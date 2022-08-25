Read full article on original website
6th Annual Seas the Day helping veterans
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An event created by a University of Virginia student is helping and celebrating military veterans. The sixth annual Seas The Day event was held Sunday, August 28. Dozens of support groups set up tents and displays to make sure veterans know what’s out there for them.
Police increasing presence around UVA Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are increasing their presence within the UVA community to help keep students safe. The university’s police department also wants to build trust and relationships through it’s Community Oriented Policing Squad (COPS). “Just to have an extra footprint out there, but also it’s the...
JABA needs volunteers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Area Board for Aging is looking for a little help. JABA is recruiting volunteers for things like food delivery and administrative support. “We work with seniors. We also work with adults with disabilities and caregivers”, JABA Marketing and Volunteer Coordinator Winter Broadhurst said. “We...
Study says rent in Charlottesville seems to be leveling off
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rent in the Charlottesville area is starting to level off, according to a new study by apartmentlist.com. Virginia Apartment Management Association CEO Patrick McCloud says this is due to the season: Summer tends to be a higher leasing season, and now we are coming to the end of that period.
Decades Arcade hosts charity pinball event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville business is raising money for the Madison County Animal Shelter. Decades Arcade hosted Thad’s Pinball Wizard Challenge Sunday, August 28. The tournament is in honor of Thad Seeberger, a lifelong gamer and expert technician. Decades Arcade wanted to keep Thad’s legacy alive through...
Central Virginia Auto Auction closing down
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After 34 years in business, Central Virginia Auto Auction is closing its doors. The auction place says it had a loyal group of customers ranging from used car dealers, sellers, buyers, and car lovers. The once weekly auction was scaled down to twice monthly. “We did...
Guts in a dish: UVA research checking how microbes regulate the body’s biological clock
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At the UVA School of Medicine, Dr. Sean Moore and his team are using mini “guts in a dish” to study the body’s biological clock. The research looks at how the microbes in our bodies act at different hours of the day, and to explore the benefits of targeting specific times in their behavior. Dr. Moore says timing can be everything.
UVA Center for Politics: 2022 election season unique compared to previous years
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Kyle Kondik with the UVA Center for Politics says that the big factor in this year’s midterm elections is the overturn of Roe v. Wade. He says that because this was not a decision made by the President or congress, it makes it more difficult to analyze how people will vote, especially since both elected offices are already held by Democrats.
Average gas prices fall in Virginia for the last week of Aug.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Average gas prices in Virginia have fallen almost $0.06 per gallon in the last week, averaging at $3.62, according to Gas Buddy. Although prices are falling, gas prices are $0.69 higher per gallon than they were one year ago. AAA says the average gas price in...
Activists push for voting rights weeks before early voting begins
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mid-term election season is approaching, and as people are urged to “get out to vote” one group of voting rights activist are making sure everyone is eligible first. “Virginia denies individuals or disenfranchises individuals because they make a mistake in life,” Richard Walker, founder...
Police investigating shots fired along 9th St. NW
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police were called out around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, August 28, for a report of shots fired in the area of 9th Street NW. Witnesses are said to have heard gun shots and a vehicle was hit. No injuries have been reported. The Charlottesville Police Department is...
