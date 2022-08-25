Anonymous texts seek to gather information about voter thoughts ahead of Galloway rezoning

This November Springfield voters will go to the polls in part to settle a long-standing dispute between rental developers and the Galloway Village Neighborhood Association. But an anonymous online survey circulating across Springfield may preview attacks from both sides of the debate.

Elevation Enterprises LLC has been trying to build a 100-unit, multi-story apartment complex across the street from Sequiota Park since 2018. But after city council passed rezoning to allow the complex's construction, nearby neighbors collected more than 2,700 petition signatures to force a referendum on whether the construction can go ahead.

After the city set such an election, Elevation Enterprises sued — claiming such a referendum violated state law. But a three-judge appeals court panel ruled against developers — ordering the city to set a new election date.

In June, the city set the new election to coincide with the November general election.

But in recent days, some Springfield residents have been recieving anonymous text messages asking them to complete a poll about how they will vote in November.

The text links to a SurveyMonkey poll with nothing indicating who is behind the survey — just a message telling voters its completion will "help make our community a better place to live."

The survey first asks if the respondent plans to vote, if Springfield is headed in the right direction, and if the respondent plans to support the recall effort.

In an apparent attempt to ascertain what arguments would be more or less persuasive ahead of the vote, the survey presents a series of statements and asks if each would make the respondent more or less likely vote for the rezoning.

Here are each of those statements.

The passage of this zoning measure will grow the local economy by adding jobs and attracting new businesses.

If this ballot measure gets passed, it will lead to increased traffic in Springfield and will make our quiet neighborhoods louder and much more crowded.

Passing the zoning measure will broaden the tax base for Springfield. There will be more businesses contributing to the city's tax revenue base, and the additional tax revenue will mean more funds for infrastructure, schools, and parks

Changing zoning laws to allow for further residential development will create a new supply of affordable housing in Springfield

Changing zoning laws will only help large developers and is just another free tax break for big businesses that the taxpayers will have to pay for in the long run, not the large developers.

Passage of this measure could lead to increased tax rates for Springfield residents, due to infrastructure improvements necessary to accommodate the increased flow of people and traffic.

In a statement to the News-Leader, Galloway Village Neighborhood Association Melanie Bach said the survey was "disturbing" and "contained questions clearly framed to confuse the issues."

Bach places the blame on those opposed to the neighborhood association efforts.

"Galloway Village Neighborhood Association's goal in this campaign is to inform voters about the ballot question using facts, so that voters can decide for themselves whether they approve of this development or not. Unfortunately, this survey makes clear that our opposition will be attempting to muddy the waters and cause confusion. We have no financial interest in this ballot measure, unlike our opposition, which speaks volumes about our respective motivations," Bach told the News-Leader.

"The mere existence of an oppositional campaign exposes the attempt to undermine democracy which we have experienced from the beginning of this battle. We were not properly represented by our City Council, our City's staff did not defend our City's Charter in court, and now special interests are spreading misinformation. We hope that transparency will prevail and that Springfield citizens will see through any tactics meant to mislead voters, and that our informational efforts will win in the end."

Bach added that she has reached out to SurveyMonkey in an attempt to find out who created the survey.

Recent local elections in Springfield have seen similar anonymous messages be used, but it is unclear if they are connected.

