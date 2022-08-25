Read full article on original website
Yavapai County Comprehensive Plan Congress Outreach
Yavapai County Supervisor Harry Oberg and the Development Services Department is holding an informational outreach event and Community Meeting on Thursday, September 1st from 5:30 pm-7:00 pm at the Grace Bible Chapel. Come see the Development Services staff and learn about the Comprehensive Plan update process. Your participation in this planning process is essential.
Labor Day Closures for Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley
With Labor Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the closures happening in Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley. Town of Prescott Valley. The Town of Prescott Valley offices will be closed in observance of...
Prescott Valley Park Ave Closed for Utility Installation
Starting the first week of September, utility work will begin for underground utility installation for the LEGADO project in the Prescott Valley Town Center. During this time Park Avenue will be closed at Glassford Hill Road through the Town Center area. Earth Resources (ERC) will be working in the areas...
HOPE FEST AZ Returns to Downtown Prescott
Northern Arizona’s premier community gathering HOPE FEST AZ 2022 – the 10th annual will take place on Saturday, September 10th, on the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza from 10:00 am-9:00 pm. The mission of Hopefest is to Serve Veterans, Active Military, First Responders, their Families, and the Vulnerable of...
Teen Safety Table Returns to Prescott Valley Library
The Prescott Valley Police Department is hosting its first “Teen Safety Table” for the 22-23 school year on Thursday, August 31, at the Prescott Valley Library. The table will be staffed from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Our Crime Prevention Officers will be on-site to provide educational information...
Yavapai College Police Promotes Two to Detective Ranks
The Yavapai College Police Department has promoted two of its finest to the rank of detective. The detective titles for Travis Munday and Megyn Felton are the first for the YCPD in many years, owing to sheer determination on the part of each of the officers and the agency’s leadership.
Sedona’s WagFest and Fair Returns Sept 17
The city of Sedona’s Parks and Recreation Department invites all dog lovers to the WagFest & Fair, on Sept. 17, 2022, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Posse Grounds Park Pavilion. This free dog lover’s event will feature canine resource vendors showcasing the area’s best dog-related products and services, a free raffle, and interactive presentations by canine experts.
Five Live Bands to be Showcased at Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit
Grammy nominated singer, songwriter Candace Devine stepped up to help out the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit by lining up the main stage bands for the September outdoor event. Candace’s production company is Further West Productions, a production company that pays it forward. Their mission is to create content and events that showcase local artists, as well as creatives around the globe. Her band is Ponderosa Grove. Meanwhile Jett from Founding Fathers Collective and King Copper Jazz band stepped in to line up the campground bands. Teamwork!
How to Grow Radio Red Sage
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shared the Plant of the Week last Friday. Here is your breakdown on how to grow Radio Red Sage. The longest blooming sage in crimson-red that signals spring with continual flowers that broadcast right through Autumn. Hummingbirds and gardeners alike fall for this knee-high bloomer that deserves a prominent location in the garden’s hotter spots. Keep lightly clipped for a low informal hedge or a single specimen in borders or courtyard containers. Javelina and deer-proof.
What Will the 2022 Football Season Look Like for the Prescott Badgers and Bradshaw Bears?
This week Torrence Dunham takes an inside look at previewing the Prescott and Bradshaw Mountain high schools’ football season. What are the coaches looking forward to and how do they think their teams will perform?. Listen in on Cast11’s “Talkin’ Central AZ Sports” with Torrence Dunham:...
