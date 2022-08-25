Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Related
Florida Dad Accused of Shooting 5-Year-Old and 8-Year-Old in the Head
A man in Tampa, Florida, has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting his 5-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son in the head. The 5-year-old was pronounced dead after being rushed to a hospital, while the 8-year-old is in critical condition, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Sheriff Chad Chronister told reporters at a Tuesday press conference that the father, 30-year-old Jermaine Lavanda Bass, claimed the shooting was accidental when authorities first arrived at the scene Monday night. “You don’t accidentally shoot your children three to four times in the head,” he said, calling the case “extremely disturbing.” The children’s mother had reportedly just put the kids to bed when she went into the other room and then heard gunshots, initially thinking they had been fired outside the home. It was only after she ran outside and found a neighbor calling 911 that she learned the victims were her own children; the sheriff said Bass came out of the house carrying the gravely wounded 8-year-old, saying, “call for help.” Police found the 5-year-old in her bed a short time later.Read it at ABC Action News
Video shows police officer wrangling 7-foot gator at local elementary school
BARTOW, Fla. — If you're going to come across an alligator, it only makes sense it would happen at Spessard Holland Elementary in Polk County — you know, the home of the gators!. Dr. Lacey Golden, the school's principal, was in for a surprise Tuesday morning when she...
Clearwater officer struck by fleeing suspect’s car, police say
A Clearwater police officer was hit by a suspect Monday morning while investigating a shots fired call, according to arrest documents.
Clearwater man chucks pizza at senior, gets felony charge, deputies say
A Clearwater man was charged with two felonies for throwing pizza at a person 65 years or older during an argument Sunday afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Assistant manager for Clearwater Dollar Tree stages robbery with teen son, steals $5K: police
An assistant manager at a Clearwater Dollar Tree was arrested Monday after using her 15-year-old son to stage a robbery in a plot to steal from the store, according to police.
911 call: Woman trapped indoors before Sarasota deputies shoot, kill man with gun
SARASOTA, Fla. — A woman on the line with a 911 dispatcher grew increasingly upset as 47-year-old Brian Underwood threatened to shoot her if she tried escaping, the recording revealed. Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies who responded Sunday morning to the home on Tarawa Drive would shoot and kill...
‘Stylish woman’ wanted in Polk County Walmart theft, sheriff’s office says
Polk County deputies are looking for a woman who is believed to be involved in a theft at a Mulberry Walmart.
Family of missing Pasco woman wants to fund new search
The case of a missing Tampa Bay area woman has taken a tragic turn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Port Richey high school student may have carried airsoft gun on campus, deputies say
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A student at a Mitchell High School in New Port Richey saw another student carry what appeared to be a gun in their waistband on Tuesday, deputies say. The incident was not reported until after the end of the day. Authorities later determined the...
fox13news.com
Tampa man who claimed he wasn't driving during deadly crash sentenced to 20 years
TAMPA, Fla. - Prosecutors say gas station surveillance shows Jeremy Guerrero getting into the driver’s seat of a car that later crashed, killing 57-year-old Maria Perez on Interstate 75 in November 2019. They say Guerrero was drunk and high on meth when he plowed into Perez's vehicle. Last year...
2 Tampa women arrested for burning children with hot pot, police say
The Tampa Police Department said two women are facing charges for intentionally burning young children with a hot pot.
1 child dead, another critical after father allegedly shoots them in the head
A father is facing a first-degree murder charge after authorities said he shot and killed his 5-year-old daughter and also shot his 8-year-old son in Tampa Monday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deputies find missing 13-year-old from Zephyrhills
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing-endangered 13-year-old out of Zephyrhills.
Deputies: Man arrested after admitting to killing woman at Bradenton motel
BRADENTON, Fla. — A man was arrested after he admitted to killing a woman at America's Best Value Inn in Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded just after 1 p.m. Sunday to the motel on 57th Circle East to reports of a woman found unresponsive in a room.
Biker Arrested in Murder of Possible Informant
Pinellas sheriff says victim was killed execution style
Winter Haven 17-year-old accused of drug possession, police say
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A 17-year-old was accused of having possession of multiple drugs on Friday after authorities served a search warrant at the teen's home in Winter Haven, police say. The warrant was obtained after there were a lot of tips about narcotic sales coming from the teen's...
Tampa PD, homicide victim's family asks public for tips in investigation
The family of a man shot and killed, along with the Tampa Police Department, asked for the public's help finding those responsible for the homicide.
10NEWS
2 young children shot in Tampa: 1 dies, other in critical condition
TAMPA, Fla. — One child is dead and another is critically injured following a shooting in Tampa, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said the shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. Monday at a home located on Heritage Club Drive near Gazebo Pond Lane. When deputies arrived, they...
Man accused of selling drugs to Plant High teen pleads guilty in her death
TAMPA, Fla. — It’s been five years since a 17-year-old Tampa Bay-area teenager died from a drug overdose. After all this time, the family of Katie Golden says they now have closure after the person accused of selling her the deadly drugs pleaded guilty to manslaughter. “She is...
Ongoing investigation of motorcycle gang murder case leads to murder arrest
PCSO stated that 48-year-old Paul Mogilevsky has been charged with the alleged murder of 46-year-old Dominick Paternoster.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 2