QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KVII) — One person is dead and two others were hurt in a rollover crash on I-40 East near San Jon on Thursday afternoon. According to the New Mexico State Police, at about 12:15 p.m., state police officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover on I-40 eastbound to the east of San Jon.

