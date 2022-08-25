Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Are You Brave Enough to Walk Along This Terrifying Shark Bridge in New JerseyTravel MavenCamden, NJ
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Daycare Owner Faces 15 Years In Prison For Tax EvasionTaxBuzzWilmington, DE
What to Eat at the 1st Annual Fall for Ardmore FestivalMarilyn JohnsonArdmore, PA
Related
fox29.com
Police: Man fires shots into air on Market Street in Old City, no injuries reported
Authorities are investigating after they say a man fired shots into the air along a popular tourist hot spot in Philadelphia. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made, according to police.
fox29.com
1 suspect wanted, 1 arrested for murder of Philadelphia man in Atlantic City, officials say
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - A suspect is still on the loose after a man was shot to death in Atlantic City last week, according to the prosecutor's office. Officials say 31-year-old Jordan Eaddy, of Philadelphia, was killed during a shooting on the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue on Thursday. Two...
fox29.com
Officials: Teen handcuffed by possible police impersonator during traffic stop in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - Reports of a police impersonator in Chester County have prompted an investigation, and now law enforcement are asking for the public's help. A 17-year-old boy told police he was pulled over by a black Ford Taurus on Route 340 in Caln Township Thursday morning. He says...
fox29.com
'Give me everything': Suspects accused of robbing student at North Philadelphia gas station sought, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of robbing a student at a North Philadelphia gas station. According to police, the robbery occurred on Thursday, August 25 at 7:23 p.m. at a gas station on the 2300 block of Ridge Avenue. Authorities say the victim...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox29.com
'Could've been a real tragedy': Fleeing criminal speeds past stopped school bus in Pottstown, police say
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - One community's first day of school was just moments away from taking a tragic turn, and now police are looking for the driver they say would have been responsible. A school bus was picking up students for their first day of school Monday morning when a...
fox29.com
Video: Suspects caught on camera robbing North Philadelphia Rite Aid at gunpoint
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a Rite Aid in North Philadelphia. Police say the robbery occurred on Thursday, August 25 at 6:46 p.m. at the Rite Aid located on W Dauphin Street. Officers with the 22nd District responded and...
fox29.com
Wanted man caught, arrested during catalytic converter theft in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. - A wanted man is off the streets after police say he was taken into custody for new crimes last week. Police were responding to a catalytic convertor theft in progress when they found 43-year-old Reda Enhali. The alleged theft occurred near 7th and North Broom Streets in...
fox29.com
Double shooting at Kensington property leaves 2 men in critical condition, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Two men are in the hospital in critical condition after they were shot in Kensington. According to police, the two men were shot in the rear bedroom on the second floor of a property on the 1800 block of E Clementine Street just before 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox29.com
Pennsylvania man accused of strangling woman during road rage incident in Wildwood, police say
NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. - A Pennsylvania man turned himself in after police say he strangled a woman during a road rage incident in Wildwood earlier this month. Authorities say on Aug. 20, 49-year-old Christopher Krier was driving erratically and tailgating another vehicle near the area of 13th and New Jersey avenues.
fox29.com
Man pleads guilty in stray bullet death of girl, 9, sleeping in New Jersey home
BRIDGETON, N.J. - One of the three remaining defendants in the death of a 9-year-old girl hit by a stray bullet in her New Jersey home four years ago has entered a plea in the case. Local news websites reported Tuesday that 22-year-old Charles Gamble pleaded guilty last week to...
fox29.com
Police: Man arrested after assaulting woman, barricading with juveniles inside Kensington house
PHILADELPHIA - A barricade situation in Kensington ended with a man being taken into custody by authorities Sunday morning. Police say responded to reports of a man with gun assaulting a woman inside a house on the 3200 block of A Street around 5 a.m. He then reportedly barricaded himself...
fox29.com
Police: 3 people hospitalized after being shot on elementary school playground in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after three people were shot near a playground at a Kensington elementary school. According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday at the Frances E. Willard Elementary School. Police say they found a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the arms on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox29.com
Man found guilty of murder in 2020 shooting of transgender woman in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A man has been convicted of murder in the death of a 29-year-old transgender woman in West Philadelphia nearly two years ago, according to the Philadelphia's DA Office. Tracy "Mia" Green, 29, died after she was reportedly shot once in the arm and once in the neck on...
fox29.com
Police looking for information after young woman killed in Roosevelt Boulevard hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA - A young woman is dead after police say she struck by a vehicle that just kept driving, as an investigation into her death gets underway. The 21-year-old woman was reportedly hit while laying on Roosevelt Boulevard between Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue early Monday morning - an intersection described as "very dangerous" by one witness.
fox29.com
Man, 20, shot inside Rhawnhurst hookah lounge, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Rwanhurst on Sunday night. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 7000 block of Castor Avenue at the Ali Baba Hookah Lounge just after 12:30 a.m. Authorities say someone inside a dark-colored vehicle fired several shots...
fox29.com
Authorities investigating 'suspicious' death of woman found inside Burlington County home
FLORENCE TWP., N.J. - Authorities in Burlington County are investigating the suspicious death of a woman who was found inside a residence Monday afternoon. A spokesperson for the Burlington County Prosecutors Office said the unnamed woman was found dead inside a home on the 200 block of Birch Hollow Drive in Florence Township.
fox29.com
SW Philadelphia double shooting critically injures 1 man, police say
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Police in Southwest Philadelphia are investigating a double shooting that left one victim in critical condition. Officials say the shooting happened on the 6200 block of Buist Avenue Sunday afternoon, around 3 p.m. Two men were shot multiple times. A 22-year-old man had three bullet wounds in...
fox29.com
Community rallies behind husband, father badly hurt in wave accident at Delaware beach
PHILADELPHIA - A local man faces a long road to recovery after he was badly injured in a boogie boarding accident while vacationing on the Delaware beach. Barry Fragale, a husband and father of two, said he was on a boogie board in the water off Bethany Beach when a wave came crashing down on top of him.
fox29.com
Police searching for pair wanted in connection with Mayfair double shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a double shooting in Mayfair. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 4000 block of Magee Avenue on Thursday at 4:08 a.m. Officers responded to the scene for a report...
fox29.com
FBI: Agent injured after weapon discharges at Philadelphia federal building
PHILADELPHIA - The FBI is investigating the discharge of a weapon that injured an agent at a Philadelphia federal building. According to the FBI's Philadelphia Division, the agency is reviewing the discharge of a firearm that occurred Monday morning in the loading dock of the William J. Green Jr. Federal Building on Arch Street.
Comments / 0