cool morning fool you: High pressure has settled into Wyoming and that will mean clear skies, dry conditions and hot temperatures into the Labor Day holiday weekend. “High pressure continues to build across the western US today, bringing some late summertime heat...
Which Wyoming Street Name Do You Think Is The Most Popular?
More than likely you've heard the song 'Where The Streets Have No Names', right? Good news for us, Wyoming is not that place. All over the country you can visit different cities and see some of the same street names as you would here in Wyoming. According to a Washington Post study a few years ago, there are over 1 million individual roads in the U.S., and some of the most popular streets in America are numbered, trees or named after Presidents.
Love Fly-Fishing? Check Out This Wyoming Ranch That’s For Sale
If you're a big fly-fisherman, love to hunt and have been looking for your own slice of the Wyoming heaven, your search may be over. The Encampment River Ranch in Southern Wyoming is up for sale. The price tag is $7.2 million and from the looks of it, worth every penny.
Obituaries: Honey; Franzen
Owen Michael Honey: August 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022. Owen passed away unexpectedly on August 22, 2022 at Campbell County Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family as they prepared to celebrate his arrival to the world. A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Owen M. Honey will held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with Father Bryce Lungren officiating; interment Upton Cemetery.
Wyoming COVID-19 cases decline
The most recent reports published on August 21 by the Wyoming Department of Public Health show that COVID-19 cases are decreasing. The reports show an average of 61.3 cases per day in August, compared to a small spike in mid-July when cases hit an average of 197.1 cases per day. COVID-19 cases in the state hit an all time high in January at an average of 1,085.9. From January to March, reported cases dropped, hitting a low of 4.9.
Wyoming files motion against groups’ claims challenging federal lease sale
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming has filed a motion to intervene in a pair of cases filed by advocacy groups challenging Bureau of Land Management oil and gas lease sale held earlier this summer, according to a release from Governor Mark Gordon’s office. The sale for extraction on federal lands was the first approved since President Joe Biden took office and imposed a moratorium, and fewer parcels were auctioned than originally proposed. 123 of the 173 federal parcels challenged in the suit are located in Wyoming, the release said. Environmental coalitions including The Wilderness Society, Friends of the Earth, and The Dakota Resource Council h are among the parties in two suits filed suit in federal court protesting the sale. They allege that it violated the National Environmental Policy Act and the Administrative Procedure Act, and the greenhouse gases produced “will collectively cause billions of dollars in social and environmental harm to people and the planet.” Wyoming is countering in both suits, saying that if they succeed, the state’s sovereign and economic interests will be adversely affected. “The filings note that the oil and gas lease sale collected over $13 million in bonus bids, entitling the State to more than $6 million in revenue,” the release said. “In addition, if the lawsuits are successful Wyoming will not receive its share of rentals and federal mineral royalties from the leased parcels.” Montana, Oklahoma and Utah are also party to one of the suits. Wyoming notes in its motion that the BLM had evaluated impacts to groundwater, wildlife, and other resources, including working with Wyoming Game and Fish, and filed a Finding of No Significant Impact. Plaintiff’s in the suit say those FNSIs are “at odds with the voluminous body of scientific evidence discussed in each of the challenged [assessments].” The filings note that the oil and gas lease sale collected over $13 million in bonus bids, entitling the State to more than $6 million in revenue. “In addition, if the lawsuits are successful Wyoming will not receive its share of rentals and federal mineral royalties from the leased parcel,” the release said. Wyoming’s motions to intervene can be found here and here.
Wyoming resident dies in motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan
CASPER, Wyo. — A 73-year-old Wyoming resident died Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. There were no witnesses, and the exact time of the crash is unknown, the highway patrol said. According to the report, the rider failed...
‘Deadman’s Curve’ Takes Another Victim In Fiery Crash; WYDOT Launches Safety Campaign
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s a section of mountain highway just west of Buffalo in the Bighorns known locally as “Deadman’s Curve” that is aptly named, especially for out-of-state “flatland” drivers unaware or unbelieving of the dangers. Even with multiple safety measures in place, it continues to claim lives as authorities seek better accident prevention on the steep grade.
Wyoming: Wind River Range (July 17-19)
A couple gave me a ride back to the trail, on the way to their own day hike. Back on trail, I started hiking over sage desert land, walking towards the Wind River Range. I soon met two ranchers, cutting brush on their land by the trail. They waved as I approached, gave me a cookie and told me to watch out for bears.
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Aug. 29
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Wyoming Game and Fish asking for hunters’ help in tracking CWD this year
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is again asking hunters for help in collecting lymph node samples from deer and elk in order to monitor for chronic wasting disease. For 2022, samples are requested across Wyoming in key deer and elk hunt areas and are mandatory...
Hundreds of Elk Rolling Through a Big Field in Colorado
There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
Throw Out Your ‘Go Brandon’ Sign, Explicit Language Is Protected In Wyoming
SUBLETTE COUNTY – A Big Piney resident’s large sign fastened to the front fence that says “F– Biden” is protected free speech, even if neighbors are concerned about the “offensive” F word. That was the consensus from the town’s attorney Doug Mason and...
