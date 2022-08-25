Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
Stablecoin Issuer Tether Dismisses Wall Street Journal's Claim of Inadequate Reserves
Stablecoin issuer Tether has refuted claims made in a Wall Street Journal report in relation to uncertainty over its balance sheet. In an announcement on the company's website Tuesday, Tether said that U.S. Treasury bills have been the premier safe asset for decades in response to the Journal's claim that the company has a "thin cushion of equity."
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin and Ether Rebound Halts 3-Day Losing Streak
BTC and ETH Trade Higher to Begin the Week; Overnight Declines Offset by U.S. Markets. Bitcoin (BTC) started the week in positive territory, rising 3% on average trading volume. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rebounded on Monday following three consecutive days of losses. Ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by...
CoinDesk
Inflation Hedge or Not, Bitcoin's True Value Is Separation of Money and State
For the first week in a while, the non-crypto world was louder than the crypto world. How U.S. President Biden is paying off everyone’s student loans (through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program) How Fed Chair Jerome Powell was skiing with all his friends in the Tetons (at the...
CoinDesk
Ether, Bitcoin Could See Turbulence as Open Interest Leverage Ratio Soars to Record High
Traders love volatility, and Ethereum's ether (ETH) and bitcoin (BTC) could soon offer plenty of it. That's the message from observers tracking the so-called open interest leverage ratio. The metric is calculated by dividing the amount of dollars locked in open perpetual futures contracts by the market capitalization of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
It's not the 2008 foreclosure crisis, but a dark future is brewing for the housing market: Fewer new homes built and even higher prices
Homebuilders are struggling with higher costs and falling demand. It could incentivize them to build fewer new homes and raise prices even more.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Poised to Spike by Most Since January Amid Colder Weather
The difficulty of mining bitcoin (BTC) is expected to grow by around 9% on Wednesday as miners in North America begin ramping up production ahead of the cooler months. It will be one of the biggest upticks since August 2021, when miners began to come back online after the industry was banned in China, which at the time was home to 44% of mining activity.
CoinDesk
Coinbase Gets Hold-Equivalent Rating From Barclays on Crypto Regulatory Risk
Taking note of regulatory risk and exposure to retail trading revenue, Barclays (BCS) analyst Benjamin Budish initiated coverage of crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) with an equalweight rating and $80 price target. Challenges will linger for Coinbase despite some positive catalysts such as the Ethereum Merge and industry consolidation, said Budish...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinDesk
Slow Ventures Raises Stakes on Crypto Governance with ‘Timber sDAO’
The idealism of decentralized crypto ownership doesn't always play nice with the realities of U.S. securities law – especially when tokens and DAOs get involved. Even so, crypto-savvy venture capital firm Slow Ventures is trying to make it work. Its partners have been building a playbook for designing crypto clubs whose members have real power to tokenize, own, govern and trade real-world assets as part of a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) – attributes lacking from crypto’s better-known collectives, like ConstitutionDAO and LinksDAO.
CoinDesk
Crypto Coin AVAX Drops 11% After Self-Described Whistleblower Says Avalanche Weaponized Litigation Against Rivals
The AVAX token dropped to its lowest price since July 13 on Monday after a self-described "whistleblower" website accused Ava Labs, the company behind the Avalanche blockchain, paid lawyers to hurt competitors and keep regulators at bay. On Friday, Crypto Leaks, a self-proclaimed whistleblower, published a report saying that some...
CoinDesk
Singapore's Central Bank Wants to Foster Digital Assets, Restrict Crypto Speculation
Singapore's central bank wants to promote a digital asset ecosystem while restricting crypto speculation, said Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Menon insisted that this stance is not contradictory during his opening remarks at a Green Shoots Seminar on Monday. Green Shoots sessions are used...
CoinDesk
Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Placed Under Interim Judicial Management by Singapore Court
Troubled crypto lender Hodlnaut has been placed under interim judicial management (IJM), a form of creditor protection, three weeks after it froze withdrawals due to "difficult market conditions," according to an announcement. Judicial management is a form of debt restructuring that sees an entity manage the business, property and assets...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinDesk
South Korea Must Reverse Ineffective Ban on Crypto ICOs, Central Bank Says
South Korea's landmark crypto regulations will have to institutionalize initial coin offerings (ICO), which are currently banned in the country, the Bank of Korea said in a report published Monday. The country's financial regulator, the Financial Services Commission, prohibited local crypto companies from carrying out ICOs – a way of...
CoinDesk
CoinDesk Currency Select Index (CCYS)
The CoinDesk Currency Select Index (CCYS) is designed to measure the market capitalization weighted performance of some of the largest digital assets classified in the Currency Sector, excluding stablecoins, that meet certain trading, liquidity, and custody requirements. The CoinDesk Currency Select Index (CCYS) is designed to measure the market capitalization...
CoinDesk
FBI Asks DeFi Platforms to Increase Security Measures, Warns Crypto Investors Against Vulnerabilities
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has asked decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms to beef up security measures and warned investors against the vulnerabilities in those platforms. The FBI's warning comes as DeFi platforms, which do not use third parties to carry out financial transactions on the blockchain, have suffered several...
CoinDesk
Indonesia's Biggest Tech Firm Enters Crypto With Purchase of Local Exchange: Report
GoTo Gojek Tokopedia (GOTO), Indonesia's biggest tech company, has entered the cryptocurrency market with the purchase of local crypto exchange Kripto Maksima Koin, Reuters reported Monday. GoTo paid 124.84 billion rupiah ($8.38 million), according to the report, citing a statement to Indonesia's stock exchange regulator. The tech firm, which was...
CoinDesk
El Salvador’s Bitcoin Bond Delays Continue; Investor Interest Wanes: Report
El Salvador’s so-called Volcano Bond offering continues to face delays from a lack of investor interest and a legislative holdup, according to a report in Fortune. President Najib Bukele announced plans to raise $1 billion via bonds backed by bitcoin (BTC) in November, shortly after El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. The offering was initially supposed to launch in early 2022, but it has faced delays, at least in part, thanks to plunging bitcoin prices.
CoinDesk
Can Ethereum Out-Engineer the Censors by 'Shuttering' the Beacon Chain?
In a previous edition of the Valid Points newsletter, we dove headfirst into the debate around censorship on Ethereum. We focused on the role that validators – the computers that propose blocks of transactions on Ethereum’s upcoming proof-of-stake network – might play in censoring transactions. The censorship...
CoinDesk
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Crypto Exchange Is Planning to Acquire Huobi
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said in a tweet Monday morning the crypto exchange had no plans to acquire Huobi. Huobi is one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, with a daily trading volume of over $1 billion, according to data from CoinGecko. Speculation had been growing that FTX – which...
CoinDesk
Dubai-Based Virtuzone to Accept Crypto Payments via Binance Pay
Dubai-based business formation services provider Virtuzone has begun accepting cryptocurrency payments using Binance Pay. "Virtuzone's decision to accept cryptocurrency payments and integrate Binance Pay into its systems raises the bar for innovation and demonstrates the way forward when it comes to setting up businesses in the UAE,” said Nadeem Ladki, executive director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Binance, in a Monday press release.
Comments / 1