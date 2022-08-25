Officer who arrested Alabama pastor while watering neighbor’s plants: ‘How do I know that’s the truth?’

police said paster Jennings could've been lying but the police officer didn't hesitate to the woman story how did he know she wasn't lying then officer's lied saying they don't kno who called and he identified himself afterwards clearly he told them who he was a d where he stayed
if this were a white person, this wouldn't even be a topic. it very likely the police wouldn't even be called. However I do agree that he made it worse. as a Pastor myself, i would have just identified who i am. saved a lot of trouble. I do believe anyone who says that race was not a factor, you are delusional.
There's more to this than is being told. The ONLY question that begs being asked is why would a police officer have a reason to approach anybody, black or white, while they're just watering plants?
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘Hate mail’ sent to wrong Alabama police department over pastor’s arrest while watering neighbor’s plants
Sylacauga Police receiving hate messages intended for Childersburg PD due to pastor’s arrest
Alabama police chief’s truck smelled strongly of alcohol after crash, report says
Pregnant mother murdered in Bessemer leaves behind 3 grieving daughters: ‘We need justice’
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ex-Birmingham police officer who ‘brutally beat...choked’ wife after day of drinking sent to prison
Alabama woman sought in Florida double homicide dies after police chase; man captured
Boyfriend charged, sought in shooting death of pregnant girlfriend in Bessemer
Baby found dead in Cullman motel
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman killed in Clay County crash identified
Woman tries to pay with prop money at Shoe Station: Mobile Police
Police looking for person of interest in Louisiana convenience store attack
Woodfin calls on Alabama to strengthen guns laws by displaying confiscated weapons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Scammers targeting Lee County residents, threatening arrest if fees not paid with Green Dot card
Goodwater woman killed in car crash
Calhoun County Most Wanted – August 30, 2022
61-year-old man killed in Montgomery shooting
Birmingham leaders, church members stand against gun violence
Former UAB football player pleads guilty in nursing student’s death after capital murder conviction vacated
62-year-old woman with mental condition reported missing in Birmingham
This sprawling Lake Martin mansion was called Alabama’s most expensive home
AL.com
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 110