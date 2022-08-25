Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Fun For Less in Chicago: Museum of Science and Industry Free DaysLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
2022 NBA Draft Review: Chicago BullsAdrian HolmanChicago, IL
Drifting problem in ChicagoAdrian HolmanChicago, IL
Vidyadaan-Backpack Drive by Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, ChicagoJignesh DixitChicago, IL
Related
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Called Out LeBron James, Accuses Him Of Being Guilty Of The Russell Westbrook Slander
Russell Westbrook's situation with the Los Angeles Lakers is extremely confusing at the moment. The franchise recently acquired someone he has had a lot of beef in the past with, Patrick Beverley, which led to many taking it as a sign that Westbrook would be moved on. However, this was followed by LeBron James hyping up his star point guard on social media, which Beverley also responded to. There is no way to tell where Westbrook's career will go from here.
Detroit Pistons Land Draymond Green In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
In the NBA, there are no perfect plans. If there were an exact formula for success, everyone would try to follow it. Since only one team can win the NBA title, that would cancel the formula out. For example, rebuilding an NBA team is an inexact science. Generally, it’s understood...
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
James Harden, Kevin Durant Reunite Once Again
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was spotted celebrating Sixers star James Harden's birthday this week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
LeBron James And Savannah James Were Seen Dancing And Living It Up At A Kendrick Lamar Concert In Vancouver
The expectations from LeBron James for the coming season are as intense as they have ever been for the King. LeBron is no stranger to being asked to be perfect, he has been dealing with that since he was in high school. And with the Los Angeles Lakers not being able to make many significant changes to the roster so far, a lot seems to once again be resting on the shoulders of King James.
Yardbarker
Lakers Buzz: Trades, Mitchell, Westbrook, Reddish, Rose
The Lakers could get involved as a third team in a Donovan Mitchell trade with the Knicks, Marc Stein of Substack relays. If New York agrees to acquire Mitchell, they’ll likely send back several veteran players to Utah. Stein hears that Russell Westbrook could be sent to Utah in such an arrangement where some of New York’s package gets re-routed to Los Angeles.
Cleveland Cavaliers Land Jaylen Brown In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Being a general manager in the NBA is, first and foremost, a juggling act. The goal is to win an NBA championship. In order to do so, you have to have the most talented players you can on your roster. Sometimes, that means trading great players for even better ones.
Golden State Warriors Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Keeping up with the herd is difficult enough. Trying to stay ahead of them is a true challenge. Even still, trying to stay light-years ahead of them ought to be practically impossible. That’s as true in the NBA as it is anywhere else. After all, there are bright minds...
RELATED PEOPLE
sneakernews.com
Jordan 4 “Red Thunder” And More Restocking On Jordan SNKRS Reserve
Another restock on the SNKRS App in the form of the sporadically scheduled Jordan SNKRS Reserve is scheduled to go down today at 11am ET. Among the available pairs arriving exclusively through the SNKRKS App is the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Red Thunder”, Air Jordan 3 Retro “Pine Green”, Air Jordan 6 Retro Low “Lunar New Year”, Air Jordan 5 Retro “Green Bean”, Air Jordan 3 Retro “Cardinal Red”, and Air Jordan 5 Retro “Racer Blue”.
Julius Erving says NBA shouldn’t retire Kobe Bryant’s numbers: ‘I wouldn’t even try to compare Kobe Bryant to Bill Russell’
The prospect of the NBA retiring the numbers of Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant doesn’t sit well with Hall of Famer Julius Erving. TMZ Sports asked Erving about the league’s recent decision to retire the number of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, and he was also asked about the idea of the league retiring Bryant’s number.
Longtime NBA Player Pleads Guilty To Troubling Charges
A longtime NBA player has officially pled guilty to some troubling charges this week. Terrence Williams, a longtime NBA veteran, has reportedly pled guilty to aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud. The 36-year-old former NBA player was in the league from 2009-13 and continued...
Yardbarker
Luka Doncic Was Reportedly Playing Cards, Drinking Coke, And Smoking Cigarettes Before Slovenia's Loss To Germany
Luka Doncic might be just 23 years old, but the Dallas Mavericks superstar has already been to the Western Conference Finals. Although he was unable to carry the Mavs to the NBA Finals, it was still a great effort against a team of the Golden State Warriors' caliber. Luka was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BREAKING: Current NBA Star Reportedly Tears His Meniscus
On Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Gary Harris has torn his meniscus. The 27-year-old is currently on the Orlando Magic, and has also played for the Denver Nuggets.
Yardbarker
Carmelo Anthony Reportedly Has Interest In Re-Joining The New York Knicks
As a solid scoring veteran with 19 years of experience, Carmelo Anthony is a player that every team should be looking to sign this summer. And while things have been quiet for Melo so far this summer, that could be changing now due to developments in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes.
Yardbarker
Former USF guard Neena Pacholke reportedly dead by suicide
The women's basketball program of the University of South Florida Bulls sadly announced on Monday that it lost one of its own. According to TMZ Sports, former USF point guard Neena Pacholke was found dead by Wausau Police Department officials during a welfare check on Saturday morning. The story adds that Pacholke had made suicidal statements and that her younger sister, Kaitlynn Pacholke, confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times that the 27-year-old had died by suicide.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Says LeBron James Extension Gives L.A. ‘An Opportunity To Contend’
After possibly the most disappointing season in Los Angeles Lakers history, everyone within the organization came under fire for how things turned out. This goes from players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis all the way to the top of the Lakers as some began questioning whether the owner and president Jeanie Buss can continue the Lakers’ legacy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Jeff Teague Told LeBron James And The Cleveland Cavaliers That They Wouldn't Beat The Atlanta Hawks Again In 2016, The Cavs Swept Them For The Second Season In A Row
Until he finally moved to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, LeBron James had spent his entire career playing in the Eastern Conference in the NBA. His two stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as his well-publicized time with the Miami Heat, produced numerous Eastern Conference titles and trips to the Finals, as well as 3 championships for the King.
Yardbarker
Dwyane Wade Once Said Michael Jordan Will Be Forgotten In The GOAT Conversation By Future Generations: "They’re Gonna Forget About Jordan Like We Forget About Kareem."
The Chicago Bulls discovered a gold mind when they drafted Michael Jordan. Jordan took just a few seasons to get well-adjusted in the league, and following that, he never looked back. Behind MJ's amazing talent, the Chicago Bulls completed two three-peats and won six NBA Championships in the 1990s. Mike...
Lakers Land 2 Key Hornets Starters In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
It’s getting difficult to think of new ways to describe the Los Angeles Lakers 2021-22 NBA season. Allow us to briefly consult a thesaurus. Thank you for waiting. The Los Angeles Lakers 2021-22 season was catastrophic, calamitous, cataclysmic, and tragic. In case you were wondering, those are all synonyms for disastrous.
Comments / 0