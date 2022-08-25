ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Childersburg, AL

Officer who arrested Alabama pastor while watering neighbor’s plants: ‘How do I know that’s the truth?’

By Howard Koplowitz
AL.com
AL.com
 5 days ago
nevau
5d ago

police said paster Jennings could've been lying but the police officer didn't hesitate to the woman story how did he know she wasn't lying then officer's lied saying they don't kno who called and he identified himself afterwards clearly he told them who he was a d where he stayed

Freddie Green III
5d ago

if this were a white person, this wouldn't even be a topic. it very likely the police wouldn't even be called. However I do agree that he made it worse. as a Pastor myself, i would have just identified who i am. saved a lot of trouble. I do believe anyone who says that race was not a factor, you are delusional.

Sissy60
5d ago

There's more to this than is being told. The ONLY question that begs being asked is why would a police officer have a reason to approach anybody, black or white, while they're just watering plants?

