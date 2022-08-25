Read full article on original website
The Dispatch
Police: Fatal Hit-And-Run Investigation Remains ‘Active’; Parents: ‘Full Trust And Confidence In Law Enforcement’
BERLIN – Seven weeks after a local teen died in a hit-and-run collision, authorities are continuing their investigation and seeking the public’s help with any information. Charges have not yet been filed in the death of Ocean Pines resident Gavin Knupp, 14, who was a pedestrian returning to a vehicle driven by his sister on Grays Corner Road July 11 when he was struck by a black 2011 Mercedes traveling east bound. He would die soon after the 10:45 p.m. collision at Atlantic General Hospital. Though the driver of the Mercedes has reportedly been identified as a suspect of interest, there has been no official information presented confirming police know the motorist’s whereabouts. Six days after the collision, the Mercedes involved in the fatal hit-and-run was seized from a home in Ocean Reef in West Ocean City for processing.
WBOC
Ocean City Pedestrian and Driver Safety at Question After Numerous Accidents
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Neighbors and visitors who spoke to WBOC on Monday expressed their hope for more to be done to prevent future pedestrian accidents in Ocean City. This comes after a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car while crossing Coastal Hwy in Ocean City near 59 St., late Friday. The incident was just one of many pedestrian accidents that have occurred in Ocean City during this summer alone.
WMDT.com
Wicomico Goes Purple hosting Toiletry Drive for Recovery in September
WICOMICO CO., Md- Wicomico Goes Purple needs your help to collect items for those in need. As part of their Go Purple Campaign, they’re hosting a Toiletry Drive for Recovery. Donations will be accepted from September 1 through September 30. Travel size items are preferred and they’re looking for...
WMDT.com
Sussex Co. Chp. of Attack Addiction to host overdose awareness candlelight ceremony
GEORGETOWN, Del. – August 31st is International Overdose Awareness day, and organizations across Delmarva are planning events to shed light on those who struggle with addiction, honor those who have lost their lives, provide resources to help, and more importantly, break the stigma. Attack Addiction, the Sussex County chapter...
WMDT.com
Salisbury Fire Department announces promotions
SALISBURY, Md. – Recently the Salisbury Fire Department congratulated two of its firefighters/paramedics. John Dennis and Brandon Hoppes were promoted to EMS Sergeants. Additionally, firefighter/paramedics Kara Harrington and Christina Justice were also promoted to EMS Sergeants. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Ocean City Fire Department knocks down roof blaze at Union Chesapeake Seafood House
OCEAN CITY, Md. – A fire broke out at Union Chesapeake Seafood House on Saturday afternoon. Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) officials say around 4:54 p.m., firefighters responded to the restaurant at 2004 Philadelphia Avenue for a reported structure fire. When units arrived, they found smoke and fire on...
WGMD Radio
No Firehouse Siren this Summer in Rehoboth Beach; Are Osprey the Reason?
Noticeably missing this summer from downtown Rehoboth Beach has been the sound of the familiar firehouse siren. In the past, it would sound for a full minute during certain hours (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) to alert fire company members of potential fire or rescue incidents. Last summer, osprey built...
WMDT.com
OC bridal company offers cost friendly ceremony options amid high inflation
OCEAN CITY, Md. – If wedding bells are in your near future, one Ocean City business wants to provide you all the magic for your special day at a fraction of the cost. We’re told due to historic high inflation, the U.S. average a couple will spend for a wedding is now around $39,000.
Cape Gazette
PRICE REDUCTED AGAIN-33384 HARTFORD CT #42882-ANGOLA BEACH
33384 Hartford Court #42882, Lewes, DE 19958 ~ ANGOLA BEACH ~ LIGHTLY USED, METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED three bedroom, two bath home in the land lease community Angola Beach & Estates. This home is situated on a corner lot across from the dog park. Home features a large screened in porch and split floor plan layout with off the living room two bedrooms, one with two closets and bath then on the other end of the home the primary bedroom with en suite. Off the main living room is a bonus room that can be used as an additional bedroom, office or den. This home boasts upgrades throughout with a roof and water heater two years old, freshly painted, new crawlspace liner and brand new carpet & vinyl plank floor June 2022. Home comes with a home warranty plan through American Home Shield. Park approval is required, with credit/background check and verification of assets/income. With all this home has to offer, don’t miss seeing this one! Call for more information!
WBOC
Schools Across Delmarva Work to Fill Teacher Vacancies
With the new school year upon us, the national teacher shortage is affecting schools all across Delmarva. Some schools are hurting more than others. In Virginia, Accomack county still has 10 openings. In Delaware, the Seaford school district has 17 slots to fill, and in Delmar, there are 18 vacancies. In Maryland, Somerset is still looking to fill 4% of their staff. However, there are some counties and districts that are managing the shortage well.
rvbusiness.com
RV Park Owner Survey Results with Scott Bahr
In this episode, checks out Frontier Town RV Resort & Campground, an RV park in Berlin, Maryland, offers plenty of themed activities and great sites to enjoy near the scenic shores of the Sinepuxent Bay. They also go in-depth on a recent report, the Campground Owner & Manager Survey, with project lead Scott Bahr of Cairn Consulting Group.
Cape Gazette
Terrapin Island final site plan approved
The final site plan for the Terrapin Island subdivision was approved Aug. 25 by Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. Terrapin Island, located along Camp Arrowhead Road adjacent to Bayfront at Rehoboth and the West Bay manufactured home park, will have 42 single-family home lots on 32 acres. More than...
WMDT.com
Drug investigation leads to discovery of over 1,000 bags of heroin, $45k in cash
OCEAN VIEW, Del. – An Ocean View woman has been arrested following a drug investigation. On Friday, the Ocean View Police Department and the DEA Taskforce raised a home at 87 West Avenue following reports of suspicious activity in the area. During a search of the home, police seized 1,052 baggies of heroin, 368 suspected Fentanyl pills, and $45,237 in cash.
WMDT.com
“Just a phenomenal man:” Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office announces challenge coin fundraiser in honor of Cpl. Glenn Hilliard
SALISBURY, Md.- Efforts to honor Wicomico County Sheriff’s Corporal Glenn Hilliard continue as a new, unique fundraiser is now being put on by the sheriff’s office. Now for those who are unfamiliar with them, challenge coins go back to the origins of the U.S. Military. They’re a reward...
WBOC
UPDATE: Fire at Union Chesapeake Seafood House Ruled Accidental
OCEAN CITY, Md.- A fire broke out at the Union Chesapeake Seafood House on Philadelphia Ave. in Ocean City Saturday evening. The Ocean City Fire Department says the fire started just before 5 p.m. When firefighters arrived they found flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building. Firefighters used a fire hose to put the fire out on the roof, and cut a portion of the roof to check to see if the fire had moved to other areas of the building, according to the Fire Department.
delawarepublic.org
Coworking space in Rehoboth Beach offers ocean front studios for work and sightseeing
There’s a new business in Rehoboth Beach that allows people to rent space to work and stare at the ocean - all at the same time. Since the COVID pandemic, working from home has become the new normal for many. Jared Bowers recognized that and decided to open CoWork...
WMDT.com
Del. State Fire Marshall investigating fire at Thompson Island Brewing Company
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – A fire that broke out at Thompson Island Brewing Company is being investigated by the Delaware State Fire Marshall. Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company and Lewes Fire Department responded to the scene on Coastal Highway around 11:40 a.m. on August 28th. When units arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from an exhaust hood on the roof.
delawaretoday.com
14 Delaware Crab Houses to Visit for Mouthwatering Crabs
Nothing comes between Delawareans and their blue crab—except a mallet. Here are 14 places in the First State serving up hard shell crabs. In Delaware, gas prices aren’t the only topic of conversation. Residents and tourists talk about the cost of blue crabs, which can hit eyebrow-raising amounts. No doubt the demand is high. Few can make it through summer without an old-fashioned crab feast.
WMDT.com
Marion Fire Department holds Ice Cream Cool Off
MARION STATION, Md. – The Marion Station Fire Company hosted an Ice Cream Cool Off for the community on Sunday. Ice cream trucks and cool water were available for the public on another hot and humid day. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WBOC
Bicyclist Injured in Millsboro Hit-and-run
MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist seriously injured late Monday night in Millsboro. According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, a bicyclist was traveling westbound on John J. Williams Highway, just west of Legion Road at around 9 p.m., when they were struck by an unknown car and seriously injured.
