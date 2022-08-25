ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saxton, PA

Gas prices lowered in Saxton during ‘True Cost of Washington’ Tour

By Courtney Murphy
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jQIwC_0hVUxYFc00

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dozens of cars were ready to fill up their tanks in Saxton Thursday as part of the Americans for Prosperity’s True Cost of Washington Tour .

The campaign offered Unleaded 87 at $2.38 per gallon, the national average price of gas the day President Biden took office. They also spoke with people about policies driving inflation and expressed how lawmakers could change that.

“I got to do some errands anyway. I’m going to use my husband’s truck and I’m going to make sure it fills up because when are you going to get $2.38 again,” Saxton Resident Sherice Williams said.

ORIGINAL STORY: True Cost Tour: Gas $2.38/gallon in Saxton Thursday

People who came out saw this as a relief from other high costs. Saxton marked the campaign’s fifth stop in Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

SCASD leads Centre Solar Power Purchasing Agreement

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Area School District is leading 14 Centre County agencies in an agreement to purchase solar power. With the exponential growth of the Pennsylvania solar market over the last few years, the district said they’re interested in identifying a long-term, competitive source of electricity that meets evolving sustainability […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Centre Comms join growing list against bigger trucks

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With heavier trucks on our roadways, crashes could increase up to 400% according to the Department of Transportation. About 3,500 law enforcement officers and safety leaders nationwide are speaking up about these dangers and supporting the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks (CABT). The non-profit coalition advocates for highway safety and sound […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Route 4010 in Altoona to undergo roadwork

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that high friction surface treatment will start on a ¾ mile of Route 4010 (17th Street) in Altoona. The work will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Beginning Tuesday, the contractor will begin work under nighttime traffic patterns. The project limits on 4010 (17th […]
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Saxton, PA
City
Prosperity, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
therecord-online.com

DCNR names new forester for Sproul State Forest

HARRISBURG, PA – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today announced the appointment of Gregory Kisko as the District Forester for Sproul State Forest in Clinton and Centre counties, which is in the Pennsylvania Wilds. “Greg has risen to every challenge in his time...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding to Train Apprentices to Meet Consumer Demand for Locally Grown Vegetables in Pennsylvania

Departments of Community and Economic Development and Agriculture to hold press conference and tour LEAF Project at 9:30 AM today, 554 Warm Springs Rd., Landisburg, PA. Governor Tom Wolf is continuing to invest in the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $293,070 in new funding to help Pasa Sustainable Agriculture (Pasa) enhance their Diversified Vegetable Pre-Apprenticeship and Diversified Vegetable Apprenticeship programs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Cambria County multi-road resurfacing project to begin

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work will start Tuesday, September 6, on a project that will resurface three roadways in Vintondale Borough, Jackson and Black townships, Cambria County. Beginning Tuesday, the contractor will begin work on the project that is for the pavement preservation of three roads: […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Americans For Prosperity#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

Dr. Oz continues to traverse through Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Dr. Mehmet Oz traveled through central Pennsylvania again, making stops in Blair County. “You have the most radical candidate, literally the most radical candidate in a contested Senate race in the entire country in John Fetterman,” Oz said. “And you’ve got me, who’s an outsider […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Customers buying meat in bulk, prices up 11%

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meat prices are up 11% from last year and it’s forcing changes to shopping habits. “We’re selling bulk hamburger, like 50-pound bags,” Janice Brenneman, owner of Brenneman’s Meat Market in Huntingdon said. More than 70% of Americans have adjusted how they buy meat because of inflation according to surveys at […]
HUNTINGDON, PA
abc23.com

Somerset County Gas Leak

A gas line was hit by construction workers in Somerset County causing it to rupture. County dispatch says Windber and Scalp Level Fire Departments were called to the area of Terrapin and Falcon Drive in Paint Township. Officials say no one was injured. No other details are available.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WTAJ

Applebee’s looking to move locations in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The neighborhood may be eating good at a new Applebee’s location in Altoona. The restaurant chain is reportedly looking to move from it’s Logan Valley Mall location and into the old Bob Evans building on Plank Road. Before the movement can be finalized, a public council must be held to vote on […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Burgi’s Low-Life Riders Charity Ride to benefit 4 Blair County kids

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 19th annual Burgi’s Low–Life Riders Charity Ride is set for this weekend with its proceeds benefiting four local children with medical conditions. The ride is set for Sunday, Sept. 4, starting at Roadhouse Harley Davidson In Duncansville. Opening ceremonies start at 10:30 a.m., and kickstands will go up at […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Blair County home catches fire, woman rescued by police

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Allegheny Township Police rescued a woman after she was trapped inside her home early Tuesday morning. The Allegheny Township Fire Department said it received a call for a fire at 2:45 a.m. on Orangewood Drive, and when they arrived, police were already rescuing the homeowner from the back of her […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Free COVID Care Bags to be handed out at Silver Lining Drive-In

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– More COVID testing kits along with other supplies will be handed out for free this weekend in Bedford County. At the Silver Lining Drive-In located at the Bedford County Fairgrounds, the Bedford Family Health Center will be giving out COVID Care Bags. The bags are going to be handed out from […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Johnstown Violence Trend Concerns Officials

Following last week’s shooting in Johnstown, the number of homicides in Cambria County has now reached double digits for this year alone. We reached out to law enforcement officials and local community members to see what’s being done to stop the violent trend. Cambria County District Attorney Greg...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Shapiro makes a stop at Grange Fair in Centre County

CENTRE HALL, Pa. (WTAJ)– Democratic candidate for governor Josh Shapiro made a stop at the Grange Fair this afternoon. Shapiro is continuing to ramp up his ground game, now just 73 days from election day. “I was in Perry and Juniata, Mifflin, here in Centre County, I’ll be in Venango County shortly,” said Shapiro. “And […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County Inn catches fire, 3 rooms burned

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Crews responded to a fire at a Somerset County Inn on Monday, Aug. 29. The fire started sometime in the evening at the Knights Inn. According to the Somerset Fire Departments Jim Clark, the fire started on the backside of the inn and spread to three rooms. What caused the […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy