Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Called Out LeBron James, Accuses Him Of Being Guilty Of The Russell Westbrook Slander

Russell Westbrook's situation with the Los Angeles Lakers is extremely confusing at the moment. The franchise recently acquired someone he has had a lot of beef in the past with, Patrick Beverley, which led to many taking it as a sign that Westbrook would be moved on. However, this was followed by LeBron James hyping up his star point guard on social media, which Beverley also responded to. There is no way to tell where Westbrook's career will go from here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

LeBron James And Savannah James Were Seen Dancing And Living It Up At A Kendrick Lamar Concert In Vancouver

The expectations from LeBron James for the coming season are as intense as they have ever been for the King. LeBron is no stranger to being asked to be perfect, he has been dealing with that since he was in high school. And with the Los Angeles Lakers not being able to make many significant changes to the roster so far, a lot seems to once again be resting on the shoulders of King James.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Lakers Buzz: Trades, Mitchell, Westbrook, Reddish, Rose

The Lakers could get involved as a third team in a Donovan Mitchell trade with the Knicks, Marc Stein of Substack relays. If New York agrees to acquire Mitchell, they’ll likely send back several veteran players to Utah. Stein hears that Russell Westbrook could be sent to Utah in such an arrangement where some of New York’s package gets re-routed to Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sneakernews.com

Jordan 4 “Red Thunder” And More Restocking On Jordan SNKRS Reserve

Another restock on the SNKRS App in the form of the sporadically scheduled Jordan SNKRS Reserve is scheduled to go down today at 11am ET. Among the available pairs arriving exclusively through the SNKRKS App is the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Red Thunder”, Air Jordan 3 Retro “Pine Green”, Air Jordan 6 Retro Low “Lunar New Year”, Air Jordan 5 Retro “Green Bean”, Air Jordan 3 Retro “Cardinal Red”, and Air Jordan 5 Retro “Racer Blue”.
BASKETBALL
Lakers Daily

Julius Erving says NBA shouldn’t retire Kobe Bryant’s numbers: ‘I wouldn’t even try to compare Kobe Bryant to Bill Russell’

The prospect of the NBA retiring the numbers of Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant doesn’t sit well with Hall of Famer Julius Erving. TMZ Sports asked Erving about the league’s recent decision to retire the number of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, and he was also asked about the idea of the league retiring Bryant’s number.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Pleads Guilty To Troubling Charges

A longtime NBA player has officially pled guilty to some troubling charges this week. Terrence Williams, a longtime NBA veteran, has reportedly pled guilty to aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud. The 36-year-old former NBA player was in the league from 2009-13 and continued...
NBA
Yardbarker

Carmelo Anthony Reportedly Has Interest In Re-Joining The New York Knicks

As a solid scoring veteran with 19 years of experience, Carmelo Anthony is a player that every team should be looking to sign this summer. And while things have been quiet for Melo so far this summer, that could be changing now due to developments in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes.
NBA
Yardbarker

Former USF guard Neena Pacholke reportedly dead by suicide

The women's basketball program of the University of South Florida Bulls sadly announced on Monday that it lost one of its own. According to TMZ Sports, former USF point guard Neena Pacholke was found dead by Wausau Police Department officials during a welfare check on Saturday morning. The story adds that Pacholke had made suicidal statements and that her younger sister, Kaitlynn Pacholke, confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times that the 27-year-old had died by suicide.
WAUSAU, WI
Yardbarker

Jeff Teague Told LeBron James And The Cleveland Cavaliers That They Wouldn't Beat The Atlanta Hawks Again In 2016, The Cavs Swept Them For The Second Season In A Row

Until he finally moved to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, LeBron James had spent his entire career playing in the Eastern Conference in the NBA. His two stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as his well-publicized time with the Miami Heat, produced numerous Eastern Conference titles and trips to the Finals, as well as 3 championships for the King.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Dwyane Wade Once Said Michael Jordan Will Be Forgotten In The GOAT Conversation By Future Generations: "They’re Gonna Forget About Jordan Like We Forget About Kareem."

The Chicago Bulls discovered a gold mind when they drafted Michael Jordan. Jordan took just a few seasons to get well-adjusted in the league, and following that, he never looked back. Behind MJ's amazing talent, the Chicago Bulls completed two three-peats and won six NBA Championships in the 1990s. Mike...
CHICAGO, IL

