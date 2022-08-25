Grammy nominated singer, songwriter Candace Devine stepped up to help out the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit by lining up the main stage bands for the September outdoor event. Candace’s production company is Further West Productions, a production company that pays it forward. Their mission is to create content and events that showcase local artists, as well as creatives around the globe. Her band is Ponderosa Grove. Meanwhile Jett from Founding Fathers Collective and King Copper Jazz band stepped in to line up the campground bands. Teamwork!

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 22 HOURS AGO