1 dead, 2 hurt after SUV rolls over on I-40 in Quay County
QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KVII) — One person is dead and two others were hurt in a rollover crash on I-40 East near San Jon on Thursday afternoon. According to the New Mexico State Police, at about 12:15 p.m., state police officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover on I-40 eastbound to the east of San Jon.
Train wreck causes closure at US 60, FM 2943
HEREFORD, Texas (KVII) — A train wreck in Hereford is causing closures along Highway 60 on Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. FM 2943 has been closed at US 60 because of the crash. According to the Deaf Smith County Sheriff's Office, a truck tried to...
